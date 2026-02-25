World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk leads blockbuster week of daily WWE Superstar appearances across ESPN platforms

ESPN Elimination Chamber Preview Special on ESPN2 February 26

All WWE Premium Live Events previously streamed by ESPN available on Disney+ now through March 2

The Road to WrestleMania continues as ESPN provides comprehensive coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28, at 7 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago, Ill. Elimination Chamber, as well as the pre-event and post-event shows, are exclusively available to fans in the U.S. with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan — either directly or through a traditional pay TV package — on the ESPN App. Additionally, the Elimination Chamber pre-event show will stream on Disney+.

Elimination Chamber is the final WWE Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 42 – ESPN’s first WrestleMania – and will feature top WWE Superstars competing for championships and WrestleMania main event opportunities.

Match card

Men’s Elimination Chamber: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Jey Uso .

vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. . Women’s Elimination Chamber: Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez .

vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. . World Heavyweight Championship: c. CM Punk vs. Finn Balor .

vs. . WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: c. Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee.

ESPN Elimination Chamber Preview Show

ESPN will produce the ESPN Elimination Chamber Preview Show on Thursday, February 26, at 2 p.m., available on ESPN2 and Disney+. Big E, Peter Rosenberg and Joe Fortenbaugh will preview the Elimination Chamber matches and break down the WrestleMania implications. CM Punk and Je’Von Evans are scheduled to join the show as special guests.

WWE 2K26 Ratings Reveal Special

ESPN will televise the WWE 2K26 Ratings Reveal Special on Friday, February 27, at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. As part of the show, the ratings for the playable WWE Superstars and WWE Legends appearing in WWE’s flagship video game franchise will be unveiled.

More coverage highlights:

Daily WWE Superstar appearances across ESPN platforms during the week of February 23, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and Unsportsmanlike. Appearances by CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Je’Von Evans.

ESPN’s No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, starring O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and TJ Jefferson recently had 17-time WWE Champion John Cena as a special guest. The episode is available here: ESPN.com/Radio/Play .

and recently had 17-time WWE Champion as a special guest. The episode is available here: ESPN.com/Radio/Play ESPN Social to have on-site presence at Elimination Chamber, delivering custom video edits, real-time results and original content with WWE Superstars across ESPN, SportsCenter and ESPN Ringside platforms.

ESPN Radio’s Hall of Fame Countdown to Elimination Chamber airs from 6–8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 28. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and ESPN Radio’s Brad Gilmore , who will break down the full match card and provide instant reaction to the premium live event.

and ESPN Radio’s , who will break down the full match card and provide instant reaction to the premium live event. Match previews, breakdowns and in-depth analysts within SportsCenter from Joe Fortenbaugh and Arda Ocal .

. ESPN.com’s dedicated WWE site to provide comprehensive coverage of Elimination Chamber, including “Way-Too-Early” WrestleMania match predictions from Andreas Hale and additional coverage from Arda Ocal and Keith Jenkins.

Additionally, all WWE Premium Live Events previously streamed by ESPN are available to watch on Disney+ now through March 2, including Wrestlepalooza, Crown Jewel, Survivor Series: WarGames and the 2026 Royal Rumble.

More upcoming Premium Live Events

WWE PLE Date Location WrestleMania 42 Sat, Apr. 18 and Sun, Apr. 19, 2026 Las Vegas, Nev. Backlash Sat, May 9 Tampa, Fla. Clash in Italy Sun, May 31 Turin, Italy SummerSlam Sat, Aug. 1 and Sun, Aug. 2, 2026 Minneapolis, Minn.

