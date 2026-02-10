ESPN’s ‘No Love Lost’ Valentine’s Day schedule and College GameDay at No. 1 Arizona highlight men’s college basketball programming, Feb. 10–15

College Basketball - Men's

Colin Bradley
  • No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona headlines a Saturday ESPN Blockbuster, with College GameDay live from Tucson
  • Valentine’s Day on ABC features a ranked rivalry doubleheader
  • Friday Night Hoops showcases undefeated No. 23 Miami (OH) and No. 18 Saint Louis

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action, Tuesday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 15, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and conference-race battles across ESPN networks.

Coverage spans ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule highlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, SoCon, SWAC, West Coast Conference, Western Athletic Conference and more.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 10-15):

  • Friday Night Hoops: Two of the nation’s hottest teams take center stage Friday night. No. 23 Miami (OH), the nation’s lone undefeated team, hosts Ohio (9 p.m., ESPN) in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry, while No. 18 Saint Louis, winners of 17 straight games, travels to Loyola (Chicago) (8:30 p.m., ESPN2). The night features two of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, as Miami (OH) leads the nation in points per game and Saint Louis ranks fifth. Eric Rothman and Mark Adams call the action from Oxford, Ohio, with Mike Corey and John Giannini on assignment in Oxford, Ohio.
  • College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm originates from McKale Center on the campus of the University of Arizona on Saturday, ahead of the top-ranked Wildcats’ showdown with No. 16 Texas Tech. The appearance marks the fifth time Arizona has hosted the sport’s premier pregame show — and the first since February 2022. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, plus college sports reporter Pete Thamel. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Kris Budden will call the game (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
  • ‘No Love Lost’ Saturday: A stacked Valentine’s Day slate tips off with a top-10 matchup as No. 9 Kansas faces No. 5 Iowa State (1 p.m., ABC), followed by No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida in a pivotal SEC showdown (3 p.m., ABC). Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla are on the call from Ames, while Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes handle game-calling duties in Gainesville. The day continues into primetime with a marquee women’s rivalry, as No. 3 South Carolina meets No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge (8:40 p.m., ABC).

  • Studio Coverage: ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball is bolstered by surrounding studio coverage throughout the week. Kevin Connors and Zubin Mehenti handle hosting duties with analysts including 2003 SEC Player of the Year Ron Slay, two-time ACC Coach of the Year Seth Greenberg, former Boston College standout Malcolm Huckaby, 2024 ACC Champion head coach Kevin Keatts and Norm Roberts, the former St. John’s head coach and longtime assistant who won a national championship as part of Kansas’ staff.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 10-15):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tue, Feb 10 7 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at Miami
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli, Dennis Scott		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 22 BYU at Baylor
Mike Monaco, Miles Simon		 ESPN2
7 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at Florida State
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola		 ESPNU
7 p.m. No. 19 Vanderbilt at Auburn
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 SECN
7 p.m. Notre Dame at SMU
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
9 p.m. No. 4 Duke at Pittsburgh
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
9 p.m. No. 3 Houston at Utah
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
9 p.m. No. 21 Arkansas at LSU
James Westling, Perry Clark		 SECN
11 p.m. Washington State at No. 12 Gonzaga
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams		 ESPN2
Wed, Feb 11 7 p.m. California at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ESPNU
7 p.m. No. 14 Florida at Georgia
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Alabama at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Mark Wise		 SECN
7 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 20 Clemson
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
9 p.m. Tennessee at Mississippi State
Roy Philpott, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Stanford at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Eric Devendorf		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M
Kevin Fitzgerald, King McClure		 SECN
9 p.m. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ACCN
Thu, Feb 12 7 p.m. Purdue Fort Wayne at Green Bay
Jordan Bernfield, Emeka Okafor		 ESPN2
7 p.m. UNC Asheville at Longwood
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Memphis at North Texas
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
9 p.m. Oregon State at San Francisco
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
9 p.m. UT Arlington at Abilene Christian
Lowell Galindo, Rodney Terry		 ESPNU
Fri, Feb 13 8:30 p.m. No. 18 Saint Louis at Loyola (Chicago)
Mike Corey, John Giannini		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Ohio at No. 23 Miami (OH)
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams		 ESPN
Sat, Feb 14 Noon No. 20 Clemson at No. 4 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
Noon TCU at Oklahoma State
John Schriffen, King McClure		 ESPN2
Noon California at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
Noon Samford at East Tennessee State
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPNU
1 p.m. No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla		 ABC
1 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
2 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 11 North Carolina
Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress		 ESPN
2 p.m. Liberty at UTEP
David Saltzman, Sean Harrington		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ACCN
3 p.m. No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ABC
3:30 p.m. Georgia at Oklahoma
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry		 SECN
4 p.m. No. 24 Louisville vs. Baylor
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
4 p.m. Miami at NC State
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Stanford at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
6 p.m. LSU at Tennessee
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SECN
6:30 p.m. No. 16 Texas Tech at No. 1 Arizona
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden		 ESPN
6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Yale at Harvard
Cooper Boardman, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 21 Arkansas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
8:30 p.m. Texas at Missouri
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Marshall at Georgia Southern
Brian Custer, John Williams		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. South Carolina at Alabama
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley		 SECN
10:30 p.m. No. 12 Gonzaga at Santa Clara
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams		 ESPN
10:30 p.m. Saint Mary’s at Pacific
Chris Sylvester, Ben Braun		 ESPN2
Sun, Feb 15 Noon Utah at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh		 ESPN
Noon UTSA at Charlotte
Ted Emrich, Chris Spatola		 ESPNU
2 p.m. South Florida at Florida Atlantic
Rich Hollenberg, Tom Crean		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Tulane at UAB
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Davidson at Dayton
Mike Corey, Mark Adams		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama
James Westling, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
6 p.m. Belmont at Murray State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2

 

