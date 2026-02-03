ESPN, NBA unveil rosters for 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

ESPN and the NBA today unveiled the rosters for the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Friday, February 13, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. The star-studded roster features celebrities from all walks of entertainment and sports, including music, film, TV, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL, FIFA World Cup and more.

Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Richard Jefferson, with Monica McNutt reporting.

Rosters

Player rosters for the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will include: actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, multi-platinum rapper and Indian entertainment icon Badshah, multi-platinum producer Mustard, multi-platinum rapper GloRilla, NBA legend and champion Jeremy Lin, ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, “Love Island USA” standout Nicolas Vansteenberghe, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Los Angeles-native and All-Pro NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, Brazilian soccer legend and two-time FIFA World Cup champion Cafu, creator and co-founder of Dude Perfect Cody Jones, social media creator and basketball personality Jenna Bandy, singer-songwriter and viral hitmaker Adrien Nuñez, 7-foot-6 former NBA player Tacko Fall, Phoenix Suns Chairman and Governor Mat Ishbia and Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor Rick Schnall.

Emmy-winning actor and reigning Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” actor Simu Liu and seven-time Olympic medalist sprinter Andre De Grasse will return for their second Celebrity Games, while Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang and NBA legend and champion Jason “White Chocolate” Williams return for their third.

Coaches

Two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, former MVP, four-time World Series Champion and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, world-renowned NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter, Emmy®-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and one of the NBA’s top player development trainers Chris Brickley will serve as coaches.

Halftime

This year’s Celebrity Game will also feature a special halftime performance by five-member K-pop group CORTIS, marking the first-ever halftime Celebrity Game performance by a K-pop artist. CORTIS was recently named part of the NBA’s “Friends of the NBA” program, the league’s official network of celebrities and influencers across Asia.

Hoop Streams

Hoop Streams presented by Google – ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show – will stream ahead of the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Vanessa Richardson with ESPN NBA Analyst Iman Shumpert, the show will feature special guest appearances, delivering pregame analysis, celebrity insights and live coverage leading into tipoff. Hoop Streams presented by Google will air live on ESPN’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and the ESPN App.

2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters





This year’s festivities will feature the return of the Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet presented by Wingstop ahead of the game with coverage across NBA and ESPN social media platforms.

The game will also see the return of fan-favorite in-game highlights, including Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline.

Tickets for the game are available at nbaevents.nba.com/all-star.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2025-26 season featured a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. The NBA’s digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social impact platform celebrating its 20th year, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.

ESPN Communications media contacts:

[email protected] or [email protected]

NBA Communications media contact:

[email protected]

-30-