ESPN home to over 240 women’s college basketball conference tournament games during Champ Week Presented by Principal

23 Division I Champions to be crowned March 3-15 across ESPN platforms

March 8 serves as Championship Sunday, with six teams cutting down the net across ESPN linear networks

The 2026 NCAA women’s basketball post season is underway with comprehensive coverage of over 240 women’s college basketball conference tournament games available across ESPN networks. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on March 3, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games.

Champ Week games can be found across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN+, SEC Network and ACC Network. All games will also be made available on the ESPN App.

Champ Week Highlights:

26 conference tournaments will be highlighted on ESPN platforms as teams look to punch their tickets to the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, with 23 Division I championship games slated for ESPN platforms

Championship Sunday: The championship games for the SoCon (noon ET, ESPNU), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Atlantic 10 (4 p.m., ESPN2), Big 12 (5 p.m., ESPN) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPN2) will be televised on Sunday, March 8

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 200+ Champ Week games for the fifth straight season

Conference Coverage:

The first and second rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament will air on ESPN, followed by the semifinals on ESPN2. The Championship game on Sunday will return to ESPN, set for 3 p.m. Sam Gore will team up with Tamika Catchings to call the afternoon games in the first round and second rounds, while Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck are on tap to call the evening first/second round matchups. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe join the crew in Greenville, S.C., on Friday to call the first two quarterfinals on ESPN, while Greene and Peck once again team up to call the evening portion of the quarterfinals. The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe are set to call all the action from both the semifinals and championship game as the SEC crowns its 2026 champion. SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Steffi Sorensen , Nell Fortner and Mike Neighbors join hosts Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Tournament studio coverage from Greenville begins at 10:30 a.m. (Wed and Thu) and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with additional Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day. SEC Now will also have a special Championship Sunday postgame edition at 7:30 p.m.

ACC Network will exclusively televise the first and second rounds of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8), with the quarterfinals alternating on ESPN2 and ACCN. The two semifinal games from Duluth, Ga. are slated for ESPN2, while the championship game will air on ESPN. Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich team up to call the early session first round games, while Courtney Lyle and Brooke Weisbrod are on tap to call the evening games for the opening round. Hildreth is then joined by Debbie Antonelli for the two afternoon games in the second round before tossing the mic to Lyle, Weisbrod and sideline reporter Jess Sims . Beth Mowins joins Antonelli and Sims to call the two early quarterfinals on Fri., March 6, while Lyle and Weisbrod bring fans the final two quarterfinals of the night. Mowins, Antonelli and Sims are on tap for Saturday’s semifinals matchups and Sunday’s championship call. Additionally, Nothing But Net will be live from Duluth with pregame, halftime and post-game coverage all five days of the competition on ACC Network, ESPN and ESPN2. The Nothing But Net team consists of host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and analysts Kelly Gramlich , the former Clemson sharpshooter, legendary Notre Dame coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw , former Virginia Tech All-American Liz Kitley and Kai Crutchfield , NC State’s program leader in games played.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship is set to air on ESPN on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m., with the rest of the tournament streaming exclusively on ESPN. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty tip things off on Wed., March 4, calling the early sessions from the first round to the quarterfinals, while Brenda VanLengen and Andrea Lloyd bring fans the evening games through the quarterfinals. Frede and Thomaskutty team up with sideline reporter Angel Gray for the semifinals and championship game.

The American Athletic Conference Championship game will air on ESPNU as a part of Championship Sunday, with the rest of the tournament exclusive to ESPN+. Sam Gore and Brooke Weisbrod team up to call the first round through the championship game in Birmingham, Ala. The duo will be joined by sideline reporter Maria Trivelpiece for the semifinals and championship game.

Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® Live from Greenville

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm®returns on Championship Sunday live from the 2026 SEC Women’s Tournament in Greenville, S.C., from noon – 1 p.m. on March 8 (ESPN, ESPN App, Disney+). Host Christine Williamson is joined by Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike as the trio brings fans all the insights into Championship Sunday.

