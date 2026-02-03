ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage returns for 2026 with expanded linear presence and more than 4,000 games through the Men’s College World Series

24 of the top 25 preseason ranked teams featured across ESPN

At least 65 matchups between Top 25 teams

Exclusive home of The Road to Omaha

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division I college baseball returns for the 2026 season with an expanded slate of high-profile matchups across its linear networks, showcasing the nation’s top teams, conferences and rivalries throughout the spring. Coverage includes more than 160 regular season and conference tournament games across ESPN’s linear networks, complemented by more than 4,000 additional games on digital platforms, culminating with the Men’s College World Series in June.

Across ESPN’s television lineup, 22 of the top 25 preseason-ranked teams — including nine of the top 10 — will appear throughout the season, with marquee games featured more prominently on ESPN and ESPN2.

Games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network, with additional matchups available on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). All games are accessible on the ESPN App.

Conferences featured on ESPN’s linear networks this season include the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Big Ten, Big South, Big West, Coastal Athletic Association, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southland and Sun Belt.

Featured Matchups

ESPN networks will present at least 67 matchups between preseason top 25 teams, including two games on ESPN. Defending national champion LSU (No. 2) hosts No. 25 Texas A&M on Friday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), and No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Mississippi State meet in a marquee showdown on Sunday, May 3 (2 p.m., ESPN).

Six additional matchups between preseason top-10 teams headline the schedule, including No. 7 Arkansas hosting No. 4 Mississippi State on Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m., SECN), No. 5 Georgia Tech hosting No. 9 Auburn on Tuesday, March 31 (7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 2 LSU at No. 4 Mississippi State on April 25 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). The entire three-game series between No. 9 Auburn and Mississippi State will air on ESPN networks from May 7–9.

In the ACC, top matchups include No. 11 North Carolina hosting No. 8 Louisville on Friday, March 20 (8 p.m., ACCN), No. 19 Clemson hosting North Carolina on Sunday, April 12 (12:30 p.m., ESPN2), and Clemson hosting No. 16 Florida State on Sunday, May 10 (3 p.m., ESPN2).

2025 Men’s College World Series runner-up Coastal Carolina (No. 6) will appear on ESPN linear networks three times during the regular season, highlighted by a visit to No. 11 North Carolina on April 28 (7 p.m., ACCN).

Additional top matchups include Big 12 battles West Virginia at Arizona State (March 29, ESPN2) and No. 24 Arizona at No. 10 TCU (April 12, ESPN2), as well as UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine (April 18, ESPN2) and Illinois State at UIC (May 8, ESPNU).

In-State Rivalries

In-state rivalries are featured prominently throughout the season, highlighted by Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (March 29), Florida State vs. Florida (April 7), Louisville vs. Kentucky (April 7 and April 21), Texas A&M vs. Texas (April 11), and NC State vs. North Carolina (May 14).

Conference Spotlight

Conference Championships

ESPN networks will be the exclusive home to the entire SEC and ACC Baseball Tournaments. Coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium begins with first-round through semifinal coverage on SEC Network May 19-23. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the SEC Championship game will air on ABC, Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m.

ACC Network will exclusively televise every game from the first round through the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship, May 19-23 live from Truist Field in Charlotte, with the championship game airing on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 24 at noon.

In addition to complete coverage of the SEC and ACC Baseball Tournaments, ESPN+ will be the home of first-round through semifinal action of conference championship play in the West Coast Conference, Big 12 and American, with championship games airing on ESPN linear networks. The WCC and Big 12 championship games are set for May 23 on ESPNU, with the American championship game airing May 24 on ESPNEWS.

SEC Network

SEC Network will air nearly 70 regular-season games, with approximately 400 additional games available on SECN+. Highlighted games include No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 7 Arkansas, No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee and No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia. The SEC is home to 11 teams ranked in the D1 Baseball preseason top 25 – LSU (2), Texas (3), Mississippi State (4), Arkansas (7), Auburn (9), Florida (13), Tennessee (14), Georgia (15), Kentucky (18), Vanderbilt (23) and Texas A&M (25).

