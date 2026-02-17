ESPN DigitalUncategorized
ESPN’s global Digital & Social reach: No. 1 in Q1 FY26
February 17, 2026
ESPN Digital & Social reached a record average of 517 million global unique users per month throughout the first quarter of its fiscal year (October-December 2025), up 32% YoY, across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.
- The first quarter of FY26 marked ESPN’s largest global audience in any quarter since Comscore’s inclusion of non-U.S. social incremental data in March 2024.
- ESPN’s average of 517 million unique global fans per month for the quarter was 2.3 times larger than its next closest competitor, CBS Sports.
- ESPN Digital & Social reached 536 million unique global users November 2025 and 529 million in December 2025, the only two months that any sports media brand has ever surpassed 500 million fans.
- 57% of ESPN’s global Digital & Social reach (293.8 million per month) came from non-U.S. markets.
Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, ESPN, Total Unique Visitors, Total Audience, Oct-Dec 2025, Worldwide.
