ESPN’s women’s and men’s college basketball are on pace for their best seasons in more than a decade

Women’s college basketball viewership up 33% year over year, on pace for best season in 17 years

Men’s college basketball viewership up 25%, pacing for best season in 11 years

ESPN networks account for nine of the top 20 women’s games and 10 of the top 20 men’s games across all television

ESPN’s presentation of women’s and men’s college basketball is delivering significant year-over-year audience growth this season. Through Feb. 9, women’s college basketball games across ESPN networks are up 33% year-over-year and on pace for the sport’s best audience in 17 years. Men’s college basketball viewership is up 25% compared to last season and is on pace for its most-watched season in 11 years.

Women’s basketball

ESPN networks have aired nine of the 20 most-watched women’s games across all networks this season, including five of the top 10 and three of the top four. Three games have topped one million viewers.

The most-watched game of the season across all networks — South Carolina’s win over Tennessee on Feb. 8 — averaged 1.5 million viewers and peaked at 2.1 million. The Feb. 1 top-10 showdown between Oklahoma and Texas averaged 1.1 million viewers, while December’s Jimmy V Classic Cy-Hawk rivalry matchup delivered 1.0 million viewers.

Season to date, ESPN networks have televised 12 games averaging more than 500,000 viewers — four more than at this point last season — and account for 19 of the top 20 games on cable.

Overall, ESPN networks represent nearly half (48%) of all women’s college basketball live minutes watched this season, more than any other network group.

2025-26 Top Regular Season Women’s College Basketball Games Across ESPN Networks

(Through Feb. 9; rankings reflect AP ranking on date of game)

Date Network Game Viewers Sun, Feb 8 ABC No. 19 Tennessee at No. 3 South Carolina 1,464,000 Sun, Feb 1 ABC No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas 1,102,000 Wed, Dec 10 ESPN No. 11 Iowa at No. 10 Iowa State 1,034,000 Thu, Feb 5 ESPN No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas 817,000 Thu, Jan 22 ESPN No. 2 South Carolina at No. 16 Oklahoma 777,000 Fri, Nov 21 ESPN No. 11 USC at No. 24 Notre Dame 639,000 Sun, Jan 25 ESPN No. 5 Vanderbilt at No. 2 South Carolina 621,000 Thu, Jan 15 ESPN2 No. 4 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina 600,000 Thu, Dec 4 ESPN No. 3 South Carolina at No. 22 Louisville 598,000 Thu, Feb 5 ESPN No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville 550,000

Men’s basketball

ESPN networks have televised 10 of the top 20 most-watched men’s college basketball games across all networks this season, including three telecasts eclipsing two million viewers.

The first Duke–North Carolina matchup of the season — a 71–68 Tar Heel buzzer-beating victory on Feb. 7 — averaged 3.5 million viewers and peaked at 4.8 million in the closing minutes. The game ranks as ESPN’s most-watched men’s college basketball telecast since Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game in 2022 and the second-most watched since 2019. Across all networks, it stands as the third-most watched game of the season and the top game that did not benefit from an NFL game lead in.

On Jan. 31, Kentucky at Arkansas and BYU at Kansas delivered ESPN’s second- and third-most watched games of the season to date. The telecasts were the two most-watched sporting events of the day across all networks.

The Big Monday franchise — a cornerstone of ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage since 1987 — is also off to a strong 2026 campaign. The Feb. 9 Arizona at Kansas game (1.8M) and Jan. 26 doubleheader featuring Arizona at BYU (1.8M) and Louisville at Duke (1.7M) marked the three most-watched Monday men’s college basketball games on any network in seven years. Through the first three weeks of Big Monday, games are averaging 1.5 million viewers, up 81% YoY.

The 86 games on ESPN alone are averaging 969,000 viewers, up 12% year-over-year and on pace for its best audience in six years.

Overall, ESPN networks account for 45% of all men’s college basketball live minutes watched this season — the largest share of any network group. ESPN also represents the top 19 games on cable, and 29 of the top 30.

2025-26 Top Regular Season Men’s College Basketball Games Across ESPN Networks

(Through Feb. 9; rankings reflect AP ranking on date of game)

Date Network Game Viewers Sat, Feb 7 ESPN No. 4 Duke at No. 11 North Carolina 3,511,000 Sat, Jan 31 ESPN Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas 2,393,000 Sat, Jan 31 ESPN No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas 2,105,000 Sat, Dec 13 ESPN Indiana at Kentucky 1,958,000 Tue, Nov 18 ESPN No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 5 Duke 1,874,000 Mon, Feb 9 ESPN No. 1 Arizona at No. 9 Kansas 1,820,000 Sat, Feb 7 ESPN No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky 1,790,000 Mon, Jan 26 ESPN No. 1 Arizona at No. 13 BYU 1,780,000 Tue, Dec 2 ESPN No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke 1,749,000 Mon, Jan 26 ESPN No. 20 Louisville at No. 4 Duke 1,698,000

College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm is also delivering double-digit year-over-year growth.

The first women’s show on Feb. 1 ahead of Oklahoma-Texas, hosted by Christine Williamson alongside analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, was up 22% over last season’s three-episode average.

Through three episodes, the men’s College GameDay version is pacing up 10% year-over-year. The Jan. 31 episode from Kansas marked the most-watched regular season Saturday morning episode since 2015. Now in its 22nd season, the show is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, plus reporter Pete Thamel.