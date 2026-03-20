ESPN Events tumbles to the Palmetto State with the 2027 Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad set for Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, heads to a new location as ESPN’s 2027 gymnastics season will flip to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, with two quad meets in one weekend. Session I will air live on ABC on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2027, with Session II following on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027. Sprouts Farmers Market returns as the event’s title sponsor.

“We have truly enjoyed taking this event to different cities to engage with gymnastics fans around the country and showcase the very best in the sport over the past three years, said ESPN Events director Kristen Shaver. “We are excited to see the energy and support that Greenville is known for when it comes to hosting women’s sporting events and look forward to launching the season with two highly competitive quad meets featuring the top-ranked programs in gymnastics.”

Five of the current top 10 teams in the country are slated to compete in the 2027 edition of the meet, with all eight squads currently ranked in the top 25. The 2027 Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad field includes No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Georgia, No. 12 Utah, No. 15 Clemson and No. 22 UNC. Of the 43 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships awarded since 1982, the field accounts for 36 of those national titles, including 11 of the last 12.

“We’re proud to welcome the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad to Greenville and to continue building the kind of premier sports calendar that elevates our destination,” said Heath Dillard, president and CEO of VisitGreenvilleSC. “Events like this create visibility for Greenville, support our visitor economy, and showcase elite collegiate competition. Greenville has proven that women’s sports matter here and that our community will show up.”

Utah’s Maverik Center hosted the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, and the event rotated to Oklahoma City in 2025 before returning to West Valley City for the third iteration. The first three years of the event have scored the three most-watched live, regular season collegiate gymnastics meets ever on ESPN networks.

Full details regarding quad matchups, times and commentators will be announced at a later date. Tickets are set to go on sale this fall. Fans can secure pre-sale access by signing up for the event mailing list at www.sproutscollegiatequad.com/tickets.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what’s fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 36,000 team members and operates more than 480 stores in 25 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit Sprouts.com/about.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

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