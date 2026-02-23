Five exclusive NHL games this week on ABC and ESPN

Thursday ESPN doubleheader: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET and Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Rangers at 12:30 p.m. and Boston Bruins vs. Flyers at 3 p.m.

Sunday on ESPN: Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders at 6:30 p.m.

The Point returns Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

29 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season resumes this week following the Olympic Winter Games break with five exclusive games across ABC and ESPN. The puck drops Thursday, Feb. 26, with an ESPN doubleheader beginning with the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers with recent Olympic Gold medal winners Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller coached by Mike Sullivan, face off in prime time at 8 p.m. ET. Later at 10:30 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, just coming off an Olympic MVP win, take on the Los Angeles Kings in a first-round rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns with a stacked Eastern Conference slate, beginning with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby taking on the Rangers at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Boston Bruins and Olympic Gold medal-winning defenseman Charlie McAvoy facing Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers at 3 p.m.

Exclusive game action continues Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with Florida Panthers and recent Olympic Gold recipient Matthew Tkachuk taking on the New York Islanders and Bo Horvat for an Eastern Conference matchup on ESPN.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC and ESPN this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thu, Feb 26 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal 8 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 10:30 ESPN Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal Sat, Feb 28 Noon ABC ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Host: Steve Levy Analyst: P.K. Subban, T.J. Oshie Contributor: Arda Öcal 12:30 p.m. ABC Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal 3 p.m. ABC Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal Sun, March 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN Florida Panthers at New York Islanders Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