ACC Network

ACC Network will present more than 50 regular-season and conference tournament games, beginning Friday, February 27. Anticipated matchups include No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson, No. 16 Florida State at No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 8 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina. Nearly 400 additional games will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The ACC features eight preseason top-25 programs – Georgia Tech (5), Louisville (8), North Carolina (11), Florida State (16), NC State (17), Clemson (19), Wake Forest (21) and Miami (22).

ESPN+

ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will feature more than 3,500 regular season games providing unmatched depth and access throughout the college baseball season. 24 out of the preseason Top 25 teams will play games on ESPN+ this season. Highlighted ranked matchups include No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 20 Southern Miss (March 3), No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 6 Coastal Carolina (March 10) and No. 19 Clemson at Coastal Carolina on May 5.

The ESPN+ schedule represents more than 20 conferences, including the American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big 12, Big East, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic conferences.

Squeeze Play

ESPN’s fan-favorite Squeeze Play, the live whip-around show that showcases simultaneous college baseball action across the country, will return Thursday, May 14 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Marquee matchups taking place that night include No. 13 Florida vs. No. 2 LSU, No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 18 Kentucky, No. 15 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Texas A&M, No. 22 Miami vs. No. 16 Florida State, No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 17 NC State and more.

Exclusive Home of The Road to Omaha

ESPN remains the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Baseball postseason, from the Selection Show through every pitch of the Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One. Coverage begins with the one-hour Selection Show on Monday, May 25 (Noon, ESPN2). The 2026 MCWS opens Friday, June 12, and concludes with the best-of-three championship series beginning Saturday, June 20, from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

