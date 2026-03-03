ESPN closes men’s college basketball regular season with North Carolina-Duke rematch; Champ Week tips off with three NCAA Tournament bids on the line

Saturday slate highlighted by marquee rivalry games including Vanderbilt-Tennessee & Duke-UNC rematches

College GameDay live from Cameron Indoor Stadium

19 Miami (OH) eyes undefeated regular season on ESPN networks

OVC, Big South and ASUN champions crowned this weekend

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage caps the regular season with one of the sport’s premier rivalries – No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke – as College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Durham to preview the Tobacco Road rematch.

The week also spotlights No. 19 Miami (OH) pursuing a historic undefeated regular season and marks the start of Champ Week Presented by Principal, with three automatic NCAA Tournament bids secured across ESPN networks.

Coverage airs across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

Regular season conference action spans the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big West, MAC, MEAC and more. Conference tournament play begins Sunday in the SoCon and West Coast Conference.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (March 3-8):

Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance : Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups across the SEC, ACC and Big 12. Clemson at No. 17 North Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN) – The Tar Heels look to build momentum entering Saturday’s rivalry showdown. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams. Kentucky at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN2) – With postseason positioning at stake, the Aggies aim to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes. BYU at Cincinnati (9 p.m., ESPN2) – Freshman standout AJ Dybantsa enters averaging nearly 30 points per game over his last eight contests. Eric Rothman and Miles Simon.

Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups across the SEC, ACC and Big 12. All eyes on the RedHawks: 19 Miami (OH) looks to close out a historic regular season on ESPN networks this week. The RedHawks host Toledo Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) before taking on Ohio in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry on Friday (9 p.m., ESPN2). The RedHawks are looking to become the first team since Gonzaga in 2021 to finish the regular season undefeated, while also seeking their first tournament bid since 2007.

19 Miami (OH) looks to close out a historic regular season on ESPN networks this week. The RedHawks host Toledo Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) before taking on Ohio in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry on Friday (9 p.m., ESPN2). The RedHawks are looking to become the first team since Gonzaga in 2021 to finish the regular season undefeated, while also seeking their first tournament bid since 2007. Saturday showdowns : ESPN’s final regular season Saturday of the season delivers rivalry matchups across the country including: 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee (2 p.m., ESPN) – A rematch after the Volunteers’ narrow Feb. 21 victory. Matt Schumacker and Richard Hendrix. 5 Florida at Kentucky (4 p.m., ESPN) – The SEC regular-season champion Gators carry a lengthy winning streak into Rupp Arena. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke – The top-ranked Blue Devils look to respond after a last-second Feb. 17 loss in Chapel Hill. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden.

: ESPN’s final regular season Saturday of the season delivers rivalry matchups across the country including: College GameDay: College GameDay Covered by State Farm originates from Cameron Indoor Stadium (10 a.m., ESPN) – the show’s 15th visit to Durham, its most at any campus. Rece Davis hosts alongside former Blue Devils Jay Bilas and Jay Williams, plus analyst Seth Greenberg, with reporting from Pete Thamel.

Champ Week : Three automatic NCAA Tournament bids will be secured this weekend:

Three automatic NCAA Tournament bids will be secured this weekend: Ohio Valley Conference (Sat., 9 p.m., ESPN2) – Tennessee State and Morehead State are the league’s top two seeds. Robert Lee and Richie Schueler. Big South Conference (Sun., noon, ESPN2) – Top-seeded High Point is the reigning Big South tournament champion. Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi. ASUN (Sun., 2 p.m., ESPN2) – Central Arkansas and Austin Peay headline the field. Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby.



ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (March 3-8):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule