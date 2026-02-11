‘NFL Draft Daily,’ ESPN’s newest weekday studio show, debuts today, Wednesday, Feb. 11 on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Headlined by Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Field Yates, with Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Mike Tannenbaum regularly contributing

Show to air Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET in advance of 2026 NFL draft (Apr. 23-25)

Also available to stream daily on Disney+ and Hulu

Signature part of ESPN’s latest NFL draft rights package

Complements ESPN’s pre-NFL draft lineup of programming, content and reporting

ESPN will debut NFL Draft Daily, the company’s newest studio show on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (3p.m.) across ESPN2, ESPN App, Disney+ and Hulu. The weekday program will serve as a daily destination for NFL draft-focused news, insight and analysis, guiding fans through the entire draft cycle leading into the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh (April 23–25).

The launch of NFL Draft Daily is part of ESPN’s expanded NFL Draft rights agreement, announced in August 2025, which strengthens the company’s year-round commitment to comprehensive draft coverage.

Primarily airing as a 30-minute show — with selected 60-minute editions, including the debut episode — NFL Draft Daily will deliver thorough coverage of the league’s top prospects, Pro Days, NFL Combine workouts, team needs, potential trades and more. The show will be headlined by renowned draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL front-office veteran and analyst Louis Riddick, alongside a deep bench of ESPN draft experts. Field Yates will host NFL Draft Daily, continuing his expanded role in ESPN’s draft coverage.

Kiper Jr., Riddick, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Mike Tannenbaum will appear as part of a rotating daily analyst lineup, with Adam Schefter contributing breaking news and reporting as warranted.

NFL Draft Daily will air prior to ESPN’s flagship weekday NFL studio show, NFL Live, creating a dedicated 90 minutes to two hours of NFL and draft-centric programming each afternoon throughout the spring. On days when NFL Draft Daily is only 30 minutes, additional ESPN programming will take place on ESPN2 from 3:30-4 p.m., before NFL Live is on the air on ESPN. ESPN’s broader daily studio slate, including Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter and Pardon the Interruption, will further amplify draft coverage across platforms in the months ahead.

Marking the unofficial start of NFL draft season, NFL Draft Daily will spearhead ESPN’s robust coverage of the NFL’s signature offseason event in the coming months. Fans can expect 17 mock drafts – which will then be dissected on that day’s edition of NFL Draft Daily – coverage surrounding the biggest prospect’s Pro Days and Scouting Combine performance and the return of NFL draft-centric programming such as Hey Rookie and the First Draft podcast. ESPN.com will once again house ample in-depth reporting and feature digital articles.

The series premiere of NFL Draft Daily will coincide with Yates’ third mock draft of the year. Yates will be joined by Kiper Jr., Riddick and Miller. He has completed two previous mock drafts surrounding this year’s prospects – a preseason and a ‘draft season’ kickoff mock draft.

Note: NFL Draft Daily will be live on digital only on some occasions due to live event commitments on ESPN2. For the complete schedule, visit ESPN Pressroom.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 NFL draft

For the 47th year, ESPN will document every pick of the 2026 NFL draft from April 23-25, with coverage across ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. New this year, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of draft presentations, with all offerings available on ESPN’s DTC service.

Additional information on ESPN’s 2026 NFL draft programming will be announced in the coming weeks.