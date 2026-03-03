ESPN closes men’s college basketball regular season with North Carolina-Duke rematch; Champ Week tips off with three NCAA Tournament bids on the line
- Saturday slate highlighted by marquee rivalry games including Vanderbilt-Tennessee & Duke-UNC rematches
- College GameDay live from Cameron Indoor Stadium
- 19 Miami (OH) eyes undefeated regular season on ESPN networks
- OVC, Big South and ASUN champions crowned this weekend
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage caps the regular season with one of the sport’s premier rivalries – No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke – as College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Durham to preview the Tobacco Road rematch.
The week also spotlights No. 19 Miami (OH) pursuing a historic undefeated regular season and marks the start of Champ Week Presented by Principal, with three automatic NCAA Tournament bids secured across ESPN networks.
Coverage airs across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
Regular season conference action spans the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big West, MAC, MEAC and more. Conference tournament play begins Sunday in the SoCon and West Coast Conference.
ESPN men’s basketball highlights (March 3-8):
- Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups across the SEC, ACC and Big 12.
- Clemson at No. 17 North Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN) – The Tar Heels look to build momentum entering Saturday’s rivalry showdown. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams.
- Kentucky at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN2) – With postseason positioning at stake, the Aggies aim to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes.
- BYU at Cincinnati (9 p.m., ESPN2) – Freshman standout AJ Dybantsa enters averaging nearly 30 points per game over his last eight contests. Eric Rothman and Miles Simon.
- All eyes on the RedHawks: 19 Miami (OH) looks to close out a historic regular season on ESPN networks this week. The RedHawks host Toledo Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) before taking on Ohio in the Battle of the Bricks rivalry on Friday (9 p.m., ESPN2). The RedHawks are looking to become the first team since Gonzaga in 2021 to finish the regular season undefeated, while also seeking their first tournament bid since 2007.
- Saturday showdowns: ESPN’s final regular season Saturday of the season delivers rivalry matchups across the country including:
- 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee (2 p.m., ESPN) – A rematch after the Volunteers’ narrow Feb. 21 victory. Matt Schumacker and Richard Hendrix.
- 5 Florida at Kentucky (4 p.m., ESPN) – The SEC regular-season champion Gators carry a lengthy winning streak into Rupp Arena. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale.
- 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke – The top-ranked Blue Devils look to respond after a last-second Feb. 17 loss in Chapel Hill. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden.
- College GameDay: College GameDay Covered by State Farm originates from Cameron Indoor Stadium (10 a.m., ESPN) – the show’s 15th visit to Durham, its most at any campus. Rece Davis hosts alongside former Blue Devils Jay Bilas and Jay Williams, plus analyst Seth Greenberg, with reporting from Pete Thamel.
- Champ Week: Three automatic NCAA Tournament bids will be secured this weekend:
- Ohio Valley Conference (Sat., 9 p.m., ESPN2) – Tennessee State and Morehead State are the league’s top two seeds. Robert Lee and Richie Schueler.
- Big South Conference (Sun., noon, ESPN2) – Top-seeded High Point is the reigning Big South tournament champion. Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi.
- ASUN (Sun., 2 p.m., ESPN2) – Central Arkansas and Austin Peay headline the field. Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (March 3-8):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Tue, Mar 3
|6 p.m.
|No. 23 Tennessee at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Alabama at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|ESPNEWS
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 17 North Carolina
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 13 Virginia
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Oklahoma
John Schriffen, Rodney Terry
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|BYU at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Miles Simon
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Syracuse at Louisville
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
Mike Monaco, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
Mike Morgan, King McClure
|SECN
|Wed, Mar 4
|7 p.m.
|Texas at No. 20 Arkansas
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|California at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Miami at SMU
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 7 Houston
Dave Flemming, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Notre Dame
Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Pittsburgh
Kevin Fitzgerald, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|Thu, Mar 5
|5 p.m.
|South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at Temple
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Tulsa at East Carolina
Ted Emrich, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|South Florida at Memphis
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Fri, Mar 6
|7 p.m.
|VCU at Dayton
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference – Semifinal
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 19 Miami (OH) at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference – Semifinal
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 7
|Noon
|No. 20 Arkansas at Missouri
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Boston College
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at Ole Miss
Mike Morgan, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 22 Miami
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|SMU at Florida State
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida at Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Wichita State
Joe Malfa, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|California at Wake Forest
Chuckie Kempf, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|UC Davis at UC Irvine
James Westling, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 16 Alabama
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference – Championship
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Texas Tech at BYU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Arizona at Colorado
Rich Hollenberg, Ben Braun
|ESPN2
|Sun, Mar 8
|Noon
|Big South Conference – Championship
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|ASUN – Championship
Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|SoCon – Semifinal
John Schriffen, King McClure
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|SoCon – Semifinal
John Schriffen, King McClure
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|West Coast Conference – Quarterfinals
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|West Coast Conference – Quarterfinals
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2