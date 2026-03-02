Eight exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and The Point: Trade Deadline Special on Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

39 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with eight exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Wednesday, March 4, for an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews taking on the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 10 p.m., the St. Louis Blues face the Seattle Kraken.

Thursday, exclusive game action continues with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. with the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Later at 9:30 p.m., Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders face Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings.

On Friday, hosted by John Buccigross, The Point: Trade Deadline Special returns at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with breaking news and discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action with analyst Ray Ferraro and NHL insider/reporter Emily Kaplan.

ABC Hockey Saturday action returns with a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET with a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup with significant playoff implications for both teams as the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin take on Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins. Later at 3 p.m., the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck face the Devils.

The stakes remain high on Sunday as the puck drops for an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. as the Devils host Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings in a matchup crucial to the Eastern Conference playoff race. Following at 9:30 p.m., Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Wed, March 4 7 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal Thu, March 5 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: T.J. Oshie, Ray Ferraro Contributor: Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Ray Ferraro, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Ray Ferraro, Arda Öcal Fri, March 6 2 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point: Trade Deadline Special Host: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal Sat, March 7 Noon ABC ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 12:30 p.m. ABC Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 3 p.m. ABC New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal Sun, March 8 7 p.m. ESPN Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Erik Johnson Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]