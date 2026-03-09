Champ Week Presented by Principal is here: ESPN delivers 215+ men’s college basketball games across 25 conference tournaments

450+ hours of coverage and 22 automatic NCAA Tournament bids on the line

College GameDay heads to Kansas City for first-ever Big 12 championship game visit; GameDay crew also live from Nashville ahead of SEC Championship and after the brackets are revealed

ESPN’s annual Champ Week Presented by Principal is underway across ESPN networks, featuring more than 215 men’s college basketball games across 25 conference tournaments through Sunday, March 15.

From first tip to cutting down the nets, ESPN is the home of Championship Week, delivering 450+ hours of programming and 85+ games on linear television, including 22 conference championship games. All games are available on the ESPN App.

Big 12: Lead announce team anchors Kansas City coverage

ESPN’s lead men’s college basketball announce team of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will anchor live game coverage of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament from Kansas City, calling the second round through the title game. Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Angel Gray will be on the mic for the first round through quarterfinals, while Mike Monaco and 1997 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Miles Simon call additional first round action.

ESPN will provide on-site studio coverage throughout the week, with Kevin Connors hosting alongside analysts Norm Roberts, Sean Farnham and Simon. The College GameDay team takes over for semifinal Friday, culminating with Saturday’s championship preview.

ACC: Deep roster of voices headlines championship in Charlotte

Dave O’Brien, former Virginia standout Cory Alexander and reporter Molly McGrath lead coverage of the T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Tournament, calling second round through the championship. Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale joins Saturday night’s title game. Kevin Brown alongside 2000 ACC Tournament MVP Jay Williams will provide first round through quarterfinal coverage, with reporter Taylor Tannebaum joining for the quarterfinal round. Plus, Wes Durham, Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Debbie Antonelli and 1990 ACC Player of the Year Dennis Scott will announce additional first round games.

Additionally, ACC Network’s Nothing But Net will be live from the Queen City. Tannebaum will host alongside analysts Joel Berry (2016 ACC Tournament MVP), Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock and Scott. Plus, 2002 ACC Tournament MVP Carlos Boozer will join the set on Tuesday and Wednesday. The show provides live opening-day coverage and nightly 30-minute wrap-ups Wednesday-Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET, plus a one-hour postgame special following Saturday’s championship on ACC Network.

SEC: Championship weekend takes over Nashville

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang will lead coverage from the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., calling second round through semifinal action from the Music City. Shulman and Bilas will travel in from Kansas City to call Sunday’s Championship game alongside reporter Lang. Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw will contribute with first round through quarterfinal assignments, while Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin will call a pair of first-round games.

SEC Now will provide live on-site studio coverage from Nashville with hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns accompanied by two-time All-SEC performer Pat Bradley, former Auburn Tiger Daymeon Fishback and 2003 SEC Player of the Year Ron Slay as they team up for pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage on SEC Network throughout the week.

The American: Every game, every round

Every game of the American Men’s Basketball Championship will air on ESPN networks. This year’s tournament features a stepladder format, with the top two seeds receiving semifinal byes. Saturday’s semifinals air on ESPN2, with the championship airing Sunday on ESPN. Coverage features Pete Sousa with Chris Spatola and Rich Hollenberg with Jon Crispin. Marilyn Payne will serve as the reporter for both the semifinals and championship game.

Automatic Bids across the country

Champions will be crowned nightly throughout the week:

Monday: SoCon and Sun Belt

Tuesday: Horizon League, NEC and WCC

Wednesday: Southland and Big Sky

Saturday: America East, MEAC, SWAC, MAC, Big West and WAC

Sunday: Ivy League

Digital coverage

ESPN.com will provide regular updates to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and Neil Paine’s Bubble Watch, while also providing a home for updated brackets for all 31 Division I conference tournaments as results occur. As automatic bids come off the board, ESPN.com will offer a real-time “tickets punched” feature, which provides details on the teams that have won their way into the field. Plus, before the action gets underway, ESPN men’s college basketball writers Jeff Borzello, Lunardi and Myron Medcalf offered their Champ Week predictions by picking the 31 conference winners.

ESPN Tournament Challenge bracket games now open

Both the Women’s and Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge games are now open for fans to create entries and join or start groups. Last year, ESPN Tournament Challenge set a record with 24.4 million brackets. This set the record for the third consecutive year, up 10% compared to 2024’s then-record of 22.6 million brackets prior to the first tip. The Women’s Tournament Challenge is presented by Capital One, Allstate and Miller Lite, while the Men’s Tournament Challenge is presented by Allstate, Chick-fil-A and Coors Light.

ESPN is building on last year’s successful “Bracketbrain” platform with a new satirical marketing campaign for ESPN Tournament Challenge that launched last month. The spot consists of a full-fledged spoof pharmaceutical spot with ESPN treating March Madness obsession with the only logical prescription: ESPN Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 bracket game.​ Watch HERE.

Wall-to-wall studio coverage

Champ Week will be surrounded by live studio programming across ESPN networks, anchored by a rotating cast of hosts including Kevin Connors, Rece Davis, Wes Durham, Zubin Mehenti, Phil Murphy, Dari Nowkhah, Jason Spells and Taylor Tannebaum. Studio analysts include Joel Berry, Jay Bilas, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer, Tom Crean, Sean Farnham, Seth Greenberg, Luke Hancock, Malcolm Huckaby, Kevin Keatts, Norm Roberts, Dennis Scott, Ron Slay, Miles Simon and Jay Williams. Coverage will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., headquarters and from onsite at the SEC, ACC and Big 12 tournaments.

College GameDay travels to Big 12 and SEC Championship sites

ESPN will be onsite for back-to-back days of men’s college basketball studio programming at the Big 12 and SEC Championships, Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, delivering comprehensive coverage from Kansas City and Nashville as Champ Week reaches its peak. College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to preview the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, March 14 (noon, ESPN). This is the show’s first ever visit to the Big 12 Championship Game and its first trip to the Big 12 Tournament since 2006. Now in its 22nd season, College GameDay is hosted by Sports Emmy Award winner Rece Davis, alongside Curt Gowdy Media Award recipient Jay Bilas, two-time ACC Coach of the Year Seth Greenberg, and former national champion and two-time NABC Player of the Year Jay Williams. Studio programming begins Friday from Kansas City with Davis, Williams and Greenberg on the desk.

Following Saturday’s action, ESPN’s studio team heads to Nashville for a full Sunday of coverage surrounding the SEC Championship at Bridgestone Arena. College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s airs at noon on ESPN, leading directly into the SEC Championship game. Davis will host alongside Bilas, Greenberg and Williams, with onsite reporting from Pete Thamel.

Selection Sunday

A full day-long programming slate will surround the bracket reveal on Sunday, March 15. The GameDay crew will offer live reactions to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket on SportsCenter (6 p.m., ESPN) and immediately following the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, the team will break down the full Field of 68 on Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s (7 p.m., ESPN). Both evening shows will originate live from Bridgestone Arena Plaza and will be open to fans, weather permitting.

Additionally, the 32-team bracket for the 2026 National Invitation Tournament will be released on Sunday with all 31 games set to air exclusively on ESPN networks. A 30-minute NIT Preview show will air on Tuesday, March 17 (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) with host Kevin Connors alongside analysts Sean Farnham and Seth Greenberg.

Full details surrounding Selection Sunday coverage will be announced later this week.