ESPN reintroduces “Bracketbrain” platform with spoof-pharma marketing campaign for ESPN Tournament Challenge

ESPN is building on last year’s successful “Bracketbrain” platform with a new satirical marketing campaign for ESPN Tournament Challenge. It consists of a full-fledged spoof pharmaceutical spot with ESPN treating March Madness obsession with the only logical prescription: ESPN Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 bracket game.​

Those who have or know someone who has experienced symptoms of constant bracket obsession or moderate to severe bracket-related distractions know Bracketbrain when they see it. Symptoms arise in March and are common in just about anyone thinking about filling out a bracket.

“When the calendar hits March, filling out brackets is all anyone can think about,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN. “With the Bracketbrain campaign, we’re shining a light on this great time of year, diagnosing the behavior, and reminding fans that ESPN Tournament Challenge is the place to celebrate their obsession.”

Created in collaboration with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP), the new creative borrows the familiar language and visuals of pharma advertising – soft‑focus lifestyle footage, side‑effect disclaimers, and a reassuring doctor – and turns them into a spoof to highlight just how passionate college basketball fans are in March.

In the :30 spot, “patients” see brackets everywhere: a hiker marks up his route, a diner has reorganized her food and a student has filled out a Scantron – all in the shape of brackets – pointing to classic symptoms of Bracketbrain. Enter ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, head of the tongue‑in‑cheek ESPN Department of Bracketology. In his world, ESPN Tournament Challenge is “the No. 1 treatment for Bracketbrain,” a remedy fans can take to get their brains back in the game.​

The campaign spans film, digital, social, courtside signage, email and product placements, with smaller formats focused on clear product messaging and larger placements extending the Bracketbrain storytelling and visual world. Here are two product-specific spots, one focused on tracking your bracket on connected TV and the other on ESPN Tournament Challenge’s ease of use.

Said Sinan Dagli, ECD of BSSP: “Seven years into our partnership with ESPN, we know March does something to people. Rational adults become armchair analysts, office productivity craters, and suddenly everyone’s got a hot take about Marquette. This year, we’ve diagnosed the condition. Bracketbrain is real, it’s contagious, and ESPN Tournament Challenge is the number one proven way to treat it, right at the source.”

ESPN Tournament Challenge bracket games now open

Both the Women’s and Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge games are now open for fans to create entries and join or start groups. The Women’s Tournament Challenge is presented by Capital One, Allstate and Miller Lite, while the Men’s Tournament Challenge is presented by Allstate, Chick-fil-A and Coors Light.

Last year, ESPN Tournament Challenge set a record with 24.4 million brackets. This set the record for the third consecutive year, up 10% compared to 2024’s then-record of 22.6 million brackets prior to the first tip.

