February 17, 2026

ESPN’s global Digital & Social reach: No. 1 in Q1 FY26

ESPN Digital & Social reached a record average of 517 million global unique users per month throughout the first quarter of its fiscal year (October-December 2025), up 32% YoY, across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The first quarter of FY26 marked ESPN’s largest global audience in any quarter since Comscore’s inclusion of non-U.S. social incremental data in March 2024.

ESPN’s average of 517 million unique global fans per month for the quarter was 2.3 times larger than its next closest competitor, CBS Sports.

ESPN Digital & Social reached 536 million unique global users November 2025 and 529 million in December 2025, the only two months that any sports media brand has ever surpassed 500 million fans.

57% of ESPN’s global Digital & Social reach (293.8 million per month) came from non-U.S. markets.

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, ESPN, Total Unique Visitors, Total Audience, Oct-Dec 2025, Worldwide.

