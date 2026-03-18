Bruins-Devils delivers ESPN’s most-viewed NHL game in the new rights deal

NHL

Bruins-Devils delivers ESPN’s most-viewed NHL game in the new rights deal

Through 36 games, NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 786K viewers, +24% YoY

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo19 hours ago

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Monday with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning with Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey devils which delivered ESPN’s most-viewed regular season game in the new rights deal (excluding Opening Night and Stadium Series). The game averaged 880K viewers (peak: 1.1M), +116% vs, last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Also on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins-Colorado Avalanche matchup averaged 503K viewers, +23% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Through 36 games, the NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 786K viewers, +24% YoY.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo19 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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