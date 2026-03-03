ESPN closes men’s college basketball regular season with North Carolina-Duke rematch; Champ Week tips off with three NCAA Tournament bids on the line

College Basketball - Men's

ESPN closes men’s college basketball regular season with North Carolina-Duke rematch; Champ Week tips off with three NCAA Tournament bids on the line

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley9 hours ago
  • Saturday slate highlighted by marquee rivalry games including Vanderbilt-Tennessee & Duke-UNC rematches
  • College GameDay live from Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • 19 Miami (OH) eyes undefeated regular season on ESPN networks
  • OVC, Big South and ASUN champions crowned this weekend

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage caps the regular season with one of the sport’s premier rivalries – No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke – as College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Durham to preview the Tobacco Road rematch.

The week also spotlights No. 19 Miami (OH) pursuing a historic undefeated regular season and marks the start of Champ Week Presented by Principal, with three automatic NCAA Tournament bids secured across ESPN networks.

Coverage airs across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

Regular season conference action spans the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big West, MAC, MEAC and more. Conference tournament play begins Sunday in the SoCon and West Coast Conference.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (March 3-8):

  • Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups across the SEC, ACC and Big 12.
    • Clemson at No. 17 North Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN) – The Tar Heels look to build momentum entering Saturday’s rivalry showdown. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams.
    • Kentucky at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN2) – With postseason positioning at stake, the Aggies aim to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes.
    • BYU at Cincinnati (9 p.m., ESPN2) – Freshman standout AJ Dybantsa enters averaging nearly 30 points per game over his last eight contests. Eric Rothman and Miles Simon.
  • All eyes on the RedHawks: 19 Miami (OH) looks to close out a historic regular season on ESPN networks this week. The RedHawks host Toledo Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) before taking on Ohio in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry on Friday (9 p.m., ESPN2). The RedHawks are looking to become the first team since Gonzaga in 2021 to finish the regular season undefeated, while also seeking their first tournament bid since 2007.
  • Saturday showdowns: ESPN’s final regular season Saturday of the season delivers rivalry matchups across the country including:
    • 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee (2 p.m., ESPN) – A rematch after the Volunteers’ narrow Feb. 21 victory. Matt Schumacker and Richard Hendrix.
    • 5 Florida at Kentucky (4 p.m., ESPN) – The SEC regular-season champion Gators carry a lengthy winning streak into Rupp Arena. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale.
    • 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke – The top-ranked Blue Devils look to respond after a last-second Feb. 17 loss in Chapel Hill. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden.
  • College GameDay: College GameDay Covered by State Farm originates from Cameron Indoor Stadium (10 a.m., ESPN) – the show’s 15th visit to Durham, its most at any campus. Rece Davis hosts alongside former Blue Devils Jay Bilas and Jay Williams, plus analyst Seth Greenberg, with reporting from Pete Thamel.

  • Champ Week: Three automatic NCAA Tournament bids will be secured this weekend:
  • Ohio Valley Conference (Sat., 9 p.m., ESPN2) – Tennessee State and Morehead State are the league’s top two seeds. Robert Lee and Richie Schueler.
    • Big South Conference (Sun., noon, ESPN2) – Top-seeded High Point is the reigning Big South tournament champion. Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi.
    • ASUN (Sun., 2 p.m., ESPN2) – Central Arkansas and Austin Peay headline the field. Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (March 3-8):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Tue, Mar 3 6 p.m. No. 23 Tennessee at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark		 SECN
6:30 p.m. No. 16 Alabama at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 ESPNEWS
7 p.m. Clemson at No. 17 North Carolina
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams		 ESPN
7 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 13 Virginia
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
7 p.m. Missouri at Oklahoma
John Schriffen, Rodney Terry		 ESPNU
8 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
9 p.m. BYU at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Miles Simon		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ACCN
9 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech
Mike Monaco, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
10 p.m. LSU at Auburn
Mike Morgan, King McClure		 SECN
Wed, Mar 4 7 p.m. Texas at No. 20 Arkansas
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN2
7 p.m. California at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ESPNU
7 p.m. No. 22 Miami at SMU
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
9 p.m. Baylor at No. 7 Houston
Dave Flemming, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame
Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Florida State at Pittsburgh
Kevin Fitzgerald, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
Thu, Mar 5 5 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Tulane at Temple
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Tulsa at East Carolina
Ted Emrich, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
9 p.m. South Florida at Memphis
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
Fri, Mar 6 7 p.m. VCU at Dayton
Mike Corey, John Giannini		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference – Semifinal
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 19 Miami (OH) at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference – Semifinal
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
Sat, Mar 7 Noon No. 20 Arkansas at Missouri
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
Noon Notre Dame at Boston College
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ESPNU
Noon Georgia Tech at Clemson
Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
1 p.m. South Carolina at Ole Miss
Mike Morgan, Rodney Terry		 SECN
2 p.m. No. 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN
2 p.m. Louisville at No. 22 Miami
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander		 ESPNU
2 p.m. SMU at Florida State
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ACCN
3:30 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
4 p.m. No. 5 Florida at Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
4 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Wichita State
Joe Malfa, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
4 p.m. California at Wake Forest
Chuckie Kempf, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
6 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise		 SECN
6:30 p.m. No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden		 ESPN
8 p.m. UC Davis at UC Irvine
James Westling, Corey Williams		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 16 Alabama
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
8:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley		 SECN
9 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference – Championship
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. No. 10 Texas Tech at BYU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
11 p.m. No. 2 Arizona at Colorado
Rich Hollenberg, Ben Braun		 ESPN2
Sun, Mar 8 Noon Big South Conference – Championship
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPN2
2 p.m. ASUN – Championship
Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby		 ESPN2
4 p.m. SoCon – Semifinal
John Schriffen, King McClure		 ESPNU
6:30 p.m. SoCon – Semifinal
John Schriffen, King McClure		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. West Coast Conference – Quarterfinals
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
11 p.m. West Coast Conference – Quarterfinals
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley9 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button