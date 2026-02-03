ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage returns for 2026 with expanded linear presence and more than 4,000 games through the Men’s College World Series
- 24 of the top 25 preseason ranked teams featured across ESPN
- At least 65 matchups between Top 25 teams
- Exclusive home of The Road to Omaha
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division I college baseball returns for the 2026 season with an expanded slate of high-profile matchups across its linear networks, showcasing the nation’s top teams, conferences and rivalries throughout the spring. Coverage includes more than 160 regular season and conference tournament games across ESPN’s linear networks, complemented by more than 4,000 additional games on digital platforms, culminating with the Men’s College World Series in June.
Across ESPN’s television lineup, 22 of the top 25 preseason-ranked teams — including nine of the top 10 — will appear throughout the season, with marquee games featured more prominently on ESPN and ESPN2.
Games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network, with additional matchups available on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). All games are accessible on the ESPN App.
Conferences featured on ESPN’s linear networks this season include the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Big Ten, Big South, Big West, Coastal Athletic Association, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southland and Sun Belt.
Featured Matchups
ESPN networks will present at least 67 matchups between preseason top 25 teams, including two games on ESPN. Defending national champion LSU (No. 2) hosts No. 25 Texas A&M on Friday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), and No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Mississippi State meet in a marquee showdown on Sunday, May 3 (2 p.m., ESPN).
Six additional matchups between preseason top-10 teams headline the schedule, including No. 7 Arkansas hosting No. 4 Mississippi State on Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m., SECN), No. 5 Georgia Tech hosting No. 9 Auburn on Tuesday, March 31 (7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 2 LSU at No. 4 Mississippi State on April 25 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). The entire three-game series between No. 9 Auburn and Mississippi State will air on ESPN networks from May 7–9.
In the ACC, top matchups include No. 11 North Carolina hosting No. 8 Louisville on Friday, March 20 (8 p.m., ACCN), No. 19 Clemson hosting North Carolina on Sunday, April 12 (12:30 p.m., ESPN2), and Clemson hosting No. 16 Florida State on Sunday, May 10 (3 p.m., ESPN2).
2025 Men’s College World Series runner-up Coastal Carolina (No. 6) will appear on ESPN linear networks three times during the regular season, highlighted by a visit to No. 11 North Carolina on April 28 (7 p.m., ACCN).
Additional top matchups include Big 12 battles West Virginia at Arizona State (March 29, ESPN2) and No. 24 Arizona at No. 10 TCU (April 12, ESPN2), as well as UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine (April 18, ESPN2) and Illinois State at UIC (May 8, ESPNU).
In-State Rivalries
In-state rivalries are featured prominently throughout the season, highlighted by Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (March 29), Florida State vs. Florida (April 7), Louisville vs. Kentucky (April 7 and April 21), Texas A&M vs. Texas (April 11), and NC State vs. North Carolina (May 14).
Conference Spotlight
Conference Championships
ESPN networks will be the exclusive home to the entire SEC and ACC Baseball Tournaments. Coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium begins with first-round through semifinal coverage on SEC Network May 19-23. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the SEC Championship game will air on ABC, Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m.
ACC Network will exclusively televise every game from the first round through the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship, May 19-23 live from Truist Field in Charlotte, with the championship game airing on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 24 at noon.
In addition to complete coverage of the SEC and ACC Baseball Tournaments, ESPN+ will be the home of first-round through semifinal action of conference championship play in the West Coast Conference, Big 12 and American, with championship games airing on ESPN linear networks. The WCC and Big 12 championship games are set for May 23 on ESPNU, with the American championship game airing May 24 on ESPNEWS.
SEC Network
SEC Network will air nearly 70 regular-season games, with approximately 400 additional games available on SECN+. Highlighted games include No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 7 Arkansas, No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee and No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia. The SEC is home to 11 teams ranked in the D1 Baseball preseason top 25 – LSU (2), Texas (3), Mississippi State (4), Arkansas (7), Auburn (9), Florida (13), Tennessee (14), Georgia (15), Kentucky (18), Vanderbilt (23) and Texas A&M (25).
ACC Network
ACC Network will present more than 50 regular-season and conference tournament games, beginning Friday, February 27. Anticipated matchups include No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson, No. 16 Florida State at No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 8 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina. Nearly 400 additional games will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The ACC features eight preseason top-25 programs – Georgia Tech (5), Louisville (8), North Carolina (11), Florida State (16), NC State (17), Clemson (19), Wake Forest (21) and Miami (22).
ESPN+
ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will feature more than 3,500 regular season games providing unmatched depth and access throughout the college baseball season. 24 out of the preseason Top 25 teams will play games on ESPN+ this season. Highlighted ranked matchups include No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 20 Southern Miss (March 3), No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 6 Coastal Carolina (March 10) and No. 19 Clemson at Coastal Carolina on May 5.
The ESPN+ schedule represents more than 20 conferences, including the American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big 12, Big East, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic conferences.
