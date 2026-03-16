ESPN announces commentator pairings for exclusive coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball

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ESPN announces commentator pairings for exclusive coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball

Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan22 hours ago

Starting Wednesday, March 18, fans can tune in across ESPN networks for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Capital One.

Along with ESPN’s robust studio coverage, 16 top-tier commentator teams will head to host sites for the first weekend of play. For the first time ever, all four ABC sites in the first and second rounds will feature a reporter, with Holly Rowe, Alyssa Lang, Molly McGrath and Jess Sims joining the calls.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe head to Storrs, Conn. to cover top-seeded UConn’s site showcasing UConn, Iowa State, Syracuse and UTSA.

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty bring fans the action from Pauley Pavilion as No. 1 UCLA hosts Cal Baptist, Oklahoma State and Princeton.

Fans can tune into Austin’s First Four site to catch Dave O’Brien and Jimmy Dykes call the action through the Second Round in Austin, featuring No. 1 Texas vs. SFA/Missouri State and Oregon vs. Virginia Tech.

Additionally, Matt Schick and Steffi Sorensen will announce the First Four matchup in Columbia, S.C. between Samford and Southern U. on Thursday. Then, Mike Monaco, Stephanie White and Molly McGrath will call the games from Colonial Life Arena for Saturday and Monday coverage.  

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck and Alyssa Lang head to the Bayou as the second-seeded LSU Tigers host Jacksonville, Texas Tech and Villanova.

Rounding out the ABC sites is Michigan, where Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Jess Sims will call the action between the Wolverines and Holy Cross Crusaders, as well as NC State and Tennessee.

The pair of Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich call the action from Durham, N.C., with First Four play beginning on Wednesday evening between 11 seeds Richmond and Nebraska. The rest of the site comprises of Duke, College of Charleston and Baylor.

Matt Schumacker and Ros Gold-Onwude close out the commentator pairings at the First Four locations as the duo travels to Iowa City, Iowa. The site features Iowa, Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia and the winner of Arizona State/Virginia.

Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.

*Updated 3/16 to reflect new South Carolina host site pod.

First and Second Round Commentator Teams:

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (Storrs, Conn.)
  • Mike Monaco, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath (Columbia, S.C.)
  • Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
  • Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes (Austin, Texas)
  • Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty (Los Angeles, Calif. – UCLA)
  • Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil (Morgantown, W.Va.)
  • Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich (Durham, N.C.)
  • Wes Durham, Angela Taylor (Louisville, Ky.)
  • Mark Neely, Angel Gray (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
  • Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner (Columbus, Ohio)
  • Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude (Iowa City, Iowa)
  • Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings (Norman, Okla.)
  • Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd (Minneapolis, Minn.)
  • Jay Alter, Kim Adams (Nashville, Tenn.)
  • Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod (Fort Worth, Texas)

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
  • Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
  • Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
  • Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Where to Watch
First Four Presented by Intuit TurboTax
Wed, Mar 18 7 p.m. No. 11 Richmond vs. No. 11 Nebraska
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 16 SFA vs. No. 16 Missouri State
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
Thu, Mar 19 7 p.m. No. 16 Samford vs. No. 16 Southern U.

Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 10 Arizona State vs. No. 10 Virginia
Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude		 ESPN2
First Round Presented by Intuit TurboTax
Fri, Mar 20 11 a.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2
  11:30 a.m. No. 14 College of Charleston at No. 3 Duke
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN2
  Noon No. 14 UC San Diego at No. 3 TCU
Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPN
  1:30 p.m. No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 Oregon
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond vs. No. 6 Baylor
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota State vs. Washington
Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPNEWS
  3 p.m. No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Maryland
Mark Neely, Angel Gray		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 16 Missouri State/SFA at No. 1 Texas
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
  5:30 p.m. No. 15 Holy Cross at No. 2 Michigan
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims		 ESPN2
  5:30 p.m. No. 13 Western Illinois at No. 4 North Carolina
Mark Neely, Angel Gray		 ESPNEWS
  6 p.m. No. 15 Jacksonville at No. 2 LSU
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN
  6 p.m. No. 13 Green Bay at No. 4 Minnesota
Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Michigan State
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings		 ESPNEWS
  8 p.m. No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 7 NC State
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims		 ESPN
  8:30 p.m. No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang		 ESPNU
  10 p.m. No. 13 Idaho at No. 4 Oklahoma
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings		 ESPN
Sat, Mar 21 11:30 a.m. No. 14 Howard at No. 3 Ohio State
Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner		 ESPN2
  Noon No. 14 Vermont at No. 3 Louisville
Wes Durham, Angela Taylor		 ESPN
  1 p.m. No. 16 Southern U./Samford at No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath		 ABC
  1:30 p.m. No. 10 Virginia/Arizona State vs. No. 7 Georgia
Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 11 Fairfield vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Kentucky
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil		 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 6 Alabama
Wes Durham, Angela Taylor		 ESPNEWS
  3 p.m. No. 16 UTSA at No. 1 UConn
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  3:30 p.m. No. 9 USC vs. No. 8 Clemson
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 15 FDU at No. 2 Iowa
Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude		 ESPN
  5 p.m. No. 13 Miami (OH) at No. 4 West Virginia
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 8 Iowa State
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
  7 p.m. No. 15 High Point at No. 2 Vanderbilt
Jay Alter, Kim Adams		 ESPNEWS
  7:30 p.m. No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN2
  9:30 p.m. No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 Illinois
Jay Alter, Kim Adams		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. No. 16 Cal Baptist at No. 1 UCLA
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN
Second Round Presented by Intuit TurboTax
Sun, Mar 22 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
  12:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC
  1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC
  2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC
  4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
  6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
  8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
  10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
Mon, Mar 23 11:30 a.m. NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2
6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2
8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
Sweet 16 Presented by Coca-Cola
Fri, Mar 27 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN
2:30 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
4:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN
5 p.m. Fort Worth 1  Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN
7:30 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN
10 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN
Sat, Mar 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC
12:30 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC
2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC
3 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC
5 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN
7:30 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN
Elite 8 Presented by AT&T
Sun, Mar 29 12:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC
1 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC
3 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Elite 8 ABC
Mon, Mar 30 6:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN
7 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN
9 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN
Final Four Presented by AT&T
Fri, Apr 3 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1 ESPN
7 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN2
9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2
9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN2
Sat, Apr 4 1 p.m. Women’s College All-Star Game ESPN2
  4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2
National Championship Presented by Capital One
Sun, Apr 5 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC
3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One ABC
3:30 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN
6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan ABC/ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change

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Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan22 hours ago
Photo of Katie Callahan

Katie Callahan

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