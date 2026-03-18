Bruins-Devils delivers ESPN’s most-viewed NHL game in the new rights deal

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Monday with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning with Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey devils which delivered ESPN’s most-viewed regular season game in the new rights deal (excluding Opening Night and Stadium Series). The game averaged 880K viewers (peak: 1.1M), +116% vs, last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Also on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins-Colorado Avalanche matchup averaged 503K viewers, +23% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Through 36 games, the NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 786K viewers, +24% YoY.

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