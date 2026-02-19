ESPN to launch Women’s Sports Sundays, a first of its kind summer weekly primetime franchise showcasing the best of women’s sports in premium windows

ESPN today announced the upcoming launch of Women’s Sports Sundays – a first-of-its-kind, weekly primetime programming franchise that places women’s sports at the center of the summer sports calendar. Debuting in Summer 2026, the new Sunday night destination will feature top-tier WNBA and NWSL on ESPN presented by Ally matchups, elevating the biggest moments, rivalries and stars across women’s sports on ESPN networks in premium windows.

More than a programming block, Women’s Sports Sundays represents a bold commitment to incomparable competition, consistency and storytelling, establishing women’s sports as the main event on Sunday nights. Across nine consecutive weeks and 12 games, ESPN will deliver a premium viewing experience that invites longtime fans and newcomers alike into a reimagined summer primetime tradition. Women’s sports are for everyone, and more accessible than ever.

“Women’s sports are experiencing continued momentum, and Women’s Sports Sundays is ESPN’s next step in meeting that demand,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “This franchise is about more than showcasing games — it’s about building a consistent, high-profile destination that reflects the passion, excellence and cultural impact of women’s sports today, while giving athletes and leagues the stage they deserve.”

Anchored by live WNBA and NWSL games, Women’s Sports Sundays will be supported by ESPN’s entire best-in-class media ecosystem, including studio programming, storytelling, and digital and social coverage, creating a unified platform that deepens fandom and amplifies the athletes and leagues driving the movement forward.

As the leading home of women’s sports — with more than two-thirds of all live event programming dedicated to women’s competition airing across platforms — ESPN continues to shape the mainstream sports conversation. Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select, ESPN airs more than 30,000 hours of live events annually and accounts for a significant share of all exclusively women’s sports minutes broadcast on nationally measured television. The network’s year-round coverage spans premier professional leagues and competitions including the WNBA, NWSL, WSL, WLL, Grand Slam tennis, Athletes Unlimited and more, while ESPN networks are home to 23 NCAA women’s championships annually, including the most-viewed women’s college basketball game ever. This leadership is further amplified by espnW, ESPN’s global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. Original programming – including Vibe Check, a female-led sports studio show exclusive to Disney+ and produced by ESPN – further extends ESPN’s women’s sports coverage into culture, conversation and storytelling. Together, this sustained commitment has helped fuel the growth and popularity of women’s sports — a foundation that Women’s Sports Sundays now builds upon.

Additional details, including matchups, talent, and surrounding programming, will be announced at a later date.

