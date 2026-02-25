ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm makes final stop in Greenville, S.C. for SEC Women’s Championship

GameDay’s final show of the season will be live from the SEC Women’s Championship (noon ET on ESPN)

Christine Williamson set to host the pregame show, alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® closes out its five-show regular season run at the SEC Women’s Championship in Greenville, S.C. on March 8. The show will be live on ESPN from Bon Secours Wellness Arena beginning at noon ET and is also available on the ESPN App and Disney+.

Christine Williamson hosts the show in her first season as part of her expanded role with ESPN and she is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her fourth season. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike – a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst – in her third season.

Fans looking to attend the Championship pre-game show will not need a ticket to the game and will be let in on a first-come, first serve basis. Doors open at 11 a.m. ET.

This is the second-straight season the SEC Women’s Championship will be the final destination for GameDay and the show’s third trip to Greenville in March overall. Currently, the SEC has five of the top 10 teams in the AP poll: No. 3 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma.

GameDay’s Week 2 stop garnered a regular season best 1.2 million viewers ahead of an all-SEC battle between South Carolina and LSU.

Following Champ Week, the show will begin its postseason run with ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Sponsor Support

For the 2026 season, State Farm has brought back the iconic GameDay bus showcasing new College GameDay talent that will follow the women’s show stops all season long. State Farm will also bring back the Shot Contest at the women’s shows this year – the State Farm Shot Challenge. At each on-campus show, a student will be selected to compete for the chance to win $19,000 by making three basketball shots – a layup, a free throw and a three-point shot, in 19 seconds or less.

Principal’s “Wooden Watch” returns to support their overall sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award. Principal becomes an Official Associate Sponsor of GameDay which will include on-site activation. Intuit QuickBooks returns as the sponsor of the weekly Game Picks segment. New sponsors DraftKings and Jimmy John’s will have in-show features each week, in addition to Jimmy John’s also having an on-site presence.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

