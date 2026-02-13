Marquee soccer content on ESPN networks this weekend
- English football giants headline 2025-26 FA Cup Fourth Round action
- LALIGA Matchday 24 to feature Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., Lamine Yamal, and other league stars
FA Cup Fourth Round: English Football Giants Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in Action
The ESPN App will present all 16 matches of the 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round beginning Friday, Feb. 13, through Monday, Feb. 16. With legendary English football clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City) in the mix and lower-division sides — Macclesfield F.C., Salford City F.C., Wrexham AFC, Port Vale F.C. and more — battling for a place in the next stage, the Fourth Round continues the tradition of the FA Cup’s signature drama and potential for unforgettable upsets.
- English commentators Jon Champion, Rob Palmerand Ian Darke alongside color commentators Stewart Robson, Steve McManaman, Don Hutchinson, and Lianne Sanderson, will call some matches.
- Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart will handle Spanish commentary for select games.
- Alexis Nunes, Mark Ogden, and pitch side analyst Nedum Onuohawill be on site, reporting from select matches.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 13
|2:45 p.m.
|Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town
|ESPN+
|2:45 p.m.
|Hull City vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Feb 14
|7:15 a.m.
|Burton vs. West Ham
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10 a.m.
|Norwich City vs. West Brom
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Salford City
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10 a.m.
|Southampton vs. Leicester City
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Burnley vs. Mansfield Town
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Port Vale vs. Bristol City
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Liverpool vs. Brighton
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 15
|7 a.m.
|Birmingham vs. Leeds United
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|8:30 a.m.
|Grimsby Town vs. Wolves
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Stoke City vs. Fulham
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Oxford United vs. Sunderland
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic
|ESPN+
|Mon, Feb 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Macclesfield vs. Brentford
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
LALIGA Matchday 24: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title
Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday, at 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid continues their push at the top of the LALIGA table and will look to secure three important points at home against a Sociedad side fighting for a European place. Rob Palmer, Kasey Keller and reporter Sid Lowe will call the match in English, Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein will call the action in Spanish.
On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona travel to face Girona FC on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Barcelona remains firmly in the title race and will aim to maintain momentum in a challenging road test against their Catalan rivals. Ian Drake, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler will provide English commentary, while Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens will call the action in Spanish.
ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage surrounding the matches on ESPN+.
LALIGA – Matchday 24:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 13
|3 p.m.
|Elche vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 14
|8 a.m.
|Espanyol vs. Celta
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 15
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|8 a.m.
|Oviedo vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 p.m.
|Rayo vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Levante vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Feb 16
|3 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 21: FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen at 9:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN App
League leaders FC Bayern München face off against SV Werder Bremen in one of the Bundesliga’s marquee matchday fixtures on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Bayern’s attack is powered by star striker Harry Kane alongside dynamic playmakers Michael Olise and Luis Díaz as the reigning champions look to maintain their grip on the top of the table.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC St. Pauli.
Bundesliga – Matchday 20 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 13
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 14
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 15
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App
League-leading PSV Eindhoven, led by American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, take on FC Volendam on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Matchday 23 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 13
|2 p.m.
|FC Volendam vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 14
|12:45 p.m.
|Excelsior vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Ajax Amsterdam vs. Fortuna Sittard
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 15
|6:15 a.m.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Go Ahead Eagles
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League: U.S. stars shine as Chelsea hosts Liverpool in title chase
Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, face off against Liverpool in a marquee Women’s Super League matchup this weekend. Chelsea looks to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City when they host Liverpool on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.
WSL Week 16 on ESPN+ schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 13
|2 p.m.
|Manchester City vs. Leicester City
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 15
|7 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Liverpool
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. London City Lionesses
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
|ESPN+
*Subject to change