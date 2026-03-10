ESPN NBA Full Court Press: Six former MVPs take the court across three days of action on ESPN and ABC

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025–26 NBA regular season continues across ESPN and ABC from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Cleveland Cavaliers — led by Donovan Mitchell and former MVP James Harden — visit the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero, who are looking to push their winning streak to five games, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Dave Pasch will provide play-by-play alongside Doris Burke, with Jorge Sedano reporting.

The nightcap features the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and league rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, hosting the Houston Rockets and former MVP Kevin Durant at 10 p.m. on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco calls the action with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Katie George reports from the sideline.

Coverage tips off with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Michael Malone and Brian Windhorst.

Saturday, March 14 features an NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop matchup as the Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers — led by four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and league scoring leader Luka Dončić — at 8:30 p.m. Mike Breen is on the call with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, alongside Lisa Salters.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly begins Saturday coverage at 8 p.m. with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly follows postgame. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

The action then continues on ESPN with a matchup of two Californian teams presented by State Farm as the LA Clippers and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard — who is averaging a career‑high 27.9 points per game this season — host the Sacramento Kings and former MVP Russell Westbrook at 10:30 p.m. The game will air immediately following the Men’s ACC Championship Game.

On Sunday, March 15, ESPN presents an NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes matchup at 1 p.m. as the Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning NBA All-Star MVP Anthony Edwards visit the defending NBA champion and league‑leading Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Dave Pasch calls the game with Doris Burke, with Katie George reporting from courtside.

Coverage begins with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly at 12:30 p.m., featuring Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Michael Malone and Brian Windhorst.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

