ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN resumes coverage after the All-Star break with three consecutive days of NBA action

ESPN tips off its coverage of the second half of the 2025–26 NBA regular season this week with three straight days of star‑studded matchups from Friday, February 20, through Sunday, February 22.

Friday, February 20 features a doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning NBA All-Star MVP Anthony Edwards host the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s first overall pick, Cooper Flagg. Mark Jones provides play-by-play alongside analyst Richard Jefferson, with Katie George reporting.

The nightcap features a “Battle of L.A.” as the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard visit the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and NBA All-Star starter and league scoring leader Luka Dončić, at 10 p.m. Dave Pasch calls the action with analyst Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m., featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and guest analyst Jalen Rose, with Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

Saturday, February 21 will feature NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop — the marquee national NBA game of the week — at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who now sits sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, visit the New York Knicks, led by NBA All-Star starter and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson. Mike Breen calls the game with analyst Tim Legler and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly airs ahead of the game at 8 p.m. on ABC, with the team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly airs immediately after the conclusion of the matchup. Any additional postgame coverage will be available on the ESPN App.

On Sunday, February 22, ESPN presents an NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes doubleheader, beginning with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell — winners of five straight games — visiting the defending NBA champion and league‑leading Oklahoma City Thunder, led by All-Star starter and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, at 1 p.m. ET. Ryan Ruocco provides play-by-play alongside analyst Richard Jefferson, with Katie George reporting from courtside.

At 3:30 p.m., the Golden State Warriors, led by two-time NBA MVP and NBA All-Star starter Stephen Curry, host the Denver Nuggets featuring three-time NBA MVP, fellow All-Star starter, and the league’s rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić. The returning broadcast team of Dave Pasch and Doris Burke will call the game, with sideline reporter Malika Andrews.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly on ABC, once again featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

