DraftKings and ESPN detail plans to provide account linking for customers

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) and ESPN today unveiled details at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference for account linking between DraftKings’ No. 1-rated Sportsbook and ESPN. Customers will be able to unlock a more personalized and streamlined experience by linking their accounts, along with access to exclusive features such as the new “Bet Your Bracket” offering. Account linking is launching ahead of the March Madness, which most recently drew its highest viewership in over 30 years. Fans who link their accounts will receive one free month of ESPN Unlimited.

Once live, DraftKings customers can open their Sportsbook app and navigate to the Bet Your Bracket tab to link their ESPN account. After linking, fans who created a bracket in ESPN’s No. 1 college basketball bracket game, ESPN Tournament Challenge, will automatically gain access to a personalized betting experience. Features include wagers aligned with their bracket picks, along with tailored suggestions and additional ways to engage throughout the tournament.

“DraftKings and ESPN share a deep passion for sports and a commitment to enhancing how fans engage with the moments that matter most—especially during the pinnacle of the college basketball season,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer of DraftKings. “As we work toward bringing the full DraftKings sports experience together nationwide through our upcoming Super App, DraftKings Sports & Casino, integrating account linking with ESPN is a natural step in creating a more seamless, connected platform for fans.”

“Account linking creates a level of personalization that no one else in the market can match,” said Mike Morrison, Vice President of ESPN Betting & Fantasy. “The Bet Your Bracket feature during March Madness is just the start. Soon fans will be able to seamlessly track upcoming, live and settled bets within the ESPN app and on ESPN.com, and receive bets and timely promotions based on their favorite sports, teams, players, and fantasy rosters.”

The ESPN and DraftKings account linking reflects a strategic collaboration that goes beyond a traditional marketing arrangement, redefining how fans engage with sports. This forward-thinking approach is emblematic of DraftKings’ broader vision, including initiatives like DraftKings Predictions, which expands interactive opportunities for fans in states such as California, Florida, and Texas to participate in marquee sports events like March Madness.

Together, DraftKings and ESPN will continue to collaborate to advance a shared commitment to responsible gaming. Customers can visit rg.draftkings.com for tools and resources.

Additional details will be shared closer to launch. To get ready for the excitement of March Madness and experience these exclusive upcoming features, eligible customers can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and the ESPN app.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games, betting experiences and event contracts trading. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 29 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings’ wholly-owned subsidiary GUS III Inc. (d/b/a DraftKings Predictions) also operates DraftKings Predictions, a standalone app and web product offering federally regulated event contracts under CFTC oversight. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our products responsibly.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

