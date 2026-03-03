ACC Network delivers comprehensive coverage of 2026 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

More than 35 hours of live games and studio programming from Greater Atlanta and Charlotte

First & second rounds of women’s tournament and first round of men’s tournament air exclusively on ACCN

Nothing But Net selection specials Sunday, March 15

ACC Network (ACCN) tips off postseason play with expansive coverage of the 2026 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments, delivering more than 35 hours of live event and studio programming from Greater Atlanta and Charlotte across two weeks of Champ Week action.

Live Game Action

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament



ACCN exclusively televises the first and second rounds, along with two quarterfinal matchups. Additional quarterfinal games and both semifinals will air on ESPN2, while Sunday’s championship game will once again be presented live on ESPN. Play-by-play voices Jenn Hildreth, Courtney Lyle and Beth Mowins will call tournament action alongside analysts Kelly Gramlich, Brooke Weisbrod and Debbie Antonelli. The semifinal and championship team features Mowins, Antonelli and reporter Jess Sims.

T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

All three first round games will air on ACCN Tuesday, March 10. Kevin Brown and former Duke star Jay Williams call Tuesday’s 2 p.m. ET game, while Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli and 1990 ACC Player of the Year Dennis Scott team up to call the 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. games. ACCN’s Taylor Tannebaum will serve as the game reporter on two quarterfinal games. Dave O’Brien, former Virginia standout Cory Alexander and reporter Molly McGrath will call the semifinals and return for Saturday’s championship game, joined by Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale.

Nothing But Net: Courtside coverage all week

ACCN’s signature basketball studio show, Nothing But Net, will be live from both tournament sites, delivering pregame, halftime and postgame analysis across ACCN, ESPN and ESPN2.

From Duluth

Hosts Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Tannebaum and analysts Kelly Gramlich, the former Clemson sharpshooter, legendary Notre Dame coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, former Virginia Tech All-American Liz Kitley and three-time ACC Tournament champion Kai Crutchfield will provide pregame, halftime and postgame insights from courtside.

From Charlotte

Tannebaum and Durham host alongside men’s analysts Joel Berry (2016 ACC Tournament MVP), Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock and 1990 ACC Player of the Year Dennis Scott. Plus, 2002 ACC Tournament MVP Carlos Boozer will join the set on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Charlotte team provides live coverage throughout the opening day and concludes each night Wednesday–Friday with 30-minute wrap-up shows at 11:30 p.m.. On Championship Saturday, Nothing But Net airs a one-hour postgame special immediately following the title game (approx. 10:30 p.m., ACCN).

Tournament Anthems

ACCN has debuted its 2026 Women's and Men's ACC Tournament anthems, extensions of the regular season campaigns. Supported by footage of ACCN's expert on-site coverage and archival highlights that showcase the conference's historical excellence, these promos elevate the tournament as the pinnacle of the season.

Take Back Sports

As part of ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative, ESPN and ACCN will host local Atlanta-area youth from Athletes for Hope (March 4), Special Olympics (March 7) and Boys & Girls Club (March 7) at the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Members will take part in exciting events at Fan Fest and join a youth sports clinic, allowing them to try out a variety of different sports and enjoy new experiences.

Additional Programming Highlights:

CBB Live Scoreboard Presented by Opendoor: In addition to ACCN coverage, both Nothing But Net teams will provide studio wraps and updates across ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournaments.

In addition to ACCN coverage, both Nothing But Net teams will provide studio wraps and updates across ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournaments. Original Programming: Several pieces of ACC Network original programming are now streaming on the ESPN App. Nothing But Net Specials featuring sit-down conversations with NC State women’s head coach Wes Moore , Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson , UNC men’s coach Hubert Davis and Duke men’s coach Jon Scheyer all debuted this season. Plus, We’re #1! 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels and ACC Legends: Leonard Hamilton also premiered this season and are available now on the ESPN App. Next up, Nothing But Net Special Mark Madsen and Nothing But Net Special Brad Brownell premiere Monday, March 9 on ACCN.

Several pieces of ACC Network original programming are now streaming on the ESPN App. Nothing But Net Specials featuring sit-down conversations with NC State women’s head coach , Duke women’s coach , UNC men’s coach and Duke men’s coach all debuted this season. Plus, and also premiered this season and are available now on the ESPN App. Next up, Nothing But Net Special Mark Madsen and Nothing But Net Special Brad Brownell premiere Monday, March 9 on ACCN. ACC Basketball Podcast : A new episode of the women’s ACC Basketball Podcast debuted on March 2 with Kelly Gramlich and Brooke Weisbrod previewing every angle of the ACC Tournament. A brand-new episode of the men’s version premieres Tuesday with host Tate Frazier and Hancock previewing the final week of the regular season, with a fresh episode ahead of men’s Champ Week featuring Hancock and Berry debuting March 7.

: A new episode of the women’s debuted on March 2 with and previewing every angle of the ACC Tournament. A brand-new episode of the men’s version premieres Tuesday with host and Hancock previewing the final week of the regular season, with a fresh episode ahead of men’s Champ Week featuring Hancock and Berry debuting March 7. Selection Sunday – March 15: ACCN presents back-to-back Nothing But Net Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studio: 9 p.m. – Men’s Selection Special, hosted by Tannebaum with Berry and Hancock 10 p.m. – Women’s Selection Special, hosted by Cuff with Gramlich, Kitley and McGraw



Each special will react to the official NCAA Tournament bracket and break down the path of each ACC team in the field of 68.

Postgame Sound: Postgame press conferences featuring head coaches and student-athletes will be streamed live on ACCNX following each game of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Championship trophy presentations will also be carried live postgame on Nothing But Net.

Champ Week Presented by Principal – 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Gas South Arena, Duluth, Ga.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, March 4 11 a.m. Miami vs. Stanford – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 1:30 p.m. California vs. Wake Forest – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Florida State – First Round

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ACCN Thu, March 5 11 a.m. Virginia vs. Clemson – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 1:30 p.m. Miami/Stanford vs. Notre Dame – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 5 p.m. California/Wake Forest vs. Syracuse – Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod, Jess Sims ACCN 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech/Florida State vs. Virginia Tech – Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod, Jess Sims ACCN Fri, March 6 11 a.m. TBD vs. Duke – Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 1:30 p.m. TBD vs. NC State – Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ACCN 5 p.m. TBD vs. Louisville – Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 7:30 p.m. TBD vs. North Carolina – Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ACCN Sat, March 7 Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 Sun, March 8 1 p.m. ACC Championship Presented by Principal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN

Champ Week Presented by Principal – 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.)