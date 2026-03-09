ESPN and the Southern Conference announce multi-year media rights extension

The Southern Conference (SoCon) and ESPN announced today a multi-year extension of their media rights agreement, continuing a longstanding relationship that will provide unprecedented national linear and digital exposure for SoCon athletics across ESPN’s industry-leading networks through the 2031-32 academic year.

The extended agreement represents an expanded commitment by ESPN, anchored by a robust slate of regular-season and championship broadcasts across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, along with comprehensive digital distribution through ESPN’s direct-to-consumer services.

Full Breakdown

Beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, the SoCon will feature a record number of national regular-season and conference championship events on ESPN’s linear networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Men’s basketball coverage will see notable expansion under the agreement. The Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship game will be telecast on ESPN for multiple years of the deal, with the semifinal contests presented across ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. For the first time, the league is also guaranteed regular-season men’s basketball games on ESPN or ESPN2 and the Ingles Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship is assured to air on ESPNU annually.

Beyond linear coverage, the agreement ensures a minimum of 750 live SoCon events annually across ESPN digital platforms. In addition to all SoCon football and basketball home games, ESPN platforms will continue to stream hundreds of contests in major Olympic sports, including championship coverage for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, indoor and outdoor track and field, wrestling, softball, and baseball, as well as early rounds of the men’s and women’s basketball championships.

“This six-year extension with ESPN enhances national exposure opportunities for our member institutions, reinforcing ESPN’s confidence in Southern Conference athletics and our commitment to excellence,” said SoCon Commissioner Michael Cross. “The enhanced agreement ensures our student-athletes are featured on ESPN’s industry leading digital and linear networks, offering SoCon athletics a national home where ‘It’s All Here.’ We are grateful to Mallory Kenny and Nick Dawson at ESPN for their continued support and vision, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration into the next decade.”

The extension reinforces ESPN+ as the primary digital home for SoCon regular-season and championship content, offering fans consistent, centralized access to live events throughout the academic year. The agreement aligns with ESPN’s recently launched direct-to-consumer service and enhanced ESPN App, which brings ESPN’s full suite of networks and services together in one destination.

Through the ESPN App, fans can access SoCon events alongside features such as personalized content feeds, multiview viewing options, real-time statistics, and on-demand replays, further modernizing the college sports viewing experience.

“ESPN is pleased to extend our long‑standing relationship with the Southern Conference,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming & Acquisitions. “This updated agreement reaffirms ESPN’s commitment to highlighting the achievements of SoCon student‑athletes and its member institutions, and to ensuring their stories continue to reach a broad audience across our networks. For more than two decades, we have worked closely with the conference and we look forward to building on that history in the years ahead.”

A Comprehensive Digital Home for Fans

For SoCon fans, the extension ensures a familiar and reliable home for conference athletics events while expanding how, where, and when games can be consumed as ESPN continues to invest in fan-focused innovation. This structure ensures conference content can be found in one familiar place, with flexible options for any choice of how to watch.

Additional details regarding schedules, network designations, and production will be announced closer to the start of each season. The SoCon retained TrailRunner Sports to assist with negotiating its deal with ESPN.

About the Southern Conference

The Southern Conference, headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., includes ten member institutions across six states: The Citadel, East Tennessee State University, Furman University, Mercer University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Samford University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Virginia Military Institute, Western Carolina University, and Wofford College. Tennessee Tech University will join the SoCon as a full member July 1, 2027.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more.