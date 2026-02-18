ESPN presents nearly 260 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Feb. 18-24

17 ranked teams featured across ESPN networks

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed showcases an ESPN doubleheader featuring NC State-No. 9 Duke (7 p.m. ET) and No. 7 LSU-No. 17 Ole Miss (9 p.m.)

Women’s College GameDay heading to Columbia, S.C. (Feb. 22, 11 a.m.)

ESPN is home to a Sunday tripleheader highlighting five ranked programs: No. 17 Ole Miss-No. 3 South Carolina (noon), No. 21 Tennessee at No. 11 Oklahoma (2 p.m.), Iowa State-No. 12 TCU (4 p.m.)

ESPN – the industry leader in women’s basketball coverage – presents another week of stellar matchups across networks, featuring nearly 260 games from Feb. 18-24. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Feb. 18-24, including nine of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 18-24):

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed: The latest edition in the Thursday Primetime franchise showcases an ESPN doubleheader with three ranked programs in action. Beginning at 7 p.m., Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe bring fans the action from No. 9 Duke as the Blue Devils host the NC State Wolfpack.

Immediately following, ESPN is home to an SEC bout between No. 7 LSU and No. 17 Ole Miss from Oxford, Miss. The trio of Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Jess Sims have the call.

Additional ranked teams in action Thursday:

22 North Carolina at Virginia Tech | 6 p.m., ACCN ( Mark Neely, Angel Gray )

) 11 Oklahoma at No. 24 Georgia | 6:30 p.m., SECN ( Sam Gore, Anne O’Neil )

) 3 South Carolina at No. 25 Alabama | 8:30 p.m., SECN (Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck)

GameDay is Columbia-Bound

The women’s edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® is Columbia, S.C. bound on Sunday, Feb. 22 for an SEC battle between the 17th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and the third-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The show will be live on ESPN from Colonial Life Arena beginning at 11 a.m. ET and is also available on the ESPN App and Disney+.

Christine Williamson hosts the show in her first season as part of her expanded role with ESPN and she is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her fourth season. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike – a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst – in her third season. This will be the fourth time the Gamecocks have hosted GameDay – the most of any women’s program. Additionally, this is South Carolina’s eighth appearance on the show, while Ole Miss will be making its College GameDay debut.

Super Sunday Slate: Sunday, Feb. 22 features over 25 women’s games across ESPN networks, including 11 on linear. The day consists of must-watch TV beginning at noon, including a tripleheader on ESPN featuring five ranked programs.

Action tips off with No. 17 Ole Miss taking on No. 3 South Carolina at noon (ESPN), with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli calling the game. Next up on the network, Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck are on the call from the Lloyd Noble Center as the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners host the No. 21 Tennessee Lady Vols (2 p.m.).

Rounding out the tripleheader is a battle in the Big 12 as Iowa State takes on No. 12 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas at 4 p.m. (Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty).

Five additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

Pittsburgh at No. 22 North Carolina | noon, ACCN ( Tom Werne, Layshia Clarendon )

) 25 Alabama at Florida | noon, SECN ( Ariya Massoudi, Anne O’Neil )

) 9 Duke at Clemson, 2 p.m., ESPN2 ( Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich )

) Mississippi State at No. 4 Texas | 2 p.m., SECN ( Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd )

) 16 Kentucky at No. 5 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m., ESPN2 ( Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod )

) Missouri at No. 7 LSU | 4 p.m., SECN (Roy Philpott, Charli Turner-Thorne)

Monday Night Showcase:

Monday night features two additional ranked teams in action as the No. 15 Baylor Bears host Kansas State on ESPN2 (7 p.m.) and No. 24 Georgia heads to Auburn on SEC Network (7:30 p.m.).

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty have the call from Waco, Texas, while Sam Gore and Nell Fortner will bring fans the action from Auburn.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 220 women’s college basketball games between Feb. 18-24, including appearances No. 12 TCU, No. 15 Baylor, No. 19 West Virginia and No. 20 Texas Tech.

The top highlight of the week comes Wednesday night as No. 15 Baylor and No. 20 Texas Tech face off at 7 p.m. as the teams fight to stay in the race for the Big 12 title.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 18-24)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Feb 19 6 p.m. No. 22 North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 24 Georgia

Sam Gore, Anne O’Neil SEC Network 7 p.m. NC State at No. 9 Duke

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 8 p.m. Stanford at Miami

Jay Alter, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina at No. 25 Alabama

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 7 LSU at No. 17 Ole Miss

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN Sun, Feb 22 Noon Pittsburgh at No. 22 North Carolina

Tom Werne, Layshia Clarendon ACC Network Noon No. 17 Ole Miss at No. 3 South Carolina

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN Noon No. 25 Alabama at Florida

Ariya Massoudi, Anne O’Neil SEC Network 2 p.m. Stanford at Florida State

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 21 Tennessee at No. 11 Oklahoma

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck ESPN 2 p.m. No. 9 Duke at Clemson

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 4 Texas

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd SEC Network 4 p.m. Iowa State at No. 12 TCU

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 4 p.m. No. 16 Kentucky at No. 5 Vanderbilt

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 4 p.m. Missouri at No. 7 LSU

Roy Philpott, Charli Turner-Thorne SEC Network 6 p.m. Notre Dame at SMU

Alex Loeb, Angela Taylor ACC Network Mon, Feb 23 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 15 Baylor

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 24 Georgia at Auburn

Sam Gore, Nell Fortner SEC Network

