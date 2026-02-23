ESPN Original Series NWSL: The Final Third to premiere February 25

Watch Trailer

ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series NWSL: The Final Third will premiere February 25 on the ESPN App, with its linear debut airing March 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The series will also be available to stream on Disney+ on March 2 through March 31.

Directed by Marie Margolius and produced by Words + Pictures, Omaha Productions and ESPN, the three-episode series follows Angel City FC, Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current as they navigate a defining NWSL season shaped by rising expectations, increased investment, and relentless pressure to win.

“The three teams we embedded with were navigating very different realities as the 2025 regular season concluded, and the drama that unfolded was incredible to witness,” said Words + Pictures director Marie Margolius. “I hope viewers come away feeling inspired by the intensity of the competition on the pitch — but most of all, connected to the players who shoulder the pressure and live with the consequences of every result off of it.”

Each of the three teams featured in NWSL: The Final Third enters the season at a pivotal moment, driven by unfinished business, franchise-defining decisions, and the pursuit of sustained success at the highest level of women’s professional soccer.

Fresh off an appearance in the 2024 NWSL Championship, the Washington Spirit begin the season determined to finish what they started. U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman anchors the squad as she battles to return from injury — a journey that becomes one of the series’ emotional throughlines. She is joined by Hal Hershfelt and defender Esme Morgan, fresh off a UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 title with the England Lionesses, as the Spirit enter the year among the league’s top contenders.

After a late push for the playoffs fell short, Angel City FC turns its attention to winning the offseason. As the NWSL’s most valuable franchise, with investors including Natalie Portman and Billie Jean King, the club faces mounting pressure to replace retiring legends Ali Riley and Christen Press while building a new core around emerging stars, including Rookie of the Year finalist Riley Tiernan and Savy King.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Current continues to set the standard for what sustained investment can achieve. In 2021, the club made history by opening the first stadium built exclusively for women’s professional sports—a 12,000-seat symbol of belief in the future of the game. That commitment has already delivered results, including sold-out crowds and a 2025 NWSL Shield for the league’s best regular-season record. Led by captain Lo’eau LaBonta, whose infectious celebrations have become some of the league’s most recognizable moments, Kansas City enters the season as the team to beat.

From action on the pitch to strategic competition in the boardroom, NWSL: The Final Third offers an intimate look at intense rivalries, unforgettable personalities, and the pressure that defines elite competition in a rapidly evolving league.

Featured throughout the series are Lo’eau LaBonta (Captain Midfielder, Kansas City Current), Riley Tiernan (Rookie Forward, Angel City FC), Hal Hershfelt (Midfielder, Washington Spirit), Trinity Rodman (Forward, Washington Spirit), and Esme Morgan (Defender, Washington Spirit).

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: Hungry Dogs Run Faster

Lo’eau LaBonta and the KC Current dance to the top of the standings, while the Washington Spirit welcome Trinity Rodman back from injury. Rookie sensation Riley Tiernan and Angel City face playoff elimination.

Lo’eau LaBonta and the KC Current dance to the top of the standings, while the Washington Spirit welcome Trinity Rodman back from injury. Rookie sensation Riley Tiernan and Angel City face playoff elimination. Episode 2: No Free Picnics

Angel City plan their future without recently retired soccer icons Christen Press and Ali Riley. With Trinity Rodman sidelined by injury, Esme Morgan and the Spirit seek playoff redemption. The top seed KC Current are pushed to the limit against 8-seed Gotham FC.

Episode 3: No Underdogs Allowed

All roads lead to the NWSL Championship as the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC deliver an epic finale. Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt reflects on her journey. Kansas City looks to the future after a heartbreaking loss. Angel City’s Riley Tiernan heads to the NWSL Awards as a Rookie of the Year finalist.



-30-

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]