Historic Saturday featuring nation’s top four teams headlines ESPN’s men’s college basketball schedule, Feb. 17-22
- No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston (ABC) and No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke (ESPN) cap landmark day
- College GameDay live from Washington, D.C. ahead of Wolverines-Blue Devils
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball continues with six consecutive days of action, Tuesday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 22, highlighted by one of the most significant regular-season Saturdays in recent memory.
For just the fifth time in the AP Poll Era (since 1949), two top-four matchups will be played on the same day, as No. 4 Arizona visits No. 2 Houston (3 p.m. ET, ABC) and No. 1 Michigan meets No. 3 Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN) in Washington, D.C.
Coverage across the week spans ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
Conference play from across the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big Sky, Big West, MAAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southland, SWAC, West Coast Conference and more is featured throughout the slate.
ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 17-22):
- Top-Four Showdowns: Saturday’s historic matchups featuring the nation’s best teams marks only the third time in the regular season that two top-four matchups have occurred on the same day. The most recent instance came during the 2019 Champions Classic. The Arizona-Houston matchup will be the 12th top-five matchup in Big 12 history, and just the third that doesn’t involve Kansas. Michigan, who is ranked No. 1 for the first time in 13 years, will face Duke in a top-five matchup for the seventh time in history. The Blue Devils have won four of the previous six matchups when both programs were ranked inside the Top 5. Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla are on the call from Houston, while Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden are on assignment in Washington, D.C.
- College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from Capital One Arena for a unique neutral-site edition of the sport’s premier pregame show.. The two-hour College GameDay (10 a.m., ESPN) will take place during team shootarounds, with head coaches Dusty May and Jon Scheyer, as well as select players from both teams, joining the set live throughout the open practice sessions. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, plus college sports reporter Pete Thamel. Fans interested in attending College GameDay and the open practices must sign up for a free ticket HERE. Additional content plans for Saturday’s show will be announced later this week on ESPN PR X.
- ESPN+: No. 18 Saint Louis and No. 23 Miami (OH), the lone undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball, are both in action on ESPN+ on Tuesday night. The Billikens take on Rhode Island in an Atlantic 10 showdown (7 p.m. ESPN+), while the RedHawks look to keep their undefeated record intact against UMass (7 p.m., ESPN+).
- ESPN.com: This week on ESPN.com, The Bilas Index, Volume II returns, as Jay Bilas ranks the 68 best teams in the country and provides a comprehensive guide to the stretch run toward March. Plus, Friday, Jeff Borzello features how Michigan is once again all in on jumbo lineups.
Viewership momentum
Through Monday, Feb. 9, men’s college basketball viewership on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU) is up 25% year-over-year and on pace for its best season in 11 years. More on ESPN college basketball viewership.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 17-22):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Feb 17
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Florida State
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at NC State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Louisville at SMU
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 12 Florida
John Schriffen, Mark Wise
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Baylor at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Miles Simon
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|No. 13 Texas Tech at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Wed, Feb 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UAB at Temple
Mike Corey, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Mike Morgan, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Mississippi State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Murray State at Illinois State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 19 Vanderbilt at Missouri
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|No. 14 Virginia at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|11 p.m.
|No. 11 Gonzaga at San Francisco
Dave Flemming, Ben Braun
|ESPN2
|Thu, Feb 19
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at South Florida
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UNC Asheville at High Point
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Tulane at North Texas
Ted Emrich, John Williams
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Idaho at Portland State
Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb 20
|7 p.m.
|VCU at No. 18 Saint Louis
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Siena at Merrimack
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb 21
|Noon
|No. 12 Florida at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Chris Spatola
|ESPN
|Noon
|East Carolina at Charlotte
Eric Rothman, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Loyola (Chicago) at Saint Joseph’s
Eric Duick, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at Syracuse
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Perry Clark
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Miami at No. 14 Virginia
Wes Durham, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee State
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas at Georgia
Rich Hollenberg, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 20 Arkansas
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Arizona State at Baylor
Mike Monaco, King McClure
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Norfolk State
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at SMU
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Temple at Wichita State
Joe Malfa, John Williams
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 25 Alabama at LSU
Roy Philpott, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at California
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Braun
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Illinois State at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Oklahoma
Mike Morgan, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|10 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at Washington State
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara at Hawai’i
Kanoa Leahey, Jerod Haase
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Iowa State at No. 23 BYU
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|Sun, Feb 22
|Noon
|UAB at Memphis
Pete Sousa, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Robert Morris at Wright State
Jordan Bernfield, Emeka Okafor
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at North Texas
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|UTSA at Tulsa
Mike Corey, Mark Adams
|ESPNEWS