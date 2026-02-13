Marquee soccer content on ESPN networks this weekend

English football giants headline 2025-26 FA Cup Fourth Round action

The ESPN App will present all 16 matches of the 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round beginning Friday, Feb. 13, through Monday, Feb. 16. With legendary English football clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City) in the mix and lower-division sides — Macclesfield F.C., Salford City F.C., Wrexham AFC, Port Vale F.C. and more — battling for a place in the next stage, the Fourth Round continues the tradition of the FA Cup’s signature drama and potential for unforgettable upsets.

English commentators Jon Champion, Rob Palmer and Ian Darke alongside color commentators Stewart Robson, Steve McManaman, Don Hutchinson, and Lianne Sanderson, will call some matches.

Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart will handle Spanish commentary for select games.

Alexis Nunes, Mark Ogden, and pitch side analyst Nedum Onuoha will be on site, reporting from select matches.

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 13 2:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Hull City vs. Chelsea ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 14 7:15 a.m. Burton vs. West Ham ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 a.m. Norwich City vs. West Brom ESPN+ 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Salford City ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Leicester City ESPN+ 10 a.m. Burnley vs. Mansfield Town ESPN+ 10 a.m. Port Vale vs. Bristol City ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle ESPN+ 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Brighton ESPN+ Sun, Feb 15 7 a.m. Birmingham vs. Leeds United ESPN+, ESPN2 8:30 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Wolves ESPN+ 9 a.m. Stoke City vs. Fulham ESPN+ 9 a.m. Oxford United vs. Sunderland ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic ESPN+ Mon, Feb 16 2:30 p.m. Macclesfield vs. Brentford ESPN+

*Subject to change

LALIGA Matchday 24: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday, at 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid continues their push at the top of the LALIGA table and will look to secure three important points at home against a Sociedad side fighting for a European place. Rob Palmer, Kasey Keller and reporter Sid Lowe will call the match in English, Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein will call the action in Spanish.

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona travel to face Girona FC on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Barcelona remains firmly in the title race and will aim to maintain momentum in a challenging road test against their Catalan rivals. Ian Drake, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler will provide English commentary, while Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens will call the action in Spanish.

ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage surrounding the matches on ESPN+.

LALIGA – Matchday 24 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 13 3 p.m. Elche vs. Osasuna ESPN+ Sat, Feb 14 8 a.m. Espanyol vs. Celta ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 15 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 8 a.m. Oviedo vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 p.m. Rayo vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Levante vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 16 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 21: FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen at 9:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

League leaders FC Bayern München face off against SV Werder Bremen in one of the Bundesliga’s marquee matchday fixtures on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Bayern’s attack is powered by star striker Harry Kane alongside dynamic playmakers Michael Olise and Luis Díaz as the reigning champions look to maintain their grip on the top of the table.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC St. Pauli.

Bundesliga – Matchday 20 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 13 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz ESPN+ Sat, Feb 14 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sun, Feb 15 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

League-leading PSV Eindhoven, led by American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, take on FC Volendam on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Matchday 23 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 13 2 p.m. FC Volendam vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ Sat, Feb 14 12:45 p.m. Excelsior vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ajax Amsterdam vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ Sun, Feb 15 6:15 a.m. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: U.S. stars shine as Chelsea hosts Liverpool in title chase

Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, face off against Liverpool in a marquee Women’s Super League matchup this weekend. Chelsea looks to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City when they host Liverpool on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

WSL Week 16 on ESPN+ schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 13 2 p.m. Manchester City vs. Leicester City ESPN+ Sun, Feb 15 7 a.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 7 a.m. Manchester United vs. London City Lionesses ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal ESPN+

*Subject to change