ESPN.com:

Champ Week content set for ESPN.com includes:

Charlie Creme will predict the winners of all 31 league tournaments and each league’s player of the year.

Real-time updatesas each automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament is won in all 31 conferences

Creme will continueprojecting the 68-team field right into Selection Sunday, with daily updates as tickets are punched and the bubble continues to take shape

Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins, the following features will be available on ESPN.com

2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Final Four picks

Top 25 players in the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

What to know about all 68 women’s teams in March Madness

Instant bracket picks from Creme after the official bracket is unveiled

ESPN’s picks for player, freshman and coach of the year, plus All-Americans

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

ESPN recently released a new marketing campaign for its Women’s and Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge games, which are now open for fans to create entries and join or start groups. The creative builds on last year’s successful “Bracketbrain” platform with a full-fledged spoof pharmaceutical spot. Watch here.

The Women’s Tournament Challenge is presented by Capital One, Allstate and Miller Lite. Last year, ESPN Tournament Challenge set a record with 24.4 million total brackets. This set the record for the third consecutive year, up 10% compared to 2024’s then-record of 22.6 million total brackets prior to the first tip.

Playing for the Crown in Phoenix

The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Christine Williamson will host the special, joined by analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Chiney Ogwumike, reporter Holly Rowe and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 18, with games across ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. The 2026 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3 and the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the fourth straight season. The game will air Sunday, April 5, at 3:30 p.m. live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz. For the fifth consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 tournament games will available and all games can be found on the ESPN App.

2026 Champ Week Presented by Principal Women’s Division I Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Mon, Mar 2 7 p.m. Horizon League – Play-In Game ESPN+ Tue, Mar 3 Noon ASUN – First Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ASUN – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. ASUN – First Round ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ASUN – First Round ESPN+ Wed, Mar 4 11 a.m. ACC – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 11 a.m. SEC – First Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SECN 11 a.m. SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Big 12 – First Round

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ Noon A-10 – First Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Second Round ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ACC – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 1:30 p.m. SEC – First Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SECN 1:30 p.m. OVC – First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Big 12 – First Round

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. A-10 – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Second Round ESPN+ 4 p.m. ACC – First Round

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ACCN 4 p.m. OVC – First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big South – First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC – First Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SECN 6:30 p.m. Big 12 – First Round

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. SEC – First Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SECN 9 p.m. Big 12 – First Round

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd ESPN+ Thu, Mar 5 11 a.m. ACC – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 11 a.m. SEC – Second Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SECN 11 a.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. A-10 – Second Round ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Big 12 – Second Round

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ Noon MAAC – First Round ESPN+ Noon ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Third Round ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ACC – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 1:30 p.m. SEC – Second Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SECN 1:30 p.m. OVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. A-10 – Second Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Big 12 – Second Round

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MAAC – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Third Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. WCC – First Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. OVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. ACC – Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod, Jess Sims ACCN 5 p.m. A-10 – Second Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. WCC – First Round ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC – Second Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SECN 6 p.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Big 12 – Second Round

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ACC – Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod, Jess Sims ACCN 7:30 p.m. A-10 – Second Round ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. SEC – Second Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SECN 8:30 p.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big 12 – Second Round

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPN+ Fri, Mar 6 11 a.m. ACC – Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 11 a.m. SoCon – Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. SIAC – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU Noon SEC – Quarterfinal

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Noon MAAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Fourth Round ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. SoCon – Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ACC – Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ACCN 2 p.m. OVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. SIAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU 2:30 p.m. SEC – Quarterfinal

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 2:30 p.m. MAAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Fourth Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. WCC – Second Round ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. OVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. ACC – Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 5:30 p.m. WCC – Second Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC – Quarterfinal

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SECN 6:30 p.m. Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ACC – Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ACCN 8:30 p.m. SEC – Quarterfinal

