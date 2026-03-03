ESPN Digital & Social 2026: No. 1 in January

ESPN Digital & Social began 2026 once again at No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in January with 227.1 million unique users, up 8% YoY and reaching 81% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

ESPN Digital & Social reached 92% of all U.S. adults 18-44 in January.

The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in January, reaching 30.5 million unique users, more than the next 10 non-ESPN apps combined and eight times its closest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

In addition, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 7.5 million unique users, 3.7 million more than its nearest competitor.

For the 55th consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 543 million engagements in January, more than 17.5 million per day.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in January with 66.3 million unique visitors, up 2% YoY.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

