ESPN signs American tennis legend Andy Roddick to multi-year analyst deal

ESPN has reached a multi-year deal with 2003 US Open champion and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, who will serve as an analyst for both match and studio coverage. Roddick, who retired in 2012 from professional tennis, will join ESPN’s tennis commentator roster just prior to Wimbledon.

Over his 13-season career, Roddick, who was known for his powerful serve and forehand, reached four major finals, including Wimbledon in 2004, 2005 and 2009 and the US Open in 2006, and won 32 ATP Tour singles titles, including five ATP Masters 1000 crowns. From 2002 to 2010, he secured nine straight year-end top 10 finishes in the ATP rankings. He also helped lead the United States to the 2007 Davis Cup title and was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andy to the team. ESPN has long led the way in delivering in-depth tennis analysis, and with several recent talent additions, we’ve further strengthened our coverage,” said Linda Schulz, ESPN Vice President of Production. “Andy brings a distinctive, energetic, and highly relevant voice that will elevate both our studio and match coverage.”

“Simply, I’m always just a massive fan of tennis. I’m very excited to join the ESPN tennis team and look forward to covering the two biggest tournaments in the world,” said Roddick.