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SECN 9 p.m. Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 11 a.m. ASUN – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon ACC – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 Noon MAAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – First Round ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – First Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ASUN – Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN2 2:30 p.m. MAAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. WCC – Third Round ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big 12 – Semifinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Angel Gray ESPN+ 4 p.m. OVC Championship Presented by Principal ESPN+ 4 p.m. SIAC Championship Presented by Principal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. SEC – Semifinal

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – First Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. WCC – Third Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big South – Semifinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Big 12 – Semifinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Angel Gray ESPN+ 7 p.m. SEC – Semifinal

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Big South – Semifinal ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 Noon SoCon Championship Presented by Principal

Dave Friedman, Kelley Deyo ESPNU Noon MAAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Championship Presented by Principal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims ESPN 1 p.m. Sun Belt – Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. Horizon League – Second Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – Second Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MAAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. WCC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. SEC Championship Presented by Principal

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Semifinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. A-10 Championship Presented by Principal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – Second Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Presented by Principal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Angel Gray ESPN 5 p.m. WCC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big South Basketball Championship Presented by Principal

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings ESPN2 Mon, Mar 9 11 a.m. SWAC – Game 1 ESPN+ Noon Horizon League – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Southland – First Round ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Championship Presented by Principal

Jenn Hildreth, Tabitha Turner ESPNU 2 p.m. Big Sky – Third Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Horizon League – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. WCC – Semifinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – Third Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. ASUN Championship Presented by Principal

Tom Werne, Angela Taylor ESPNU 5:30 p.m. WCC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SWAC – Game 2 ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East – Semifinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. America East – Semifinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. MAAC Championship Presented by Principal

Derek Jones, Aja Ellison ESPN+ Tue, Mar 10 11 a.m. SWAC – Game 3 ESPN+ Noon Barbasol Horizon League Championship Presented by Principal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen ESPN2 Noon Southland – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. CUSA – First Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference – First Round

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. CUSA – First Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference – First Round

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 4 p.m. West Coast Conference Championship Presented by Principal

Krista Blunk, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SWAC – Game 4 ESPN+ Wed, Mar 11 11 a.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. SWAC – Game 5 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Southland – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. CUSA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference – Second Round

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland – Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. CUSA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West – First Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference – Second Round

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big Sky Championship Presented by Principal

Tracy Warren, Angela Taylor ESPNU 4 p.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SWAC – Game 6 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West – First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. WAC – First Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Thu, Mar 12 11 a.m. SWAC – Game 7 ESPN+ Noon MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. CUSA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference – Quarterfinal

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 2 p.m. MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. CUSA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference – Quarterfinal

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ 5:00 PM Southland Championship Presented by Principal

Dorian Craft, Anne O’Neil ESPNU 5:30 p.m. WAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SWAC – Game 8 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. NEC – Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. NEC – Semifinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ Fri, Mar 13 10 a.m. MAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. SWAC – Game 9 ESPN+ Noon MEAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. CUSA – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. MEAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. CUSA – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West – Semifinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Ivy League – Semifinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Championship Presented by Principal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen ESPNU 5:30 p.m. WAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SWAC Championship Presented by Principal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West – Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. American Athletic Conference – Semifinal

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 7 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Ivy League – Semifinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference – Semifinal

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sat, Mar 14 1 p.m. SWAC Championship Presented by Principal

Tiffany Greene, Angel Gray ESPNU 2:30 p.m. MVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. WAC Championship Presented by Principal

Krista Blunk, Layshia Clarendon ESPNU 4 p.m. MEAC Championship Presented by Principal

Derek Jones, Tabitha Turner ESPNEWS 5 p.m. MVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Ivy League Championship Presented by Principal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU 6 p.m. Big West Championship Presented by Principal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Championship Presented by Principal

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod, Maria Trivelpiece ESPNU Sun, Mar 15 Noon NEC Championship Presented by Principal

Chuckie Kempf, Aja Ellison ESPNU 2 p.m. MVC Championship Presented by Principal

Shawn Kenney, Anne O’Neil ESPN2

