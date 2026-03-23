ESPN golf: Jupiter & Los Angeles face off in TGL Finals; Texas Children’s Houston Open tees off on the ESPN App

ESPN golf highlights

Monday-Tuesday: The best-of-three finals of the TGL SoFi Cup begin on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App, as Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club — featuring Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner — face off against Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala from Los Angeles Golf Club in Match 1 on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN App. Match 2 and 3 (if needed) will be played Tuesday at 7 and 9 p.m., respectively, on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Thursday-Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will have extensive, four-day coverage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, as defending champion Min Woo Lee looks to go back-to-back following his first-career PGA TOUR victory at last year’s event.

ESPN’s full coverage details for the Texas Children’s Houston Open on PGA TOUR LIVE will be announced later this week.

For more details on ESPN golf, visit ESPN Press Room.

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ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])