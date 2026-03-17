ESPN NBA Full Court Press: LeBron James and Kevin Durant add another chapter to their storied rivalry this Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2025–26 NBA regular season on Wednesday, March 18, with a star-studded doubleheader presented by State Farm on ESPN.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET as the Golden State Warriors, led by nine‑time All‑Defensive Team selection Draymond Green, visit the Boston Celtics and All‑NBA First Team selection Jayson Tatum, alongside NBA All‑Star starter Jaylen Brown, fresh off a 41‑point performance. Dave Pasch will provide play-by-play alongside Doris Burke, with Taylor McGregor reporting.

The nightcap follows at 9:30 p.m. as the Houston Rockets and former MVP Kevin Durant host the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four‑time NBA MVP LeBron James and league scoring leader Luka Dončić, with Los Angeles seeking its seventh consecutive win. Mike Breen calls the action with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Lisa Salters reports from courtside. The matchup will be exclusive in the Houston market.

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m., featuring Jorge Sedano, Kendrick Perkins, Michael Malone and Brian Windhorst.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

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