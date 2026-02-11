ESPN presents over 250 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Feb. 11-17

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed showcases a top-20 Big 12 battle on ESPN between No. 17 TCU and No. 12 Baylor (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday highlights a top-6 SEC bout as South Carolina-LSU clash during primetime (ABC, 8:40 p.m.)

Sunday Slate: ABC doubleheader featuring two ranked-vs.-ranked matchups: No. 21 North Carolina-No. 11 Duke (1 p.m.), No. 4 Texas-No. 22 Tennessee (3 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues this week with another stacked lineup across networks, with more than 250 games featured from Feb. 11-17. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Feb. 11-17, including nine of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 11-17):

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed: The fifth edition in the Thursday Primetime franchise showcases a Big 12 matchup between the top two teams in the league: No. 17 TCU and No. 12 Baylor. Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty and Jess Sims bring fans all the action from Foster Pavilion (7 p.m. ET).

Additional ranked teams in action Thursday/Friday:

Thu – SMU at No. 21 North Carolina | 6 p.m., ACCN ( Sam Gore, Angel Gray )

) Thu – Texas A&M at No. 18 Kentucky | 6:30 p.m., SECN ( Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck )

) Thu – Arkansas at No. 14 Ole Miss | 9 p.m., SECN ( Brenda VanLengen, Steffi Sorensen )

) Fri – No. 24 Princeton at Columbia | 6 p.m., ESPNU (Joey Lindstrom, Brooke Weisbrod)

GameDay Callin’ on Baton Rouge

The women’s edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Baton Rouge, La. on Valentine’s Day for a storied conference rivalry between the third-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers. The show will be live on ABC from the Pete Marvich Assembly Center starting at 8 p.m. with Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike. The show is also available on the ESPN App, leading into tip between the two squads.

This season’s first exclusive reveal of the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 teams will air live within GameDay’s show on ABC. With just over a month until the bracket drops on Selection Sunday, the current top 16 seeds will be unveiled in seed order and in the four bracketed regions.

No Love Lost Saturday

As part of a stacked Valentine’s Day of college basketball on ABC, South Carolina-LSU (8:40 p.m.) will be the first women’s college basketball game airing in the Saturday primetime window on ABC. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will have the call from the PMAC as some of the biggest stars in the game battle for control of the league.

This matchup will conclude a strong day of college basketball on ABC, beginning at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader of men’s games (Kansas/Iowa State and Kentucky/Florida).

Super Sunday Slate: Sunday, Feb. 15 features nearly 20 women’s games across ESPN networks, including 10 on linear. The day consists of must-watch TV beginning at noon, including doubleheaders on both ABC and ESPN.

No. 21 North Carolina heads to No. 11 Duke to start Sunday’s ABC doubleheader action, with Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White and Jess Sims calling the game (1 p.m.).

Over on ESPN beginning at 2 p.m., Kansas State takes on Iowa State in a Big 12 battle. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty have the call from Ames, Iowa.

At 3 p.m., ABC is home to a top-25 matchup between No. 4 Texas and No. 22 Tennessee as the two squads look to maintain double-bye status in the upcoming SEC Tournament (Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck).

Rounding out the ESPN action for the day, Notre Dame plays host to NC State in an all-ACC bout, with Mike Monaco and Debbie Antonelli on the call.

Six additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

5 Vanderbilt at Georgia | noon, SECN ( Matt Schick, Brooke Weisbrod )

) 14 Ole Miss at No. 18 Kentucky | 2 p.m., SECN ( Sam Gore, Angel Gray )

) 10 Oklahoma at No. 23 Alabama | 4 p.m., SECN ( Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil )

) Florida State at No. 9 Louisville | 6 p.m., ACCN (Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich)

Tuesday Night Showcase:

Tuesday night features a top-25 SEC showdown on ESPNU as No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 22 Tennessee at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 26, but moved to Feb. 17 following Winter Storm Fern.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 230 women’s college basketball games between Feb. 11-17, including appearances by No. 12 Baylor, No. 16 Texas Tech, No. 17 TCU, No. 19 West Virginia and No. 24 Princeton. Action begins on Wednesday with the 19th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers hosting the UCF Knights at 7 p.m.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 11-17)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Feb 12 6 p.m. SMU at No. 21 North Carolina

Sam Gore, Angel Gray ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 18 Kentucky

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Baylor

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Jess Sims ESPN 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson

Jenn Hildreth, Tabitha Turner ACC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at No. 14 Ole Miss

Brenda VanLengen, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Fri, Feb 13 6 p.m. No. 24 Princeton at Columbia

Joey Lindstrom, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU Sat, Feb 14 2 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana

Dorian Craft, Tabitha Turner ESPNU 8:40 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina at No. 6 LSU

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC Sun, Feb 15 Noon Pittsburgh at SMU

Krista Blunk, Angela Taylor ACC Network Noon No. 5 Vanderbilt at Georgia

Matt Schick, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 21 North Carolina at No. 11 Duke

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Jess Sims ABC 2 p.m. Kansas State at Iowa State

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 2 p.m. No. 14 Ole Miss at No. 18 Kentucky

Sam Gore, Angel Gray SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 4 Texas at No. 22 Tennessee

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck ABC 4 p.m. NC State at Notre Dame

Mike Monaco, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 4 p.m. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 23 Alabama

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil SEC Network 6 p.m. Florida State at No. 9 Louisville

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network 6 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M

Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd SEC Network Mon, Feb 16 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner SEC Network Tue, Feb 17 7 p.m. No. 22 Tennessee at No. 14 Ole Miss ESPNU

