ESPN Digital & Social 2026: No. 1 in February

Throughout a busy month across the sports media landscape in February, ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category with 210.2 million unique users, up 5% YoY and reaching 75% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

ESPN Digital & Social reached 93% of all U.S. adults 18-44 in February.

The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in February, reaching 29.7 million unique users, more than the next 17 non-ESPN apps combined and eight times its closest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps in February with 3.3 million unique users.

For the 56th consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 449 million engagements in February, more than 16 million per day.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in February with 57.1 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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