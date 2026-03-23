ESPN announces MLB Game of the Day schedule through May

ESPN today announced its MLB Game of the Day schedule for March, April and May, featuring matchups from across the league with all 30 Major League Baseball Clubs represented during the opening months of the 2026 season. The Game of the Day schedule is an out‑of‑market offering and is subject to local blackout restrictions. It is available exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

The newly announced slate gives fans unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars, rivalries and storylines as the season gets underway, featuring frequent appearances by the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and other perennial contenders as the early shape of the season begins to emerge.

Throughout the season, the ESPN App will showcase games spanning both leagues and every division, offering fans a consistent destination for must‑watch baseball. Additional matchups will be announced at a later date.

Some of the highlights include Opening Weekend:

Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, with the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper. Opening Weekend continues Friday, March 27, as Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants.

On Saturday, March 28, James Wood and the Washington Nationals take on Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs, before the weekend concludes with Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox wrapping up their series against Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds.

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.

ESPN Unlimited MLB Game of the Day Schedule

Date Time (ET) ESPN Unlimited Game of the Day Where to Watch Thu, March 26 4:15 p.m. Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies ESPN App* Fri, March 27 4:35 p.m. New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants ESPN App* Sat, March 28 2:20 p.m. Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs ESPN App* Sun, March 29 1:40 p.m. Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds ESPN App* Mon, March 30 4:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals ESPN App* Tue, March 31 6:35 p.m. Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles ESPN App* Wed, April 1 1:15 p.m. New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals ESPN App* Thu, April 2 9:40 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks ESPN App* Fri, April 3 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians ESPN App* Sat, April 4 1:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers ESPN App* Sun, April 5 1:35 p.m. San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox ESPN App* Mon, April 6 9:38 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels ESPN App* Tue, April 7 6:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians ESPN App* Wed, April 8 3:10 p.m. Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies ESPN App* Thu, April 9 1:40 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins ESPN App* Fri, April 10 6:40 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies ESPN App* Sat, April 11 9:40 p.m. Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners ESPN App* Sun, April 12 1:40 p.m. New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays ESPN App* Mon, April 13 10:10 p.m. New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN App* Tue, April 14 9:40 p.m. Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres ESPN App* Wed, April 15 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies ESPN App* Thu, April 16 12:40 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds ESPN App Fri, April 17 8:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros ESPN App Sat, April 18 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates ESPN App Sun, April 19 4:07 p.m. San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels ESPN App Mon, April 20 6:45 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals ESPN App Tue, April 21 9:38 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels ESPN App Wed, April 22 2:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals ESPN App Thu, April 23 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers ESPN App Fri, April 24 10:10 p.m. Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants ESPN App Fri, April 24 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers ESPN App Sun, April 26 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers ESPN App Mon, April 27 10:10 p.m. Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN App Tue, April 28 9:40 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Athletics ESPN App Wed, April 29 3:07 p.m. Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays ESPN App Thu, April 30 12:40 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds ESPN App Fri, May 1 7:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees ESPN App Sat, May 2 9:38 p.m. New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels ESPN App Sun, May 3 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Athletics ESPN App Mon, May 4 9:45 p.m. San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants ESPN App Tue, May 5 9:38 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels ESPN App Wed, May 6 6:45 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals ESPN App Thu, May 7 12:35 p.m. Texas Rangers at New York Yankees ESPN App Fri, May 8 7:40 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox ESPN App Fri, May 8 10:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN App Sun, May 10 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants ESPN App Mon, May 11 6:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians ESPN App Tue, May 12 9:40 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics ESPN App Wed, May 13 6:35 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles ESPN App Thu, May 14 1:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers at New York Mets ESPN App Fri, May 15 7:10 p.m. Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays ESPN App Sat, May 16 1:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers ESPN App Sun, May 17 3:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies ESPN App Mon, May 18 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners ESPN App Tue, May 19 4:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins ESPN App Wed, May 20 7:40 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs ESPN App Thu, May 21 1:15 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals ESPN App Fri, May 22 7:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox ESPN App Sat, May 23 2:20 p.m. Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs ESPN App Sun, May 24 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants ESPN App Mon, May 25 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres ESPN App Tue, May 26 9:40 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Athletics ESPN App Wed, May 27 1:07 p.m. Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays ESPN App Thu, May 28 8:05 p.m. Houston Astros at Texas Rangers ESPN App Fri, May 29 7:10 p.m. Miami Marlins at New York Mets ESPN App Sat, May 30 2:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox ESPN App Sun, May 31 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN App

*Available exclusively to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription and subject to local blackout restrictions.-30-

ESPN Media contacts: [email protected], [email protected].