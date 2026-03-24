ESPN NBA Full Court Press: Playoff Push presented by Advil tips off Wednesday, featuring the Eastern Conference leading Pistons twice this week on ESPN and ABC

ESPN tips off its coverage of the Playoff Push presented by Advil across ESPN and ABC on Wednesday, March 25 and continues on Saturday, March 28.

On Wednesday, March 25, the Atlanta Hawks, led by reigning NBA Most Improved Player and All‑Defensive First Team selection Dyson Daniels and winners of 13 of their last 14 games, visit the Eastern Conference‑leading Detroit Pistons and NBA All‑Star Jalen Duren at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside Tim Legler, with Katie George reporting.

The nightcap features the Minnesota Timberwolves and three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle hosting the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who now sits fifth on the NBA’s all‑time scoring list, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Dave Pasch calls the action with Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside.

Coverage tips off with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Michael Malone and Brian Windhorst.

Saturday, March 28 features an NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop matchup as the Detroit Pistons visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. Dave Pasch is on the call with Tim Legler, alongside Katie George.

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly precedes the matchup at 5 p.m. with the returning team of Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Michael Malone and Brian Windhorst.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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