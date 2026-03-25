ESPN earns industry-leading 63 Sports Emmy nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 63 nominations for the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today. The total marks ESPN’s 13th consecutive year leading the industry in Sports Emmy nominations. The nominations span content and accomplishments presented across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Notable ESPN nominations include

Studio programming:

E60 earned multiple nominations , including: editing (special and series), longform (documentary and writing), journalism and audio/sound post-produced

, including: editing (special and series), longform (documentary and writing), journalism and audio/sound post-produced College GameDay earned multiple nominations , spanning studio show, technical team, features and writing, and championship event

, spanning studio show, technical team, features and writing, and championship event Monday Night Football and Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli combined for multiple nominations in Outstanding Live Sports Series

in Outstanding Live Sports Series NBA Today, NFL LIVE, The Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter combined for four nominations in Outstanding Studio Show: Daily

Live event and championship coverage:

College Football Playoff National Championship — Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event; Outstanding Technical Team

NBA Finals — Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event

College Football Playoff — Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage

Innovation and technical achievement:

SportsCenter For You — Outstanding Interactive Experience

College Football POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam — George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

TGL presented by SoFi SmartPin Cam — George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

Monsters Funday Football — Graphic Design (Event/Show), Studio/Production Design and Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event

On-air talent nominations:

Studio Host: Rece Davis , Scott Van Pelt , Laura Rutledge

, , Studio Analyst: Mina Kimes

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Event Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe , Laura Rutledge , Lisa Salters

, , Emerging On-Air Talent: Andraya Carter , Katie George , Jason Kelce

, , Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Carolina Guillén, Fernando Palomo

Spanish-language recognition:

Outstanding Studio Show: Ahora o Nunca, ESPN FC, Fútbol Picante

Outstanding Feature Story: Greenland: Venezia, María Llena Eres de Fuerza, SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos

ESPN Nominations

Category ESPN nominee(s) Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event College Football Playoff National Championship NBA Finals Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event Monsters Funday Football NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off Outstanding Live Sports Series Monday Night Football Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage College Football Playoff Outstanding Edited Sports Special E60 — Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025 Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted E60 Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long E60 — Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott Outstanding Sports Documentary Series Believers: Boston Red Sox* Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized Full Court Press* Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily NBA Today NFL LIVE The Pat McAfee Show SportsCenter Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly College GameDay Monday Night Countdown Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run College GameDay – College Football Playoff Outstanding Sports Journalism E60 — Save: The Katie Meyer Story Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form College GameDay — Luckie College GameDay — A World Away Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form SC Featured: Love, Abby Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports SportsCenter For You Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event College Football Playoff National Championship Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio College GameDay – College Football NFL Draft Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country NHL on ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs. Hurricanes — Snap Shot The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form College GameDay — Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick Wimbledon Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form E60 — Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina Outstanding Music Direction: Sports Memphis to the Mountain* Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced Believers: Boston Red Sox* E60 — Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show Monsters Funday Football Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty Believers: Boston Red Sox* Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports Monsters Funday Football The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award College Football — POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam TGL presented by SoFi — SmartPin Cam* Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports ESPN Sports Forever* Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports ESPN Take Back Sports Movement Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host Rece Davis Scott Van Pelt Laura Rutledge Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst Mina Kimes Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play Joe Buck Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst Troy Aikman Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter Holly Rowe Laura Rutledge Lisa Salters Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent Andraya Carter Katie George Jason Kelce Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish Carolina Guillén Fernando Palomo Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish Ahora o Nunca ESPN FC Fútbol Picante Outstanding Sports Feature Story in Spanish Greenland: Venezia María Llena Eres de Fuerza SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos

*external entry airing on an ESPN network.