Let’s go Bananas! ESPN and Disney+ to deliver more Banana Ball games than ever as collaboration expands

ESPN, Disney+ and the Savannah Bananas today announced a 25-game exclusive package in 2026, with every game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC, the largest Banana Ball distribution deal to date, beginning February 28.

More than 15 additional games will air across ESPN networks, highlighted by a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, one of the largest Banana Ball events ever staged. Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for fans with Unlimited plan subscriptions.

The new agreement more than doubles last year’s 12-game offering and builds on a collaboration that began with the ESPN+ Original series Bananaland and select live game coverage in 2022. Since then, the Bananas’ national audience has grown across ESPN and Disney each season.

“This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball,” said Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy. “From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”

“We are fired up to be teaming up with ESPN with our biggest partnership to date,” said Owner Jesse Cole. “Banana Ball has grown massively on the platform over the past few years. Now, as we launch the Banana Ball Championship League with six teams and sold out shows all over the country, we couldn’t imagine a better partnership to grow the game.”

Banana Ball meets Disney magic

Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland – March 26, 2026

Banana Ball returns to Southern California in signature style as the Savannah Bananas take over Anaheim for a one-of-a-kind celebration at Disneyland Resort. The Bananas’ game at Angel Stadium will align with “Savannah Bananas Day” at the Resort, bringing the dance-filled, fan-first spirit of Banana Ball directly into the Disney Parks experience, as the Bananas face the Indianapolis Clowns.

Banana Ball Day visits Disney World – May 29, 2026

Banana Ball’s signature showmanship heads to Walt Disney World Resort, with two games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, including one on ESPN Unlimited and Disney+, woven into a broader fan celebration. The matchups will feature the Party Animals against the Loco Beach Coconuts, showcasing the expanding Banana Ball universe and its growing national footprint.

Banana Ball travels to ESPN Headquarters – July 23, 2026

Banana Ball will also make a special stop near ESPN’s headquarters with a marquee summer event at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, Conn., featuring the Party Animals and Clowns. The event underscores ESPN’s continued focus on delivering live experiences that blend sports and entertainment.

ESPN 2026 Banana Ball schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Location Network Sat, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Mar. 14 8 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas New Orleans, LA | Super Dome ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Mar. 28 10 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Apr. 25 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, May. 2 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Tailgaters College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M) ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, May. 23 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee) ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Fri, May. 29 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Coconuts Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Jun. 13 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska) ESPN App, Disney+ Fri, Jun. 19 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, Jun. 20 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sun, Jun. 21 3 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN, Disney+ Sat, Jun. 27 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon) ESPN, Disney+ Sun, Jun. 28 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon) ABC, Disney+ Thu, Jul. 23 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Clowns Hartford, CT | Dunkin’ Park ESPN, Disney+ Fri, Jul. 24 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, Jul. 25 5 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+ Sun, Jul. 26 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+ Fri, Jul. 31 9 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State) ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, Aug. 1 8 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State) ESPN, Disney+ Fri, Aug. 7 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Minneapolis, MN | Target Field ESPN, Disney+ Sat, Aug. 8 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Minneapolis, MN | Target Field ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, Aug. 15 8 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas Denver, CO | Coors Field ESPN, Disney+ Fri, Aug. 21 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, Aug. 22 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium ESPN2, Disney+ Sat, Aug. 29 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

All 25 games will be fully produced by the Savannah Bananas and are available to stream on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or Pay TV authentication.

