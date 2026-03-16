ESPN announces commentator pairings for exclusive coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball

Starting Wednesday, March 18, fans can tune in across ESPN networks for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Capital One.

Along with ESPN’s robust studio coverage, 16 top-tier commentator teams will head to host sites for the first weekend of play. For the first time ever, all four ABC sites in the first and second rounds will feature a reporter, with Holly Rowe, Alyssa Lang, Molly McGrath and Jess Sims joining the calls.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe head to Storrs, Conn. to cover top-seeded UConn’s site showcasing UConn, Iowa State, Syracuse and UTSA.

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty bring fans the action from Pauley Pavilion as No. 1 UCLA hosts Cal Baptist, Oklahoma State and Princeton.

Fans can tune into Austin’s First Four site to catch Dave O’Brien and Jimmy Dykes call the action through the Second Round in Austin, featuring No. 1 Texas vs. SFA/Missouri State and Oregon vs. Virginia Tech.

Additionally, Matt Schick and Steffi Sorensen will announce the First Four matchup in Columbia, S.C. between Samford and Southern U. on Thursday. Then, Mike Monaco, Stephanie White and Molly McGrath will call the games from Colonial Life Arena for Saturday and Monday coverage.

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck and Alyssa Lang head to the Bayou as the second-seeded LSU Tigers host Jacksonville, Texas Tech and Villanova.

Rounding out the ABC sites is Michigan, where Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Jess Sims will call the action between the Wolverines and Holy Cross Crusaders, as well as NC State and Tennessee.

The pair of Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich call the action from Durham, N.C., with First Four play beginning on Wednesday evening between 11 seeds Richmond and Nebraska. The rest of the site comprises of Duke, College of Charleston and Baylor.

Matt Schumacker and Ros Gold-Onwude close out the commentator pairings at the First Four locations as the duo travels to Iowa City, Iowa. The site features Iowa, Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia and the winner of Arizona State/Virginia.

Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.

*Updated 3/16 to reflect new South Carolina host site pod.

First and Second Round Commentator Teams:

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (Storrs, Conn.)

Mike Monaco, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath (Columbia, S.C.)

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang (Baton Rouge, La.)

Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes (Austin, Texas)

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty (Los Angeles, Calif. – UCLA)

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich (Durham, N.C.)

Wes Durham, Angela Taylor (Louisville, Ky.)

Mark Neely, Angel Gray (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner (Columbus, Ohio)

Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude (Iowa City, Iowa)

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings (Norman, Okla.)

Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Jay Alter, Kim Adams (Nashville, Tenn.)

Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod (Fort Worth, Texas)

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Where to Watch First Four Presented by Intuit TurboTax Wed, Mar 18 7 p.m. No. 11 Richmond vs. No. 11 Nebraska

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 16 SFA vs. No. 16 Missouri State

Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 Thu, Mar 19 7 p.m. No. 16 Samford vs. No. 16 Southern U. Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 10 Arizona State vs. No. 10 Virginia

Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 First Round Presented by Intuit TurboTax Fri, Mar 20 11 a.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2 11:30 a.m. No. 14 College of Charleston at No. 3 Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 Noon No. 14 UC San Diego at No. 3 TCU

Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 Oregon

Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond vs. No. 6 Baylor

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota State vs. Washington

Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNEWS 3 p.m. No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Maryland

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ESPNU 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ole Miss

Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 16 Missouri State/SFA at No. 1 Texas

Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 5:30 p.m. No. 15 Holy Cross at No. 2 Michigan

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 5:30 p.m. No. 13 Western Illinois at No. 4 North Carolina

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ESPNEWS 6 p.m. No. 15 Jacksonville at No. 2 LSU

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang ESPN 6 p.m. No. 13 Green Bay at No. 4 Minnesota

Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd ESPNU 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Michigan State

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings ESPNEWS 8 p.m. No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 7 NC State

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN 8:30 p.m. No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 7 Texas Tech

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang ESPNU 10 p.m. No. 13 Idaho at No. 4 Oklahoma

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings ESPN Sat, Mar 21 11:30 a.m. No. 14 Howard at No. 3 Ohio State

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner ESPN2 Noon No. 14 Vermont at No. 3 Louisville

Wes Durham, Angela Taylor ESPN 1 p.m. No. 16 Southern U./Samford at No. 1 South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath ABC 1:30 p.m. No. 10 Virginia/Arizona State vs. No. 7 Georgia

Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 11 Fairfield vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPNU 2:30 p.m. No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 6 Alabama

Wes Durham, Angela Taylor ESPNEWS 3 p.m. No. 16 UTSA at No. 1 UConn

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 9 USC vs. No. 8 Clemson

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 15 FDU at No. 2 Iowa

Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN 5 p.m. No. 13 Miami (OH) at No. 4 West Virginia

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 8 Iowa State

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. No. 15 High Point at No. 2 Vanderbilt

Jay Alter, Kim Adams ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 9:30 p.m. No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 Illinois

Jay Alter, Kim Adams ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 16 Cal Baptist at No. 1 UCLA

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN Second Round Presented by Intuit TurboTax Sun, Mar 22 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 12:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Mon, Mar 23 11:30 a.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Sweet 16 Presented by Coca-Cola Fri, Mar 27 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Sat, Mar 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC 12:30 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC 3 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC 5 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Elite 8 Presented by AT&T Sun, Mar 29 12:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC 3 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Elite 8 ABC Mon, Mar 30 6:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN 9 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN Final Four Presented by AT&T Fri, Apr 3 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1 ESPN 7 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN2 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2 ESPN 9:30 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN2 Sat, Apr 4 1 p.m. Women’s College All-Star Game ESPN2 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Presented by Capital One Sun, Apr 5 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One ABC 3:30 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan ABC/ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change