Additional college baseball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

2026 Division I Regular Season College Baseball Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Feb 27 7 p.m. No. 13 Florida at No. 22 Miami ACC Network Thu, Mar 12 7 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson ACC Network Fri, Mar 13 8 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson ACC Network Sat, Mar 14 2 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 7 Arkansas SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 14 Tennessee at No. 15 Georgia SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 8 Louisville ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt SEC Network Sun, Mar 15 3 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 21 Wake Forest ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Mar 19 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 2 LSU ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at Ole Miss SEC Network Fri, Mar 20 8 p.m. No. 23 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 8 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Mar 22 1 p.m. No. 13 Florida at Alabama SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 21 Wake Forest at Virginia ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 15 Georgia at No. 25 Texas A&M SEC Network Tue, Mar 24 7 p.m. No. 6 Coastal Carolina at No. 19 Clemson ACC Network Thu, Mar 26 7 p.m. No. 22 Miami at No. 19 Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas SEC Network Fri, Mar 27 8 p.m. No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt ESPNU 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 22 Miami at No. 19 Clemson ACC Network Sat, Mar 28 2 p.m. No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt SEC Network 2 p.m. Duke at No. 16 Florida State ACC Network 5 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at Alabama SEC Network Sun, Mar 29 Noon No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt ESPN2 1 p.m. No. 13 Florida at No. 7 Arkansas SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 17 NC State at No. 5 Georgia Tech ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at Ole Miss SEC Network 8 p.m. West Virginia at Arizona State ESPN2 Tue, Mar 31 7 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia Tech ESPN2 8 p.m. Kansas at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. Campbell at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Apr 2 5 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at Virginia ACC Network 7 p.m. SEC Wildcard ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 3 Texas at South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 8 Louisville at Duke ACC Network Fri, Apr 3 5:30 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 8 Louisville at Duke ACC Network Sat, Apr 4 6 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 13 Florida SEC Network 9 p.m. Arizona State at No. 24 Arizona ESPN2 Sun, Apr 5 1 p.m. Missouri at No. 18 Kentucky SEC Network Tue, Apr 7 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Louisville at No. 18 Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 13 Florida at No. 16 Florida State ESPN2 7 p.m. Charlotte at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Apr 8 5 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ACC Network Thu, Apr 9 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 23 Vanderbilt SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 5 Georgia Tech ACC Network 8 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri ESPNU Fri, Apr 10 8 p.m. No. 3 Texas at No. 25 Texas A&M SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 5 Georgia Tech ACC Network Sat, Apr 11 Noon No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia ESPN2 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 3 Texas at No. 25 Texas A&M ESPN2 5 p.m. No. 7 Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn SEC Network Sun, Apr 12 Noon No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia SEC Network 12:30 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at No. 19 Clemson ESPN2 1 p.m. Stanford at No. 8 Louisville ACC Network 3 p.m. Radford at High Point ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn SEC Network 3:30 p.m. No. 24 Arizona at No. 10 TCU ESPN2 Thu, Apr 16 7 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 19 Clemson at Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 15 Georgia at No. 7 Arkansas ESPNU Fri, Apr 17 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU ESPN 7:30 p.m. SE Louisiana at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 17 NC State at No. 21 Wake Forest ACC Network Sat, Apr 18 Noon No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida ESPN2 Noon No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 1 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. Georgia State at No. 6 Coastal Carolina ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU SEC Network Sun, Apr 19 1 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU ESPN2 9:30 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPN2 Tue, Apr 21 7 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at No. 8 Louisville ACC Network Thu, Apr 23 7 p.m. Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network Fri, Apr 24 8 p.m. UTSA at Tulane ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network Sat, Apr 25 Noon No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 5 Georgia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 15 Georgia at Ole Miss SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 13 Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 4 Mississippi State ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 3 Texas at No. 23 Vanderbilt SEC Network Sun, Apr 26 1 p.m. No. 3 Texas at No. 23 Vanderbilt ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 19 Clemson at No. 8 Louisville ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network 4 p.m. Murray State at Southern Illinois ESPNU Tue, Apr 28 7 p.m. No. 6 Coastal Carolina at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Apr 30 7 p.m. No. 23 Vanderbilt at Alabama ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 8 Louisville at No. 21 Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, May 1 8 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 25 Texas A&M SEC Network Sat, May 2 4 p.m. ACC Wildcard ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 13 Florida at Oklahoma SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 22 Miami at No. 17 NC State ESPNU Sun, May 3 Noon Missouri at No. 15 Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 3 Texas ESPN 2 p.m. Duke at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 3 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 7 Arkansas SEC Network Tue, May 5 8 p.m. No. 8 Louisville at No. 23 Vanderbilt ESPN2 Thu, May 7 8 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State ESPNU Fri, May 8 5:30 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. Illinois State at UIC ESPNU 8:30 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma State at Arizona State ESPN2 Sat, May 9 1 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 19 Clemson ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma State at Arizona State ESPN2 Sun, May 10 Noon No. 3 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee ESPN2 Noon No. 18 Kentucky at No. 13 Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 19 Clemson ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at Ole Miss SEC Network Tue, May 12 7 p.m. UT Martin at Ole Miss SEC Network Thu, May 14 7 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at No. 17 NC State ACC Network TBD SEC Wildcard SEC Network Fri, May 15 7 p.m. ACC Wildcard ACC Network 8 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network Sat, May 16 Noon SEC Wildcard SEC Network Noon ACC Wildcard ACC Network 3 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network 3 p.m. ACC Wildcard ACC Network Tue, May 19 9 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 1) ACC Network 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – First Round SEC Network 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 2) ACC Network 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round SEC Network 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 3) ACC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round SEC Network 9 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 4) ACC Network Wed, May 20 9 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 5) ACC Network 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round SEC Network 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 6) ACC Network 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round SEC Network 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 7) ACC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round SEC Network 9 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 8) ACC Network Thu, May 21 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 9) ACC Network 4 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal SEC Network 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 10) ACC Network 7:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal SEC Network Fri, May 22 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 11) ACC Network 4 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal SEC Network 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 12) ACC Network 7:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal SEC Network Sat, May 23 1 p.m. SEC Tournament – Semifinal SEC Network 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals (Game 13) ACC Network 4 p.m. West Coast Conference Championship ESPNU 4:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Semifinal SEC Network 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals (Game 14) ACC Network 9 p.m. Big 12 Championship ESPNU Sun, May 24 Noon ACC Championship ESPN2 Noon American Championship ESPNEWS 2 p.m. SEC Tournament: Championship ABC 2 p.m. SEC Tournament: Championship (UmpCast) SEC Network

Rankings based on the 2026 D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25