ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Baton Rouge for storied rivalry matchup on Feb. 14

GameDay’s second show of the season will be live from No. 6 LSU (8 p.m. ET on ABC)

Christine Williamson set to host the pregame show, alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday, Feb. 14 for a storied conference rivalry between the third-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers. The show will be live on ABC from the Pete Marvich Center starting at 8 p.m. ET and is also available on the ESPN App, leading into tip between the two squads at 8:40 p.m.

Feb. 14 marks the first time a women’s basketball game has aired in the Saturday primetime spot on ABC.

This will be the second time the Tigers have hosted GameDay, with the last time coming in 2024 against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are making their seventh appearance on the show – the most of any women’s program.

This matchup will conclude a strong day of college basketball on ABC, beginning at 1 p.m. ET with a doubleheader of men’s games (Kansas/Iowa State and Kentucky/Florida).

Announced earlier this year, GameDay will be making three additional road stops before the postseason run. Additional road shows take place on Feb. 22, March 1 and conference championship week of March 8 before beginning the postseason run with ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Details regarding the remaining women’s college basketball shows will be released throughout the season.

Sponsor Support

For the 2026 season, State Farm has brought back the iconic GameDay bus showcasing new College GameDay talent that will follow the women’s show stops all season long. State Farm will also bring back the Shot Contest at the women’s shows this year – the State Farm Shot Challenge. At each on-campus show, a student will be selected to compete for the chance to win $19,000 by making three basketball shots – a layup, a free throw and a three-point shot, in 19 seconds or less.

Principal’s “Wooden Watch” returns to support their overall sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award. Principal becomes an Official Associate Sponsor of GameDay which will include on-site activation. Intuit QuickBooks returns as the sponsor of the weekly Game Picks segment. New sponsors DraftKings and Jimmy John’s will have in-show features each week, in addition to Jimmy John’s also having an on-site presence

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.