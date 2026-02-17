Historic Saturday featuring nation’s top four teams headlines ESPN’s men’s college basketball schedule, Feb. 17-22

No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston (ABC) and No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke (ESPN) cap landmark day

College GameDay live from Washington, D.C. ahead of Wolverines-Blue Devils

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball continues with six consecutive days of action, Tuesday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 22, highlighted by one of the most significant regular-season Saturdays in recent memory.

For just the fifth time in the AP Poll Era (since 1949), two top-four matchups will be played on the same day, as No. 4 Arizona visits No. 2 Houston (3 p.m. ET, ABC) and No. 1 Michigan meets No. 3 Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN) in Washington, D.C.

Coverage across the week spans ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

Conference play from across the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big Sky, Big West, MAAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southland, SWAC, West Coast Conference and more is featured throughout the slate.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 17-22):

Saturday’s historic matchups featuring the nation’s best teams marks only the third time in the regular season that two top-four matchups have occurred on the same day. The most recent instance came during the 2019 Champions Classic. The Arizona-Houston matchup will be the 12 top-five matchup in Big 12 history, and just the third that doesn’t involve Kansas. Michigan, who is ranked No. 1 for the first time in 13 years, will face Duke in a top-five matchup for the seventh time in history. The Blue Devils have won four of the previous six matchups when both programs were ranked inside the Top 5. and are on the call from Houston, while , and are on assignment in Washington, D.C. College GameDay : ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from Capital One Arena for a unique neutral-site edition of the sport’s premier pregame show.. The two-hour College GameDay (10 a.m., ESPN) will take place during team shootarounds, with head coaches Dusty May and Jon Scheyer, as well as select players from both teams, joining the set live throughout the open practice sessions. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas , Andraya Carter , Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams , plus college sports reporter Pete Thamel. Fans interested in attending College GameDay and the open practices must sign up for a free ticket HERE. Additional content plans for Saturday’s show will be announced later this week on ESPN PR X.

: No. 18 Saint Louis and No. 23 Miami (OH), the lone undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball, are both in action on ESPN+ on Tuesday night. The Billikens take on Rhode Island in an Atlantic 10 showdown (7 p.m. ESPN+), while the RedHawks look to keep their undefeated record intact against UMass (7 p.m., ESPN+). ESPN.com: This week on ESPN.com, The Bilas Index, Volume II returns, as Jay Bilas ranks the 68 best teams in the country and provides a comprehensive guide to the stretch run toward March. Plus, Friday, Jeff Borzello features how Michigan is once again all in on jumbo lineups.

Viewership momentum

Through Monday, Feb. 9, men’s college basketball viewership on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU) is up 25% year-over-year and on pace for its best season in 11 years. More on ESPN college basketball viewership.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 17-22):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule