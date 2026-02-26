ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN’s “Cavaliers Pistons All Access” coverage culminates with a matchup on Friday night

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025–26 NBA regular season continues across ESPN and ABC from Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1.

Friday, February 27 features a doubleheader on ESPN presented by State Farm, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell visit the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham at 7 p.m. ET. in a culmination of ESPN’s “Cavaliers–Pistons All-Access” coverage. Ryan Ruocco will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analysts Tim Legler and Michael Malone, with Jorge Sedano reporting.

At 9:30 p.m., the defending NBA Champion and league leading Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and the league’s rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić. Dave Pasch calls the action with analyst Doris Burke, while Katie George reports from the sideline.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

Saturday, February 28 features an NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop matchup as the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four-time NBA MVP and the league’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James and this season’s scoring leader Luka Dončić, visit the Golden State Warriors and nine-time All-Defensive Team selection Draymond Green at 8:30 p.m. Mike Breen is on the call with analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, alongside reporter Malika Andrews.

On Sunday, March 1, ESPN presents an NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. as the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama visit the New York Knicks, led by reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson. Ryan Ruocco provides play-by-play with analyst Michael Malone, while Jorge Sedano reports.

At 3:30 p.m., the Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning NBA All-Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards visit the Denver Nuggets. Dave Pasch and Doris Burke have the call, with Katie George reporting from courtside.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Jalen Rose.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

