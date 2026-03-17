ESPN & Omaha Productions Launch New Digital Show Chiney Today, Hosted by Chiney Ogwumike

ESPN and Omaha Productions today announced that Chiney Ogwumike, WNBA All-Star and ESPN broadcaster, will host Chiney Today, launching March 17th. Twice weekly, Ogwumike, a former No. 1 overall pick and Stanford graduate, will deliver thoughtful takes and spirited insight at the intersection of all things hoops — and the culture surrounding it.

“Chiney has an incredible ability to connect leagues, players, and audiences through both insight and authenticity,” said Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President of Sports Studio & Entertainment. “She’s a trusted voice across our basketball coverage, and Chiney Today gives her a platform to lead thoughtful, dynamic conversations that reflect how fans experience the game today.”

As one of the few national voices covering men’s and women’s basketball at the highest level, Chiney is bridging the gap and bringing every corner of the game into the conversation, reflecting how today’s fans experience basketball across leagues, platforms, and moments. From WNBA headlines and NBA storylines to the college ranks, Chiney Today will unpack the biggest moments shaping the game each week and explain why they matter.

“Basketball has always been so much bigger than final buzzers and box scores – it’s culture, community and global connection. I have been blessed to witness the game from every angle; on the court, in the studio, and even as a fan,” said Chiney Ogwumike. “Chiney Today is about bringing all of that together, covering the entire basketball landscape in one place. We’re not only breaking down the game at the highest level, we’re also getting into everything that gives hoops its heartbeat.”

In recent years, Ogwumike has emerged as one of the most respected and influential voices in sports media. As an ESPN broadcaster and global ambassador, she has helped shape conversations around player empowerment, specifically women’s inclusion in coverage. Across both WNBA and NBA studio shows, live broadcasts, and major tentpole events, she brings a perspective rooted in personality and experience. Her ability to connect leagues, players, and audiences has made her one of basketball’s most trusted voices. Chiney Today is where elite analysis meets real conversation—a platform that allows Chiney to lead, laugh, challenge, and celebrate the culture of hoops on her own terms, while bringing men’s and women’s basketball to one unified platform.

The launch of Chiney Today continues ESPN’s commitment to serving fans across audio platforms with distinctive voices and must-listen programming. The show joins ESPN’s growing slate of female-led digital shows, including The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny.

Episodes of Chiney Today will be available twice weekly on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all digital show and podcast platforms.

About Chiney Ogwumike

Chiney Ogwumike is a two-time WNBA All-Star, 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick, and WNBA Rookie of the Year who has become one of the most influential voices at the intersection of sports, culture, and media. She is a multi-platform ESPN host and analyst appearing across NBA Today, NBA Countdown, First Take, SportsCenter, Women’s College Gameday, WNBA Countdown, and more. She was the first athlete to be a full-time broadcaster while simultaneously playing professionally.

A trailblazer in sports media, Chiney made history as the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports talk radio show and is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Beyond media, she served as Vice President of the WNBA Players Association from 2018–2022 and was the youngest woman appointed to the White House’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement.

A first-generation Nigerian-American and Stanford University graduate, Chiney is deeply committed to global impact through sport. She was the first woman to be named an ambassador for the Basketball Africa League, and has worked alongside NBA Africa and global partners to expand youth development opportunities across the continent. In 2024, she launched the Queens of the Continent Foundation, focused on advancing leadership and opportunity for girls and young women across Africa and the diaspora.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is a media company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that uplifts and unifies. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, F1, and The UFC. The company executive produced Netflix’s Quarterback, Receiver, & Starting 5, while producing Full Court Press, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, VICE’s Calipari: Razor’s Edge, & NFL Classics: After Further Review, HULU’s It’s All Country, and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise, among others. Omaha Productions scripted division develops projects across streaming and broadcast, including HULU’s smash-hit series Chad Powers. The Omaha Audio Network provides award-winning sports talk shows in partnership with ESPN. Omaha’s Creative Agency has produced award-winning campaigns and content for a roster of over 30 brands. Omaha has also teamed up with the NFL to reimagine the Pro Bowl and launch the inaugural NFL FLAG Championships, a youth flag football tournament airing on ESPN.

Media Contacts:

Alex Feuz

[email protected]

On behalf of ESPN

Kensington Grey

[email protected]

On behalf of Chiney Ogwumike

Ben Sosenko

[email protected]

Callum Squires

[email protected]

On behalf of Omaha Productions