Squeeze Play
ESPN’s fan-favorite Squeeze Play, the live whip-around show that showcases simultaneous college baseball action across the country, will return Thursday, May 14 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Marquee matchups taking place that night include No. 13 Florida vs. No. 2 LSU, No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 18 Kentucky, No. 15 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Texas A&M, No. 22 Miami vs. No. 16 Florida State, No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 17 NC State and more.
Exclusive Home of The Road to Omaha
ESPN remains the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Baseball postseason, from the Selection Show through every pitch of the Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One. Coverage begins with the one-hour Selection Show on Monday, May 25 (Noon, ESPN2). The 2026 MCWS opens Friday, June 12, and concludes with the best-of-three championship series beginning Saturday, June 20, from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
Additional college baseball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
2026 Division I Regular Season College Baseball Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, Feb 27
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at No. 22 Miami
|ACC Network
|Thu, Mar 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Fri, Mar 13
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sat, Mar 14
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 7 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 14 Tennessee at No. 15 Georgia
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 8 Louisville
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar 15
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida State at No. 21 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Thu, Mar 19
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 2 LSU
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 20
|8 p.m.
|No. 23 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Mar 22
|1 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at Alabama
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 21 Wake Forest at Virginia
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Georgia at No. 25 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Tue, Mar 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Coastal Carolina at No. 19 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Thu, Mar 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Miami at No. 19 Clemson
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 27
|8 p.m.
|No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 22 Miami at No. 19 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sat, Mar 28
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Duke at No. 16 Florida State
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar 29
|Noon
|No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at No. 7 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 17 NC State at No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|West Virginia at Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Tue, Mar 31
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Campbell at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Thu, Apr 2
|5 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida State at Virginia
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Louisville at Duke
|ACC Network
|Fri, Apr 3
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Louisville at Duke
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr 4
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 13 Florida
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 24 Arizona
|ESPN2
|Sun, Apr 5
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 18 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Tue, Apr 7
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Louisville at No. 18 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at No. 16 Florida State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Wed, Apr 8
|5 p.m.
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Thu, Apr 9
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida State at No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at Missouri
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr 10
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 25 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida State at No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr 11
|Noon
|No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 25 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|No. 7 Arkansas at Alabama
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Apr 12
|Noon
|No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia
|SEC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at No. 19 Clemson
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 8 Louisville
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Radford at High Point
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Arizona at No. 10 TCU
|ESPN2
|Thu, Apr 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Clemson at Virginia
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Georgia at No. 7 Arkansas
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr 17
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 17 NC State at No. 21 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr 18
|Noon
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Georgia State at No. 6 Coastal Carolina
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Apr 19
|1 p.m.
|No. 5 Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
|ESPN2
|Tue, Apr 21
|7 p.m.
|SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 8 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Thu, Apr 23
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at Duke
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Fri, Apr 24
|8 p.m.
|UTSA at Tulane
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Apr 25
|Noon
|No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 Georgia at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 13 Florida
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 4 Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Sun, Apr 26
|1 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Clemson at No. 8 Louisville
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Murray State at Southern Illinois
|ESPNU
|Tue, Apr 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Coastal Carolina at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Thu, Apr 30
|7 p.m.
|No. 23 Vanderbilt at Alabama
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Louisville at No. 21 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Fri, May 1
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 25 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 2
|4 p.m.
|ACC Wildcard
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Miami at No. 17 NC State
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 3
|Noon
|Missouri at No. 15 Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 3 Texas
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Duke at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 7 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Tue, May 5
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Louisville at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|Thu, May 7
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|Fri, May 8
|5:30 p.m.
|Alabama at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Illinois State at UIC
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 9
|1 p.m.
|Alabama at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida State at No. 19 Clemson
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 10
|Noon
|No. 3 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 13 Florida
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida State at No. 19 Clemson
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Tue, May 12
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Thu, May 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at No. 17 NC State
|ACC Network
|TBD
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|Fri, May 15
|7 p.m.
|ACC Wildcard
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 16
|Noon
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|Noon
|ACC Wildcard
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|ACC Wildcard
|ACC Network
|Tue, May 19
|9 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 1)
|ACC Network
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 2)
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 3)
|ACC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – First Round (Game 4)
|ACC Network
|Wed, May 20
|9 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 5)
|ACC Network
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 6)
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 7)
|ACC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Second Round (Game 8)
|ACC Network
|Thu, May 21
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 9)
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 10)
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|Fri, May 22
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 11)
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinals (Game 12)
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 23
|1 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Semifinal
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals (Game 13)
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|West Coast Conference Championship
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Semifinal
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals (Game 14)
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Big 12 Championship
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 24
|Noon
|ACC Championship
|ESPN2
|Noon
|American Championship
|ESPNEWS
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament: Championship
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament: Championship (UmpCast)
|SEC Network
Rankings based on the 2026 D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25