ESPN’s studio show lineup scores record highs, double-digit growth & more big viewership wins in Jan.

ESPN’s signature studio show lineup built on its record-setting 2025, with the lineup in its entirety seeing a 13% year-over-year viewership increase in Jan., featuring record months, multi-year highs and significant growth for programs across its daily schedule.

On Monday, Jan. 19, following the NFL Divisional Round and ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans fueled milestone episodes for Get Up, First Take and The Pat McAfee Show, with the 7 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter delivering its best episode of the month the following morning (Jan. 20).

Record ‑ setting Jan.: Best month ever for Get Up & The Pat McAfee Show

Get Up : Averaged 518,000 viewers | Up 3% vs. the previous high (Jan. 2024) | Third-best episode ever on Jan. 19, with 697,000 viewers

: Averaged 518,000 viewers | Up 3% vs. the previous high (Jan. 2024) | Third-best episode ever on Jan. 19, with 697,000 viewers The Pat McAfee Show: averaged 575,000 viewers (linear and digital) | Up 15% vs. the former record (Dec. 2025) | Second-best show ever on Jan. 19 with 915,000 viewers (linear and digital)

Top performing episodes power strong year-over-year growth for First Take, NFL Live & PTI

First Take : Third-best episode ever on Jan. 19 (894,000 viewers) | Jan. overall averaged 598,000 viewers | Up 6% vs. Jan. 2025

: Third-best episode ever on Jan. 19 (894,000 viewers) | Jan. overall averaged 598,000 viewers | Up 6% vs. Jan. 2025 NFL Live : Best Jan. since 2018 | Averaged 564,000 viewers | Up 25% vs. Jan. 2025

Best Jan. since 2018 | Averaged 564,000 viewers | Up 25% vs. Jan. 2025 Pardon the Interruption: Most-viewed episode since 2018 on Jan. 9 | Jan. 8 & 9 episodes both averaged 1.2M viewers | Fourth-best Jan. ever, averaging 884,000 viewers | Up 16% vs. Jan. 2025

SportsCenter posts viewership gains across nearly every edition

SportsCenter : Overall up 11% vs. Jan. 2025 | Averaged 643,000 viewers 7 a.m.: Up 7% | averaged 287,000 viewers | Post College Football Playoff National Championship led to best episode of the month with 496,000 viewers (Jan. 20). 2 p.m.: Up 2% | averaged 392,000 viewers 5 p.m.: Up 15% | averaged 589,000 viewers | Reaction to Mike Tomlin news generated second most-watched episode of the month with 799,000 viewers (Jan. 13) 6 p.m.: Up 30% | averaged 620,000 viewers | Best month since Feb. 2015 Midnight: Up 16% | averaged 653,000 viewers 1 a.m.: Up 3% | averaged 502,000 viewers SC AM (Sat.): Up 4% | averaged 468,000 viewers SC AM (Sun.): Up 17% | averaged 618,000 viewers

: Overall up 11% vs. Jan. 2025 | Averaged 643,000 viewers SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt: Up 26% | Averaged 1.9 million viewers | Best Jan. ever, with its top eight episodes for the month averaging three million viewers

Please Note: Jan. 2026 is defined by Nielsen as Dec. 29-Jan. 25. All metrics are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

