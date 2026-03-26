ESPN and World Series of Poker reach multi-year agreement to bring Main Event back to ESPN beginning this summer

ESPN and the World Series of Poker (WSOP®) have reached a multi-year agreement to bring poker’s most prestigious event back to ESPN platforms, highlighted by a three-night live linear finale for the Main Event Final Table, Aug. 3-5 from 9 p.m. ET to Midnight ET.

ESPN will deliver over 100 hours of comprehensive, multiplatform coverage of the WSOP Main Event ($10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship) from 1A of the Main Event beginning July 2 on the ESPN App. Additionally, ESPN linear networks will air edited episodes featuring expansive storytelling and programming.

“Welcoming the World Series of Poker back to ESPN is a meaningful moment for fans and for us,” said Ashley O’Connor, Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “We’re excited to showcase the intensity and unpredictability of this tournament across our platforms.”

Said Ty Stewart, CEO of the WSOP: “No pair beats ESPN and the World Series of Poker. The legacy of this collaboration helped the game explode and we can’t wait to deliver inspiration through world class content to a new generation of viewers.”

ESPN first broadcast the WSOP Main Event in 1987 and has been a broadcast partner in every decade since for some of the most notable victories in WSOP history. This new agreement restores the collaboration and gives a new generation of players and fans access to the excitement of the WSOP in prime time.

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ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.