ESPN’s “Cavaliers Pistons All Access” to spotlight two Eastern Conference contenders with unprecedented access on Friday, February 27

ESPN today announced a special content initiative titled “Cavaliers-Pistons All-Access,” which will deliver exclusive, immersive coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons throughout Friday, February 27, beginning with NBA Today at 3 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s All-Access special content initiative will feature two teams, providing a dynamic, dual-team look at two Eastern Conference contenders ahead of ESPN’s national telecast of the Pistons and Cade Cunningham hosting the Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App.

ESPN platforms contributing to the wall-to-wall coverage include NBA Today, NBA Tip-Off, ESPN.com and ESPN social channels.

Coverage plans include:

New this year (first-time live elements):

Live in-game coach mics for the entire game (both teams)

Live in-game player interviews from the bench (both teams)

Live referee mics, including the replay center during challenges and reviews

Additional access:

Player mics (both teams)

Locker room speeches (pregame, halftime and postgame)

Player meal plans

Coach and player game day routines

Select live huddles

Stories highlighting behind-the-scenes staff, including challenge coaches and equipment managers

Ausar Thompson checks in via FaceTime with Malika Andrews throughout the week on NBA Today

checks in via FaceTime with throughout the week on NBA Today Jamal Collier reporting on site from Detroit

reporting on site from Detroit Film Room segment featuring Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff , who sat down with NBA Countdown analyst Michael Malone for a film breakdown

, who sat down with NBA Countdown analyst for a film breakdown Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson joins NBA Today (taped Thursday for air on Friday)

Digital and editorial coverage across ESPN.com will include:

A feature by Vincent Goodwill on Isaiah Stewart , Ben Wallace and the defensive identity of the Pistons

on , and the defensive identity of the Pistons The weekly intel file from Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, examining what league insiders think of both teams’ chances to emerge from the Eastern Conference playoffs

The matchup will feature the broadcast team of Ryan Ruocco, Tim Legler, Michael Malone and Jorge Sedano on the call.

NBA Tip Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the matchup at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. The show is produced by TNT Sports.

Additional programming details will be announced later this week. “Cavaliers-Pistons All-Access” marks ESPN’s seventh NBA All-Access initiative, following editions spotlighting the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

