ESPN earns industry-leading 63 Sports Emmy nominations

Sports Emmys

ESPN earns industry-leading 63 Sports Emmy nominations

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

ESPN earned an industry-leading 63 nominations for the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today. The total marks ESPN’s 13th consecutive year leading the industry in Sports Emmy nominations. The nominations span content and accomplishments presented across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Notable ESPN nominations include

 Studio programming:

  • E60 earned multiple nominations, including: editing (special and series), longform (documentary and writing), journalism and audio/sound post-produced
  • College GameDay earned multiple nominations, spanning studio show, technical team, features and writing, and championship event
  • Monday Night Football and Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli combined for multiple nominations in Outstanding Live Sports Series
  • NBA Today, NFL LIVE, The Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter combined for four nominations in Outstanding Studio Show: Daily

Live event and championship coverage:

  • College Football Playoff National Championship — Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event; Outstanding Technical Team
  • NBA Finals — Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event
  • College Football Playoff — Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage

Innovation and technical achievement:

  • SportsCenter For You — Outstanding Interactive Experience
  • College Football POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam — George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
  • TGL presented by SoFi SmartPin Cam — George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
  • Monsters Funday Football — Graphic Design (Event/Show), Studio/Production Design and Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event

On-air talent nominations:

  • Studio Host: Rece Davis, Scott Van Pelt, Laura Rutledge
  • Studio Analyst: Mina Kimes
  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Event Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge, Lisa Salters
  • Emerging On-Air Talent: Andraya Carter, Katie George, Jason Kelce
  • Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Carolina Guillén, Fernando Palomo

Spanish-language recognition:

  • Outstanding Studio Show: Ahora o Nunca, ESPN FC, Fútbol Picante
  • Outstanding Feature Story: Greenland: Venezia, María Llena Eres de Fuerza, SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos

ESPN Nominations

Category ESPN nominee(s)
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event College Football Playoff National Championship
NBA Finals
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event Monsters Funday Football
NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off
Outstanding Live Sports Series Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage College Football Playoff
Outstanding Edited Sports Special E60Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025
Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special
Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted E60
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long E60Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series Believers: Boston Red Sox*
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized Full Court Press*
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily NBA Today
NFL LIVE
The Pat McAfee Show
SportsCenter
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly College GameDay
Monday Night Countdown
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run College GameDay – College Football Playoff
Outstanding Sports Journalism E60Save: The Katie Meyer Story
Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form College GameDayLuckie
College GameDayA World Away
Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form SC Featured: Love, Abby
Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports SportsCenter For You
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event College Football Playoff National Championship
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio College GameDay – College Football
NFL Draft
Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country
NHL on ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs. Hurricanes — Snap Shot
The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form College GameDayChoices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick
Wimbledon
Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form E60Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
Outstanding Music Direction: Sports Memphis to the Mountain*
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced Believers: Boston Red Sox*
E60Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show Monsters Funday Football
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty Believers: Boston Red Sox*
Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports Monsters Funday Football
The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award College Football — POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam
TGL presented by SoFi — SmartPin Cam*
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports ESPN Sports Forever*
Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports ESPN Take Back Sports Movement
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host Rece Davis
Scott Van Pelt
Laura Rutledge
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst Mina Kimes
Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play Joe Buck
Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst Troy Aikman
Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter Holly Rowe
Laura Rutledge
Lisa Salters
Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent Andraya Carter
Katie George
Jason Kelce
Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish Carolina Guillén
Fernando Palomo
Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish Ahora o Nunca
ESPN FC
Fútbol Picante
Outstanding Sports Feature Story in Spanish Greenland: Venezia
María Llena Eres de Fuerza
SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos

*external entry airing on an ESPN network.

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Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
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