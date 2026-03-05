Core memories incoming: ESPN, Disney, Pixar and National Hockey League team up for ‘Inside Out Classic’

Click here for Inside Out Classic media assets

ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney XD to present real-time animated presentation of Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Inside Out Classic complements traditional NHL telecast on ESPN

Inside Out Classic is the third ESPN/Disney animated NHL presentation created with Sony’s Beyond Sports visualization technology, NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player Tracking), and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking data

ESPN, Disney, Pixar and the National Hockey League (NHL®) are teaming up to bring fans Inside Out Classic, a real-time, animated NHL telecast featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney XD will present the real-time, animated telecast, while the traditional telecast will be available on ESPN. In 2023, the “NHL Big City Greens Classic” featured the Capitals vs. Rangers and was the first-of-its-kind real-time volumetric animation presentation in sports.

Inside Out Classic will feature virtually created real-time animation of the action between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers modeled after characters on Pixar’s award-winning franchise Inside Out.

The animated telecast will leverage tracking technology to present the action on the ice in real-time while featuring Inside Out characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players. Highlights for this year’s animated telecast:

The presentation will blend two types of tracking technologies – NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player Tracking) and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking – to create more dynamic player and character movement to help fans better visualize detailed limb and stick movement and mannerisms.

Inside the mind of Inside Out character Riley, Hockey Island will host the animated presentation where Riley’s Emotions will skate alongside animated versions of the NHL players.

Using Sony’s Beyond Sports’ Virtual Commentator technology, the ESPN commentators calling the action on the animated telecast – Drew Carter, Kevin Weekes and Arda Öcal – will wear virtual reality headsets for motion capture, immersing them in the animated environment of Hockey Island in Riley’s Mind.

Inside Out voice talent will also be featured in the animated presentation, including Phyllis Smith (Sadness), Lewis Black (Anger), Tony Hale (Fear), and Maya Hawke (Anxiety).

The real-time animated telecast will be produced in association with ESPN Edge Innovation Center and NHL partner, Sony’s Beyond Sports. Driven by Sony’s Beyond Sports’ proprietary virtual recreation technology, the broadcast transforms tracking data from fellow NHL partner Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations into animated action on the ice.

In 2025, ESPN and Sony’s Beyond Sports expanded its agreement to continue to produce alternate telecasts utilizing Disney’s extensive portfolio of Intellectual Property to expand its audience. Along with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations and the use of state-of-the-art technology, ESPN has already produced multiple animated alternate telecasts under the new agreement.

Inside Out Classic will be available internationally on Disney+ in Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa (live, no replay), and Europe. Video on demand will also be available in most markets, including the United States and its territories, on Disney+ shortly after the real-time telecast.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Sony’s Beyond Sports

Beyond Sports is a data-driven sports technology company redefining the way sports are experienced. Its award-winning virtual recreations, digital, and gamified experiences power next-generation fan engagement solutions for leading sports leagues, teams, and media brands worldwide. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Beyond Sports is a Sony group company delivering unforgettable experiences that keep the modern sports fan connected to the game, to the moment, and to each other. By turning tracking data into immersive, story-led, interactive content, Beyond Sports enables rightsholders to attract new and casual fans beyond traditional broadcasting. The company engages hard-to-reach audiences, transforming passive viewing into active participation and bridging live sport with next-generation digital ecosystems.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers – League, team and Player accounts combined – across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country.

Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.



