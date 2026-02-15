ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Columbia, S.C. for Rebels-Gamecocks on Feb. 22

GameDay’s third show of the season will be live from No. 3 South Carolina (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Christine Williamson set to host the pregame show, alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Columbia, S.C. on Sunday, Feb. 22 for a conference battle between the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and the third-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The show will be live on ESPN from Colonial Life Arena beginning at 11 a.m. ET and is also available on the ESPN App and Disney+.

Christine Williamson hosts the show in her first season as part of her expanded role with ESPN and she is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her fourth season. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike – a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst – in her third season.

This will be the fourth time the Gamecocks have hosted GameDay – the most of any women’s program. Additionally, this is South Carolina’s eighth appearance on the show, while Ole Miss will be making its College GameDay debut.

Announced earlier this year, GameDay will be making two additional road stops before the postseason run. Additional road shows take place on March 1 and conference championship week of March 8 before beginning the postseason run with ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Details regarding the remaining women’s college basketball shows will be released throughout the season.

Sponsor Support

For the 2026 season, State Farm has brought back the iconic GameDay bus showcasing new College GameDay talent that will follow the women’s show stops all season long. State Farm will also bring back the Shot Contest at the women’s shows this year – the State Farm Shot Challenge. At each on-campus show, a student will be selected to compete for the chance to win $19,000 by making three basketball shots – a layup, a free throw and a three-point shot, in 19 seconds or less.

Principal’s “Wooden Watch” returns to support their overall sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award. Principal becomes an Official Associate Sponsor of GameDay which will include on-site activation. Intuit QuickBooks returns as the sponsor of the weekly Game Picks segment. New sponsors DraftKings and Jimmy John’s will have in-show features each week, in addition to Jimmy John’s also having an on-site presence.

