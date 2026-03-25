ESPN earns industry-leading 63 Sports Emmy nominations
ESPN earned an industry-leading 63 nominations for the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today. The total marks ESPN’s 13th consecutive year leading the industry in Sports Emmy nominations. The nominations span content and accomplishments presented across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.
The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
Notable ESPN nominations include
Studio programming:
- E60 earned multiple nominations, including: editing (special and series), longform (documentary and writing), journalism and audio/sound post-produced
- College GameDay earned multiple nominations, spanning studio show, technical team, features and writing, and championship event
- Monday Night Football and Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli combined for multiple nominations in Outstanding Live Sports Series
- NBA Today, NFL LIVE, The Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter combined for four nominations in Outstanding Studio Show: Daily
Live event and championship coverage:
- College Football Playoff National Championship — Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event; Outstanding Technical Team
- NBA Finals — Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event
- College Football Playoff — Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage
Innovation and technical achievement:
- SportsCenter For You — Outstanding Interactive Experience
- College Football POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam — George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
- TGL presented by SoFi SmartPin Cam — George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
- Monsters Funday Football — Graphic Design (Event/Show), Studio/Production Design and Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event
On-air talent nominations:
- Studio Host: Rece Davis, Scott Van Pelt, Laura Rutledge
- Studio Analyst: Mina Kimes
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Event Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge, Lisa Salters
- Emerging On-Air Talent: Andraya Carter, Katie George, Jason Kelce
- Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Carolina Guillén, Fernando Palomo
Spanish-language recognition:
- Outstanding Studio Show: Ahora o Nunca, ESPN FC, Fútbol Picante
- Outstanding Feature Story: Greenland: Venezia, María Llena Eres de Fuerza, SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos
ESPN Nominations
|Category
|ESPN nominee(s)
|Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event
|College Football Playoff National Championship
|NBA Finals
|Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event
|Monsters Funday Football
|NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off
|Outstanding Live Sports Series
|Monday Night Football
|Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
|Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage
|College Football Playoff
|Outstanding Edited Sports Special
|E60 — Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025
|Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special
|Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted
|E60
|Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long
|E60 — Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott
|Outstanding Sports Documentary Series
|Believers: Boston Red Sox*
|Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized
|Full Court Press*
|Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily
|NBA Today
|NFL LIVE
|The Pat McAfee Show
|SportsCenter
|Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly
|College GameDay
|Monday Night Countdown
|Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run
|College GameDay – College Football Playoff
|Outstanding Sports Journalism
|E60 — Save: The Katie Meyer Story
|Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form
|College GameDay — Luckie
|College GameDay — A World Away
|Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form
|SC Featured: Love, Abby
|Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports
|SportsCenter For You
|Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event
|College Football Playoff National Championship
|Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio
|College GameDay – College Football
|NFL Draft
|Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form
|NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country
|NHL on ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs. Hurricanes — Snap Shot
|The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form
|College GameDay — Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick
|Wimbledon
|Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form
|E60 — Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
|Outstanding Music Direction: Sports
|Memphis to the Mountain*
|Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced
|Believers: Boston Red Sox*
|E60 — Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
|Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show
|Monsters Funday Football
|Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty
|Believers: Boston Red Sox*
|Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports
|Monsters Funday Football
|The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
|College Football — POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam
|TGL presented by SoFi — SmartPin Cam*
|Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports
|ESPN Sports Forever*
|Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports
|ESPN Take Back Sports Movement
|Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host
|Rece Davis
|Scott Van Pelt
|Laura Rutledge
|Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst
|Mina Kimes
|Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play
|Joe Buck
|Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst
|Troy Aikman
|Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter
|Holly Rowe
|Laura Rutledge
|Lisa Salters
|Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent
|Andraya Carter
|Katie George
|Jason Kelce
|Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish
|Carolina Guillén
|Fernando Palomo
|Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish
|Ahora o Nunca
|ESPN FC
|Fútbol Picante
|Outstanding Sports Feature Story in Spanish
|Greenland: Venezia
|María Llena Eres de Fuerza
|SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos
*external entry airing on an ESPN network.