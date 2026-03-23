ESPN drops newest ‘Georgia On My Mind’ cover for the 2026 Masters Tournament featuring Georgia-born, Diamond-certified superstar Thomas Rhett

Played annually at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, the Masters Tournament is arguably the most traditional sporting event on the calendar. These traditions — rooted in its storied history and annual rituals — create an unmatched experience for patrons and fans.

Each winter, ESPN releases a winter promotion with Ray Charles’ legendary track “Georgia On My Mind” teasing the Masters is coming. In the spring, the annual cover artist is announced to kick off the official campaign that highlights the traditions at Augusta National. This year, ESPN is collaborating with Georgia-born, Diamond-certified superstar Thomas Rhett. Fans can listen to the song today HERE.

Thomas Rhett, specifically born in Valdosta, Ga, created the seventh rendition of the classic track that has become synonymous with the tradition-rich Tournament. He sat down with ESPN for a behind-the-scenes look at his process recreating the original in-studio recording of the classic hit.

ESPN’s Masters Tournament coverage:

For the 19th year, ESPN will present live telecasts of the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. ET, all on ESPN and the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices.

On Wednesday, April 8, ESPN will cover the Par 3 Contest starting at noon ET, on the ESPN App and Disney+, and from 2 to 4 p.m. ET, on ESPN, followed by an hour-long SportsCenter at the Masters preview show at 4 p.m. ET. Welcome to the Masters will also air on Wednesday on ESPN from 1 to 2 p.m. ET, and on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon ET. Further coverage plans will be announced later this month.

ESPN x “Georgia On My Mind” Campaign Rendition Year Artist 2026 Thomas Rhett 2025 Noah Kahan 2024 Kane Brown 2023 Leon Bridges 2022 Charles Kelley 2021 Chloe x Halle 2020 India Arie

This summer, he’s set to bring his must-watch live show back with The Soundtrack to Life Tour. The 20-plus city tour will feature two special stadium shows with longtime friend Niall Horan this July at Nashville’s Geodis Park and at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. His latest album, “About a Woman,” spans 25 songs and features collaborations with Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims and Tucker Wetmore, along with the current Top 5 single “Ain’t A Bad Life (ft. Jordan Davis)” and No. 1 singles “Beautiful As You” and “After All The Bars Are Closed.” For more information about new music and upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

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About Thomas Rhett

Diamond-certified superstar Thomas Rhett has spent more than a decade building one of country music’s most consistent hitmaking careers, pairing a laid-back perspective with a vocal rooted in casual country soul. With 24 No. 1 singles and over 16 billion streams, he has earned widespread acclaim as one of the genre’s most dynamic entertainers. His accolades include eight ACM Awards—highlighted by 2020 Entertainer of the Year—two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® nominations, and honors from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. A prolific songwriter, he has also received five CMA Triple Play Awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. In addition to bringing his “must-watch” live show back to the road this summer with The Soundtrack To Life Tour, Thomas Rhett will join Morgan Wallen for four stadium dates on the Still The Problem Tour and make his highly anticipated return to the U.K. this summer, appearing with Luke Combs for a three-night run at Wembley Stadium.