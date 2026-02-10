ESPN’s ‘No Love Lost’ Valentine’s Day schedule and College GameDay at No. 1 Arizona highlight men’s college basketball programming, Feb. 10–15
- No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona headlines a Saturday ESPN Blockbuster, with College GameDay live from Tucson
- Valentine’s Day on ABC features a ranked rivalry doubleheader
- Friday Night Hoops showcases undefeated No. 23 Miami (OH) and No. 18 Saint Louis
ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action, Tuesday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 15, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and conference-race battles across ESPN networks.
Coverage spans ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
The schedule highlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, SoCon, SWAC, West Coast Conference, Western Athletic Conference and more.
ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 10-15):
- Friday Night Hoops: Two of the nation’s hottest teams take center stage Friday night. No. 23 Miami (OH), the nation’s lone undefeated team, hosts Ohio (9 p.m., ESPN) in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry, while No. 18 Saint Louis, winners of 17 straight games, travels to Loyola (Chicago) (8:30 p.m., ESPN2). The night features two of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, as Miami (OH) leads the nation in points per game and Saint Louis ranks fifth. Eric Rothman and Mark Adams call the action from Oxford, Ohio, with Mike Corey and John Giannini on assignment in Oxford, Ohio.
- College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm originates from McKale Center on the campus of the University of Arizona on Saturday, ahead of the top-ranked Wildcats’ showdown with No. 16 Texas Tech. The appearance marks the fifth time Arizona has hosted the sport’s premier pregame show — and the first since February 2022. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, plus college sports reporter Pete Thamel. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Kris Budden will call the game (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
- ‘No Love Lost’ Saturday: A stacked Valentine’s Day slate tips off with a top-10 matchup as No. 9 Kansas faces No. 5 Iowa State (1 p.m., ABC), followed by No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida in a pivotal SEC showdown (3 p.m., ABC). Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla are on the call from Ames, while Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes handle game-calling duties in Gainesville. The day continues into primetime with a marquee women’s rivalry, as No. 3 South Carolina meets No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge (8:40 p.m., ABC).
- Studio Coverage: ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball is bolstered by surrounding studio coverage throughout the week. Kevin Connors and Zubin Mehenti handle hosting duties with analysts including 2003 SEC Player of the Year Ron Slay, two-time ACC Coach of the Year Seth Greenberg, former Boston College standout Malcolm Huckaby, 2024 ACC Champion head coach Kevin Keatts and Norm Roberts, the former St. John’s head coach and longtime assistant who won a national championship as part of Kansas’ staff.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 10-15):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Feb 10
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at Miami
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli, Dennis Scott
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 BYU at Baylor
Mike Monaco, Miles Simon
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Virginia at Florida State
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Vanderbilt at Auburn
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at SMU
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Duke at Pittsburgh
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 Houston at Utah
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 21 Arkansas at LSU
James Westling, Perry Clark
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|Washington State at No. 12 Gonzaga
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|Wed, Feb 11
|7 p.m.
|California at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 Florida at Georgia
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Mark Wise
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 20 Clemson
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee at Mississippi State
Roy Philpott, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Eric Devendorf
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas A&M
Kevin Fitzgerald, King McClure
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb 12
|7 p.m.
|Purdue Fort Wayne at Green Bay
Jordan Bernfield, Emeka Okafor
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UNC Asheville at Longwood
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Memphis at North Texas
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Oregon State at San Francisco
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|UT Arlington at Abilene Christian
Lowell Galindo, Rodney Terry
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb 13
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 18 Saint Louis at Loyola (Chicago)
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Ohio at No. 23 Miami (OH)
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams
|ESPN
|Sat, Feb 14
|Noon
|No. 20 Clemson at No. 4 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|Noon
|TCU at Oklahoma State
John Schriffen, King McClure
|ESPN2
|Noon
|California at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|Noon
|Samford at East Tennessee State
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 11 North Carolina
Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Liberty at UTEP
David Saltzman, Sean Harrington
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Oklahoma
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 24 Louisville vs. Baylor
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Miami at NC State
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Stanford at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|LSU at Tennessee
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Texas Tech at No. 1 Arizona
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|Yale at Harvard
Cooper Boardman, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 21 Arkansas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas at Missouri
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Marshall at Georgia Southern
Brian Custer, John Williams
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Alabama
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Gonzaga at Santa Clara
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at Pacific
Chris Sylvester, Ben Braun
|ESPN2
|Sun, Feb 15
|Noon
|Utah at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN
|Noon
|UTSA at Charlotte
Ted Emrich, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|South Florida at Florida Atlantic
Rich Hollenberg, Tom Crean
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Tulane at UAB
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Davidson at Dayton
Mike Corey, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama
James Westling, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Belmont at Murray State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2