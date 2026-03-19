26.6 million brackets: ESPN Tournament Challenge sets new record for fourth-consecutive year

More than 766 brackets per second at peak

Women’s Tournament Challenge closes Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Perfect Bracket Tracker with real-time results for both men’s & women’s TC

For the fourth-consecutive year, ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 college basketball bracket game, set a new all-time record with 26.6 million completed brackets before the start of the tournament today, up 7% compared to last year’s 24.4 million. At peak, ESPN Tournament Challenge registered more than 766 brackets per second.

Key insights:

Duke most picked to win with 23.1% of all completed brackets picking the Blue Devils

Arizona is the second most-picked team to win with 20.9% followed by Michigan at 14.2%

Perfect Bracket Tracker:

Any fans still have a perfect bracket? ESPN Tournament challenge allows fans to track the real-time perfect brackets number in both the men’s and women’s Tournament Challenge games with the Perfect Bracket Tracker. The tool also provides insight on the games that have had, and could potentially have, the most impact on perfect brackets.

Women’s Tournament Challenge:

The ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge continues to accept brackets until just prior to the tip of Friday’s first game in the Round of 64 between No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. ESPN is the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

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