ESPN’s ‘No Love Lost’ Valentine’s Day schedule and College GameDay at No. 1 Arizona highlight men’s college basketball programming, Feb. 10–15

No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona headlines a Saturday ESPN Blockbuster, with College GameDay live from Tucson

Valentine’s Day on ABC features a ranked rivalry doubleheader

Friday Night Hoops showcases undefeated No. 23 Miami (OH) and No. 18 Saint Louis

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action, Tuesday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 15, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and conference-race battles across ESPN networks.

Coverage spans ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule highlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, SoCon, SWAC, West Coast Conference, Western Athletic Conference and more.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 10-15):

Friday Night Hoops: Two of the nation’s hottest teams take center stage Friday night. No. 23 Miami (OH), the nation’s lone undefeated team, hosts Ohio (9 p.m., ESPN) in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry, while No. 18 Saint Louis, winners of 17 straight games, travels to Loyola (Chicago) (8:30 p.m., ESPN2). The night features two of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, as Miami (OH) leads the nation in points per game and Saint Louis ranks fifth. Eric Rothman and Mark Adams call the action from Oxford, Ohio, with Mike Corey and John Giannini on assignment in Oxford, Ohio.

Studio Coverage: ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball is bolstered by surrounding studio coverage throughout the week. Kevin Connors and Zubin Mehenti handle hosting duties with analysts including 2003 SEC Player of the Year Ron Slay, two-time ACC Coach of the Year Seth Greenberg, former Boston College standout Malcolm Huckaby, 2024 ACC Champion head coach Kevin Keatts and Norm Roberts, the former St. John’s head coach and longtime assistant who won a national championship as part of Kansas’ staff.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 10-15):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule