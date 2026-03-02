ESPN home to over 240 women’s college basketball conference tournament games during Champ Week Presented by Principal
- 23 Division I Champions to be crowned March 3-15 across ESPN platforms
- March 8 serves as Championship Sunday, with six teams cutting down the net across ESPN linear networks
The 2026 NCAA women’s basketball post season is underway with comprehensive coverage of over 240 women’s college basketball conference tournament games available across ESPN networks. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on March 3, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games.
Champ Week games can be found across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN+, SEC Network and ACC Network. All games will also be made available on the ESPN App.
Champ Week Highlights:
- 26 conference tournaments will be highlighted on ESPN platforms as teams look to punch their tickets to the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, with 23 Division I championship games slated for ESPN platforms
- Championship Sunday: The championship games for the SoCon (noon ET, ESPNU), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Atlantic 10 (4 p.m., ESPN2), Big 12 (5 p.m., ESPN) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPN2) will be televised on Sunday, March 8
- ESPN+ will exclusively stream 200+ Champ Week games for the fifth straight season
Conference Coverage:
- The first and second rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament will air on ESPN, followed by the semifinals on ESPN2. The Championship game on Sunday will return to ESPN, set for 3 p.m.
- Sam Gore will team up with Tamika Catchings to call the afternoon games in the first round and second rounds, while Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck are on tap to call the evening first/second round matchups. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe join the crew in Greenville, S.C., on Friday to call the first two quarterfinals on ESPN, while Greene and Peck once again team up to call the evening portion of the quarterfinals. The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe are set to call all the action from both the semifinals and championship game as the SEC crowns its 2026 champion.
- SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Steffi Sorensen, Nell Fortner and Mike Neighbors join hosts Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Tournament studio coverage from Greenville begins at 10:30 a.m. (Wed and Thu) and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with additional Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day. SEC Now will also have a special Championship Sunday postgame edition at 7:30 p.m.
- ACC Network will exclusively televise the first and second rounds of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8), with the quarterfinals alternating on ESPN2 and ACCN. The two semifinal games from Duluth, Ga. are slated for ESPN2, while the championship game will air on ESPN. Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich team up to call the early session first round games, while Courtney Lyle and Brooke Weisbrod are on tap to call the evening games for the opening round. Hildreth is then joined by Debbie Antonelli for the two afternoon games in the second round before tossing the mic to Lyle, Weisbrod and sideline reporter Jess Sims. Beth Mowins joins Antonelli and Sims to call the two early quarterfinals on Fri., March 6, while Lyle and Weisbrod bring fans the final two quarterfinals of the night. Mowins, Antonelli and Sims are on tap for Saturday’s semifinals matchups and Sunday’s championship call.
- Additionally, Nothing But Net will be live from Duluth with pregame, halftime and post-game coverage all five days of the competition on ACC Network, ESPN and ESPN2. The Nothing But Net team consists of host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and analysts Kelly Gramlich, the former Clemson sharpshooter, legendary Notre Dame coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, former Virginia Tech All-American Liz Kitley and Kai Crutchfield, NC State’s program leader in games played.
- The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship is set to air on ESPN on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m., with the rest of the tournament streaming exclusively on ESPN. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty tip things off on Wed., March 4, calling the early sessions from the first round to the quarterfinals, while Brenda VanLengen and Andrea Lloyd bring fans the evening games through the quarterfinals. Frede and Thomaskutty team up with sideline reporter Angel Gray for the semifinals and championship game.
- The American Athletic Conference Championship game will air on ESPNU as a part of Championship Sunday, with the rest of the tournament exclusive to ESPN+. Sam Gore and Brooke Weisbrod team up to call the first round through the championship game in Birmingham, Ala. The duo will be joined by sideline reporter Maria Trivelpiece for the semifinals and championship game.
Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® Live from Greenville
- ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm®returns on Championship Sunday live from the 2026 SEC Women’s Tournament in Greenville, S.C., from noon – 1 p.m. on March 8 (ESPN, ESPN App, Disney+). Host Christine Williamson is joined by Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike as the trio brings fans all the insights into Championship Sunday.
ESPN.com:
Champ Week content set for ESPN.com includes:
- Charlie Creme will predict the winners of all 31 league tournaments and each league’s player of the year.
- Real-time updatesas each automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament is won in all 31 conferences
- Creme will continueprojecting the 68-team field right into Selection Sunday, with daily updates as tickets are punched and the bubble continues to take shape
Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins, the following features will be available on ESPN.com
- 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Final Four picks
- Top 25 players in the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament
- What to know about all 68 women’s teams in March Madness
- Instant bracket picks from Creme after the official bracket is unveiled
- ESPN’s picks for player, freshman and coach of the year, plus All-Americans
ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open
ESPN recently released a new marketing campaign for its Women’s and Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge games, which are now open for fans to create entries and join or start groups. The creative builds on last year’s successful “Bracketbrain” platform with a full-fledged spoof pharmaceutical spot. Watch here.
The Women’s Tournament Challenge is presented by Capital One, Allstate and Miller Lite. Last year, ESPN Tournament Challenge set a record with 24.4 million total brackets. This set the record for the third consecutive year, up 10% compared to 2024’s then-record of 22.6 million total brackets prior to the first tip.
