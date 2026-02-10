MLB.TV launches on ESPN beginning February 10

Beginning today, February 10, fans can buy MLB.TV on ESPN, a new milestone in one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. ESPN becomes the new streaming home of MLB.TV, bringing thousands of out-of-market live games each season to the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

“ESPN and MLB have a partnership rooted in decades of delivering marquee baseball moments to fans,” said Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, ESPN Programming & Acquisitions. “With MLB.TV now available through ESPN, we’re taking a significant step forward in reinforcing ESPN as the home of the MLB regular season while deepening the value proposition of the ESPN Unlimited plan – giving fans even more flexibility in how and where they watch all season long.”

Subscription & Pricing

Beginning today, fans can purchase MLB.TV through ESPN platforms with flexible options designed to meet a range of viewing needs:

Current ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers can purchase MLB.TV for $134.99 for the 2026 season, renewing seasonally at the then-current price.

Fans without an ESPN Unlimited plan can purchase MLB.TV for $149.99 seasonally, with a free month of ESPN Unlimited included.*

Monthly subscription options are also available for $29.99, with new subscribers eligible for a free month of ESPN Unlimited.*

Existing MLB.TV subscribers who auto-renew their subscription through MLB platforms – and are not currently subscribed to ESPN Unlimited – will receive a one-month free trial offer for ESPN Unlimited.*

At the start of the season, fans subscribed to MLB.TV in the U.S. – whether purchased through ESPN or previously through MLB – will be able to watch the MLB.TV out-of-market games, MLB Big Inning, and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms, ensuring fans have choice and flexibility throughout the season.

Enhanced Viewing Experience on the ESPN App

At the start of the season, MLB.TV games will be discoverable across most ESPN connected TV and mobile experiences, with fans also able to take advantage of ESPN App features including multiview, integrated stats, key plays and catch up to live, fantasy and betting information, and home/away feed selection.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com .

*After one month, ESPN Unlimited renews at $29.99/mo. Fans can cancel at any time, and after initial purchase, an ESPN subscription not required to maintain MLB.TV subscription.

