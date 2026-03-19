‘Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story’ to premiere Wednesday, March 25 on Hulu, Sunday, March 29 on ESPN2, and Sunday, April 5 on ESPN

Award-winning director Dawn Porter and ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchor Robin Roberts deliver a powerful portrait of Pat Summitt, the Hall of Fame coach and eight-time National Champion who redefined women’s college basketball and inspired a generation of women

The biopic is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions, Trilogy Films and Tribeca Studios for ABC News Studios

Pat Summitt, the Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach who made history and inspired generations of women, is the subject of a new documentary. “Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story,” from award-winning director Dawn Porter (director, “Sing Sing Chronicles”; winner of the 2025 Emmy® Award for Best Documentary) and “Good Morning America” co-anchor and executive producer Robin Roberts, is set to premiere Wednesday, March 25, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers and Sunday, March 29 on ESPN2 and Sunday, April 5 on ESPN. With the intimacy of a biopic built on never-before-seen archival footage and set against the world of sports, the film profiles the extraordinary women’s college basketball coach who forever changed the game, and whose boundary-breaking career impacted far beyond the court.

Featuring firsthand interviews with those who knew her best, including fellow coaches, players, family and friends, as well as rare interviews with Summitt herself, alongside Billie Jean King, Peyton Manning, Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings and others, the film underscores how her influence extended far beyond the basketball court, shaping generations of athletes and redefining leadership in women’s sports. From her upbringing on a Tennessee dairy farm, where humble beginnings forged the toughness that defined her career, to her record-setting run at the University of Tennessee, the film chronicles both her triumphs and the profound challenges she faced, including her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.

“I am grateful to Rock’n Robin Productions, Trilogy Films, Tribeca Studios, and ABC News Studios for making this happen,” said Tyler Summitt, son of Pat Summitt and co-founder of the Summitt Mindset. “Robin was one of my mom’s closest friends, and there is nobody my family trusts more to lead this project.”

“Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story” is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions, Trilogy Films and Tribeca Studios for ABC News Studios. The film is directed by Dawn Porter and produced by Clare Smith Marash for Trilogy Films. Robin Roberts and Reni Calister serve as executive producers for Rock’n Robin Productions and Berry Welsh and Jane Rosenthal for Tribeca Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Claire Weinraub is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios is inspired by ABC News’ trusted reporting and is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist, spanning true crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios’ original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “BRATS,” “The Lady Bird Diaries,” Emmy®-winning “Patrice: The Movie,” “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” and most recently “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story.” Other popular docuseries, documentaries and specials include “Scamanda,” “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,” “Betrayal: Under His Eye,” “Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?,” “Mr. and Mrs. Murder” and “Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari” and “Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special.” ABC News Studios content streams on Hulu and Disney+.

About Rock’n Robin Productions

Rock’n Robin Productions, led by ABC News’ Robin Roberts, is an award-winning production company creating a wide range of content – including documentaries, scripted and unscripted series, and digital programming – on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, A+E, Lifetime, and more. The company’s accolades include a 2022 Daytime Emmy® for Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+), a 2021 Primetime Emmy® nomination for Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime), and recognition from the GLAAD Media Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and others. Recent projects include co-executive producing A King Like Me with Kevin Hart (Netflix), Lifetime’s Robin Roberts Presents movie series, A+E’s The Great War and The Harlem Hellfighters, ESPN’s 30 for 30 films Breakaway and Make Him Known, and ABC’s 20/20: In Search of Wakanda and Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm.

About Trilogy Films

Trilogy Films is a nonfiction production company led by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter. Under Porter’s leadership, Trilogy Films creates nonfiction content for global media brands including ESPN, Netflix, HBO, PBS, Hulu, Apple TV+, and CNN. The company produces character-driven work that explores overlooked stories, examines the impact of policy and power, and elevates voices too often left out of the narrative. Recent projects include the Independent Spirit Award-nominated series Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court for Showtime, 37 Words for ESPN, and the 2024 documentary Luther: Never Too Much, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and later aired on CNN. Trilogy’s 2016 documentary Trapped also premiered at Sundance, where it won a Special Jury Prize, and later received a Peabody Award. Additional films include the Emmy® nominated The Way I See It, John Lewis: Good Trouble, and Gideon’s Army. Across all projects, Trilogy Films reflects a distinctive vision, combining cultural insight, political clarity, and cinematic storytelling to create work that resonates far beyond the screen.

About Tribeca Enterprises

Tribeca Enterprises is a multi-platform media and entertainment company that owns and operates the Tribeca Festival, content division Tribeca Studios, film distribution label Tribeca Films, and production company m ss ng p eces. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Founded in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, Tribeca Enterprises brings artists and audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances. In 2019, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

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