Playing for the Crown in Phoenix
The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Christine Williamson will host the special, joined by analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Chiney Ogwumike, reporter Holly Rowe and bracketologist Charlie Creme.
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 18, with games across ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. The 2026 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3 and the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the fourth straight season. The game will air Sunday, April 5, at 3:30 p.m. live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz. For the fifth consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 tournament games will available and all games can be found on the ESPN App.
2026 Champ Week Presented by Principal Women’s Division I Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Mon, Mar 2
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – Play-In Game
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 3
|Noon
|ASUN – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ASUN – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ASUN – First Round
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|ASUN – First Round
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 4
|11 a.m.
|ACC – First Round
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ACCN
|11 a.m.
|SEC – First Round
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|SECN
|11 a.m.
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big 12 – First Round
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|Noon
|A-10 – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Second Round
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC – First Round
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC – First Round
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|SECN
|1:30 p.m.
|OVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – First Round
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|A-10 – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Second Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|ACC – First Round
Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|OVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big South – First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC – First Round
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – First Round
Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC – First Round
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Big 12 – First Round
Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 5
|11 a.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|11 a.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|SECN
|11 a.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|A-10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big 12 – Second Round
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MAAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Third Round
|ESPN+
|1:15 p.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|SECN
|1:30 p.m.
|OVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|A-10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Second Round
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|MAAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Third Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WCC – First Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod, Jess Sims
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|A-10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|WCC – First Round
|ESPN+
|5:45 p.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Second Round
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod, Jess Sims
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|A-10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|8:30 p.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big 12 – Second Round
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPN+
|Fri, Mar 6
|11 a.m.
|ACC – Quarterfinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ESPN2
|11 a.m.
|SoCon – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|SIAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU
|Noon
|SEC – Quarterfinal
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Noon
|MAAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Fourth Round
|ESPN+
|1:15 p.m.
|SoCon – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC – Quarterfinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|OVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SIAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC – Quarterfinal
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|MAAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Fourth Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WCC – Second Round
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|OVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ACC – Quarterfinal
Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|WCC – Second Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC – Quarterfinal
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC – Quarterfinal
Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC – Quarterfinal
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 7
|11 a.m.
|ASUN – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC – Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ESPN2
|Noon
|MAAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|ASUN – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC – Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|MAAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WCC – Third Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big 12 – Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Angel Gray
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC Championship Presented by Principal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SIAC Championship Presented by Principal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC – Semifinal
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – First Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|WCC – Third Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Big South – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Angel Gray
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SEC – Semifinal
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Big South – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 8
|Noon
|SoCon Championship Presented by Principal
Dave Friedman, Kelley Deyo
|ESPNU
|Noon
|MAAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ACC Championship Presented by Principal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Horizon League – Second Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – Second Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|MAAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|WCC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SEC Championship Presented by Principal
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|A-10 Championship Presented by Principal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – Second Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Presented by Principal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|WCC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Big South Basketball Championship Presented by Principal
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN2
|Mon, Mar 9
|11 a.m.
|SWAC – Game 1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship Presented by Principal
Jenn Hildreth, Tabitha Turner
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – Third Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Horizon League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southland – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WCC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – Third Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ASUN Championship Presented by Principal
Tom Werne, Angela Taylor
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|WCC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Game 2
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAAC Championship Presented by Principal
Derek Jones, Aja Ellison
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 10
|11 a.m.
|SWAC – Game 3
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Barbasol Horizon League Championship Presented by Principal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Southland – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|CUSA – First Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – First Round
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southland – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|CUSA – First Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – First Round
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Coast Conference Championship Presented by Principal
Krista Blunk, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Game 4
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 11
|11 a.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|SWAC – Game 5
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Southland – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|CUSA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – Second Round
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southland – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|CUSA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West – First Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – Second Round
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big Sky Championship Presented by Principal
Tracy Warren, Angela Taylor
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Game 6
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West – First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 12
|11 a.m.
|SWAC – Game 7
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|CUSA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – Quarterfinal
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|CUSA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – Quarterfinal
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|5:00 PM
|Southland Championship Presented by Principal
Dorian Craft, Anne O’Neil
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|WAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Game 8
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NEC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NEC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Mar 13
|10 a.m.
|MAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|SWAC – Game 9
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MEAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|CUSA – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MEAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|CUSA – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Ivy League – Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Championship Presented by Principal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|WAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SWAC Championship Presented by Principal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – Semifinal
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Ivy League – Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference – Semifinal
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 14
|1 p.m.
|SWAC Championship Presented by Principal
Tiffany Greene, Angel Gray
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|MVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|WAC Championship Presented by Principal
Krista Blunk, Layshia Clarendon
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|MEAC Championship Presented by Principal
Derek Jones, Tabitha Turner
|ESPNEWS
|5 p.m.
|MVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Ivy League Championship Presented by Principal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Big West Championship Presented by Principal
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference Championship Presented by Principal
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPNU
|Sun, Mar 15
|Noon
|NEC Championship Presented by Principal
Chuckie Kempf, Aja Ellison
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|MVC Championship Presented by Principal
Shawn Kenney, Anne O’Neil
|ESPN2
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.