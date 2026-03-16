ESPN announces commentator pairings for exclusive coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball
Starting Wednesday, March 18, fans can tune in across ESPN networks for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Capital One.
Along with ESPN’s robust studio coverage, 16 top-tier commentator teams will head to host sites for the first weekend of play. For the first time ever, all four ABC sites in the first and second rounds will feature a reporter, with Holly Rowe, Alyssa Lang, Molly McGrath and Jess Sims joining the calls.
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe head to Storrs, Conn. to cover top-seeded UConn’s site showcasing UConn, Iowa State, Syracuse and UTSA.
Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty bring fans the action from Pauley Pavilion as No. 1 UCLA hosts Cal Baptist, Oklahoma State and Princeton.
Fans can tune into Austin’s First Four site to catch Dave O’Brien and Jimmy Dykes call the action through the Second Round in Austin, featuring No. 1 Texas vs. SFA/Missouri State and Oregon vs. Virginia Tech.
Additionally, Matt Schick and Steffi Sorensen will announce the First Four matchup in Columbia, S.C. between Samford and Southern U. on Thursday. Then, Mike Monaco, Stephanie White and Molly McGrath will call the games from Colonial Life Arena for Saturday and Monday coverage.
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck and Alyssa Lang head to the Bayou as the second-seeded LSU Tigers host Jacksonville, Texas Tech and Villanova.
Rounding out the ABC sites is Michigan, where Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Jess Sims will call the action between the Wolverines and Holy Cross Crusaders, as well as NC State and Tennessee.
The pair of Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich call the action from Durham, N.C., with First Four play beginning on Wednesday evening between 11 seeds Richmond and Nebraska. The rest of the site comprises of Duke, College of Charleston and Baylor.
Matt Schumacker and Ros Gold-Onwude close out the commentator pairings at the First Four locations as the duo travels to Iowa City, Iowa. The site features Iowa, Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia and the winner of Arizona State/Virginia.
Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.
*Updated 3/16 to reflect new South Carolina host site pod.
First and Second Round Commentator Teams:
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (Storrs, Conn.)
- Mike Monaco, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath (Columbia, S.C.)
- Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes (Austin, Texas)
- Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty (Los Angeles, Calif. – UCLA)
- Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil (Morgantown, W.Va.)
- Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich (Durham, N.C.)
- Wes Durham, Angela Taylor (Louisville, Ky.)
- Mark Neely, Angel Gray (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner (Columbus, Ohio)
- Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude (Iowa City, Iowa)
- Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings (Norman, Okla.)
- Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd (Minneapolis, Minn.)
- Jay Alter, Kim Adams (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod (Fort Worth, Texas)
Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
- Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
- Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
- Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer
Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Where to Watch
|First Four Presented by Intuit TurboTax
|Wed, Mar 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Richmond vs. No. 11 Nebraska
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 16 SFA vs. No. 16 Missouri State
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|Thu, Mar 19
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Samford vs. No. 16 Southern U.
Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 10 Arizona State vs. No. 10 Virginia
Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude
|ESPN2
|First Round Presented by Intuit TurboTax
|Fri, Mar 20
|11 a.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 14 College of Charleston at No. 3 Duke
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 14 UC San Diego at No. 3 TCU
Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 Oregon
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond vs. No. 6 Baylor
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 11 South Dakota State vs. Washington
Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Maryland
Mark Neely, Angel Gray
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 16 Missouri State/SFA at No. 1 Texas
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Holy Cross at No. 2 Michigan
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Western Illinois at No. 4 North Carolina
Mark Neely, Angel Gray
|ESPNEWS
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Jacksonville at No. 2 LSU
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 13 Green Bay at No. 4 Minnesota
Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Michigan State
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|ESPNEWS
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 7 NC State
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Alyssa Lang
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|No. 13 Idaho at No. 4 Oklahoma
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 21
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 14 Howard at No. 3 Ohio State
Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 14 Vermont at No. 3 Louisville
Wes Durham, Angela Taylor
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|No. 16 Southern U./Samford at No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Virginia/Arizona State vs. No. 7 Georgia
Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 11 Fairfield vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Kentucky
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 6 Alabama
Wes Durham, Angela Taylor
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 UTSA at No. 1 UConn
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 9 USC vs. No. 8 Clemson
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Molly McGrath
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 FDU at No. 2 Iowa
Matt Schumacker, Ros Gold-Onwude
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|No. 13 Miami (OH) at No. 4 West Virginia
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 8 Iowa State
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 High Point at No. 2 Vanderbilt
Jay Alter, Kim Adams
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 Illinois
Jay Alter, Kim Adams
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 16 Cal Baptist at No. 1 UCLA
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN
|Second Round Presented by Intuit TurboTax
|Sun, Mar 22
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|Mon, Mar 23
|11:30 a.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship In The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|Sweet 16 Presented by Coca-Cola
|Fri, Mar 27
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 28
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|12:30 p.m.
|Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ABC
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ABC
|5 p.m.
|Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|Elite 8 Presented by AT&T
|Sun, Mar 29
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Fort Worth 1 Regional – Elite 8
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Sacramento 2 Regional – Elite 8
|ABC
|Mon, Mar 30
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Fort Worth 3 Regional – Elite 8
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Sacramento 4 Regional – Elite 8
|ESPN
|Final Four Presented by AT&T
|Fri, Apr 3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Alt-Cast
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Alt-Cast
|ESPN2
|Sat, Apr 4
|1 p.m.
|Women’s College All-Star Game
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice
|ESPN2
|National Championship Presented by Capital One
|Sun, Apr 5
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Alt-Cast
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan
|ABC/ESPN
Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change