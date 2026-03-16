ESPN golf: TGL Playoffs tee off with Tuesday doubleheader; Coverage continues with Valspar Championship Thursday-Sunday

ESPN golf highlights

Tuesday: The TGL Playoffs tee off with back-to-back semifinal matches on ESPN and the ESPN App as teams look to claim their spot in the best of three finale March 23-24. Atlanta Drive GC — with Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Chris Gotterup — take on Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala and Tommy Fleetwood from Los Angeles Golf Club at 6:30 p.m. ET. Then at 9 p.m., Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club — featuring Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim — face off against Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott from Boston Common Golf.

Thursday-Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will have extensive coverage of the Valspar Championship, the culmination of the PGA TOUR’s 2026 Florida Swing, from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

ESPN’s full coverage details for the Valspar Championship on PGA TOUR LIVE will be announced later this week.

For more details on ESPN golf, visit ESPN Press Room.

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ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])