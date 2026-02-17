Historic Saturday featuring nation’s top four teams headlines ESPN’s men’s college basketball schedule, Feb. 17-22

College Basketball - Men's

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley15 hours ago
  • No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston (ABC) and No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke (ESPN) cap landmark day
  • College GameDay live from Washington, D.C. ahead of Wolverines-Blue Devils

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball continues with six consecutive days of action, Tuesday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 22, highlighted by one of the most significant regular-season Saturdays in recent memory.

For just the fifth time in the AP Poll Era (since 1949), two top-four matchups will be played on the same day, as No. 4 Arizona visits No. 2 Houston (3 p.m. ET, ABC) and No. 1 Michigan meets No. 3 Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN) in Washington, D.C.

Coverage across the week spans ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

Conference play from across the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big Sky, Big West, MAAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southland, SWAC, West Coast Conference and more is featured throughout the slate.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 17-22):

  • Top-Four Showdowns: Saturday’s historic matchups featuring the nation’s best teams marks only the third time in the regular season that two top-four matchups have occurred on the same day. The most recent instance came during the 2019 Champions Classic. The Arizona-Houston matchup will be the 12th top-five matchup in Big 12 history, and just the third that doesn’t involve Kansas. Michigan, who is ranked No. 1 for the first time in 13 years, will face Duke in a top-five matchup for the seventh time in history. The Blue Devils have won four of the previous six matchups when both programs were ranked inside the Top 5. Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla are on the call from Houston, while Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden are on assignment in Washington, D.C.
  • College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from Capital One Arena for a unique neutral-site edition of the sport’s premier pregame show.. The two-hour College GameDay (10 a.m., ESPN) will take place during team shootarounds, with head coaches Dusty May and Jon Scheyer, as well as select players from both teams, joining the set live throughout the open practice sessions. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, plus college sports reporter Pete Thamel. Fans interested in attending College GameDay and the open practices must sign up for a free ticket HERE. Additional content plans for Saturday’s show will be announced later this week on ESPN PR X.
  • ESPN+: No. 18 Saint Louis and No. 23 Miami (OH), the lone undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball, are both in action on ESPN+ on Tuesday night. The Billikens take on Rhode Island in an Atlantic 10 showdown (7 p.m. ESPN+), while the RedHawks look to keep their undefeated record intact against UMass (7 p.m., ESPN+).
  • ESPN.com: This week on ESPN.com, The Bilas Index, Volume II returns, as Jay Bilas ranks the 68 best teams in the country and provides a comprehensive guide to the stretch run toward March. Plus, Friday, Jeff Borzello features how Michigan is once again all in on jumbo lineups.

Viewership momentum

Through Monday, Feb. 9, men’s college basketball viewership on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU) is up 25% year-over-year and on pace for its best season in 11 years. More on ESPN college basketball viewership.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 17-22):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tue, Feb 17 6 p.m. Boston College at Florida State
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola		 ACCN
7 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at NC State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 21 Louisville at SMU
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPN2
7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 12 Florida
John Schriffen, Mark Wise		 SECN
8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
9 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
9 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Miles Simon		 ESPN2
9 p.m. LSU at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley		 SECN
11 p.m. No. 13 Texas Tech at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
Wed, Feb 18 7 p.m. No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
7 p.m. Oklahoma at Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
7 p.m. UAB at Temple
Mike Corey, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Mike Morgan, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
7 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
9 p.m. No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden		 ESPN
9 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Murray State at Illinois State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 19 Vanderbilt at Missouri
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
9 p.m. No. 14 Virginia at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ACCN
11 p.m. No. 11 Gonzaga at San Francisco
Dave Flemming, Ben Braun		 ESPN2
Thu, Feb 19 7 p.m. Memphis at South Florida
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
7 p.m. UNC Asheville at High Point
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Tulane at North Texas
Ted Emrich, John Williams		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Idaho at Portland State
Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau		 ESPNU
Fri, Feb 20 7 p.m. VCU at No. 18 Saint Louis
Mike Corey, John Giannini		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Siena at Merrimack
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
Sat, Feb 21 Noon No. 12 Florida at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Chris Spatola		 ESPN
Noon East Carolina at Charlotte
Eric Rothman, Paul Biancardi		 ESPN2
Noon Loyola (Chicago) at Saint Joseph’s
Eric Duick, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
Noon Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
1 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at Syracuse
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ABC
1 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Perry Clark		 SECN
2 p.m. Tennessee at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
2 p.m. Miami at No. 14 Virginia
Wes Durham, Randolph Childress		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ACCN
2 p.m. SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee State
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
3 p.m. No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla		 ABC
3:30 p.m. Texas at Georgia
Rich Hollenberg, Pat Bradley		 SECN
4 p.m. Missouri at No. 20 Arkansas
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN
4 p.m. Arizona State at Baylor
Mike Monaco, King McClure		 ESPN2
4 p.m. South Carolina State at Norfolk State
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Boston College at SMU
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
6 p.m. Temple at Wichita State
Joe Malfa, John Williams		 ESPN2
6 p.m. No. 25 Alabama at LSU
Roy Philpott, Rodney Terry		 SECN
6 p.m. Stanford at California
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Braun		 ACCN
6:30 p.m. No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden		 ESPN
8 p.m. Illinois State at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma
Mike Morgan, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
10 p.m. Saint Mary’s at Washington State
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams		 ESPN2
10 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at Hawai’i
Kanoa Leahey, Jerod Haase		 ESPNU
10:30 p.m. No. 6 Iowa State at No. 23 BYU
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
Sun, Feb 22 Noon UAB at Memphis
Pete Sousa, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Robert Morris at Wright State
Jordan Bernfield, Emeka Okafor		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Florida Atlantic at North Texas
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
4 p.m. UTSA at Tulsa
Mike Corey, Mark Adams		 ESPNEWS

 

